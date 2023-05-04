Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Alliance Healthcare Group Limited (Catalist:MIJ)?

With its stock down 12% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Alliance Healthcare Group (Catalist:MIJ). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Alliance Healthcare Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alliance Healthcare Group is:

15% = S$3.7m ÷ S$24m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Alliance Healthcare Group's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Alliance Healthcare Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. This probably laid the ground for Alliance Healthcare Group's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alliance Healthcare Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Alliance Healthcare Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Alliance Healthcare Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alliance Healthcare Group has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Alliance Healthcare Group has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Alliance Healthcare Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Alliance Healthcare Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

