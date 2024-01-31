Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)?

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.3%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Devon Energy's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Devon Energy is:

32% = US$3.8b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.32.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Devon Energy's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Devon Energy has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 23% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Devon Energy's exceptional 54% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Devon Energy's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 33%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Devon Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Devon Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 50% (implying that it keeps only 50% of profits) for Devon Energy suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Devon Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 34% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Devon Energy is predicted to decline to 24% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Devon Energy's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

