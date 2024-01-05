Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Hemisphere Energy Corporation (CVE:HME)?

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) has had a rough week with its share price down 2.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hemisphere Energy's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hemisphere Energy is:

37% = CA$23m ÷ CA$64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.37.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Hemisphere Energy's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that Hemisphere Energy has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Hemisphere Energy's exceptional 70% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hemisphere Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 42% in the same period, which is great to see.

TSXV:HME Past Earnings Growth January 5th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is HME worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HME is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Hemisphere Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hemisphere Energy has a three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Hemisphere Energy is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Hemisphere Energy only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Hemisphere Energy's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

