Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH)?

With its stock down 5.0% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is:

13% = RM113m ÷ RM843m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 5.1%. Probably as a result of this, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 24% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 19%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 20%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 80% of its profits. So it looks like DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 20%. As a result, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 12% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

