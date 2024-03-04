Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)?

With its stock down 20% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CONSOL Energy's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CONSOL Energy is:

49% = US$656m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.49 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

CONSOL Energy's Earnings Growth And 49% ROE

First thing first, we like that CONSOL Energy has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 21% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, CONSOL Energy's considerable five year net income growth of 58% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared CONSOL Energy's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 37%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CONSOL Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CONSOL Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with CONSOL Energy's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

