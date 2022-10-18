U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,760.66
    +82.71 (+2.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,824.92
    +639.10 (+2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,940.99
    +265.19 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    -1.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.60
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9875
    +0.0030 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9900
    -0.0250 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0030
    +0.0470 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,653.86
    +71.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +1.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.79
    +66.55 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Decode Health Collaborates with Quest Diagnostics to Speed Biomarker Discovery for Drug and Diagnostics Development

·4 min read

Features Nationally Scaled RNA Sequencing and Specimen Collection for Multiple Sclerosis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease with Plans to Expand

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decode Health, a healthcare AI company that enables a partner ecosystem to innovate and solve data challenges involving disease risk, today announced a new phase of its collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, to empower drug and diagnostics research and development in the growing fields of metabolic disease and autoimmune neurology.

Our work will create opportunities to fuel critical advances that unlock cutting-edge diagnostics and therapeutics.

In earlier phases of the collaboration, the two parties developed RNA (transcriptome) sequencing capabilities based on both parties' next-generation sequencing, analytics and clinical expertise. In this latest phase, the parties have developed a national platform for collecting and storing deidentified consented specimens from individuals participating in research sponsored by pharmaceutical, academic research and patient engagement organizations. The platform includes Quest's 2,100 patient service centers as well as its ExamOne mobile in-home phlebotomy team and a biobank at its advanced laboratory in Memphis, Tenn.

The collaboration is significant as biomarker-based data can help reduce the time and cost of developing novel diagnostic tests and identifying new drug targets. Nearly 60% of clinical trials include strategies to identify treatment biomarkers.[i] As part of the collaboration, Quest and Decode will share benefits from any research, data licensing, biomarker discovery or diagnostics development that emerge. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"RNA analysis holds the potential to ignite the next generation of diagnostics and drug targets for MS and other metabolic and autoimmune neurological disorders," said Jay G. Wohlgemuth, MD, Senior Vice President R&D and Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics. "To optimize this potential, Quest with Decode Health and other collaborators is mobilizing a nationally scaled sequencing, research and patient engagement platform to empower life science organizations to hasten these discoveries and bring precision medicine to life for patients in the U.S. and globally.

At this stage of the collaboration, Decode and Quest's initial focus is on addressing a pressing need for earlier detection, differential diagnosis and therapy selection for multiple sclerosis (MS), which affects about 2.8 million worldwide,[ii]and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a metabolic disorder and the most common cause of liver disease worldwide.[iii] Both disorders can be challenging to diagnose, especially at their early stages; MS does not always respond to existing therapies, and NAFLD currently does not have standard therapies available. As the collaboration progresses, the parties plan to expand to additional clinical disease areas.

"Opportunities to significantly improve healthcare are hidden within data, especially for diagnostic and drug discoveries," said Chase Spurlock, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Decode Health. "The work we are doing today with Quest Diagnostics aims to unlock those discoveries. Every day, we are building upon our collective goal to advance precision medicine and improve health outcomes across a growing number of conditions. By collaborating with key healthcare stakeholders, including pharma, we believe that our work will create opportunities to fuel critical advances that unlock the next generation of cutting-edge diagnostics and therapeutics."

About Decode Health

Decode Health is a healthcare AI company that powers an ecosystem of industry-leading diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies to unlock discoveries with data. Current projects include genomic data creation, RNA diagnostics, and population health analytics. Over the course of a decade, the team leading Decode has built a framework leveraging a variety of advanced machine learning approaches. The company's flexible, scalable approach layers clinical data with SDoH and non-clinical data to fuel innovation and advance precision medicine. Decode's data assets, products, and services improve patient outcomes, lower costs, and promote health equity. For more information, visit www.DecodeHealth.ai.

Media Contacts
For Decode Health:
Nikki Cary
nikki.cary@decodehealth.ai
615.500.2924

For Quest Diagnostics:
Jennifer Petrella
mediacontact@questdiagnostics.com
973.520.2800

[i] Pharma Precision Medicine Readiness Report 2019 Supplemental Update: Analysis of FDA 2019 Test-Dependent Therapy Approvals - Diaceutics
[ii] Rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis worldwide: Insights from the Atlas of MS, third edition - PMC (nih.gov)
[iii] Molecular characterization and cell type composition deconvolution of fibrosis in NAFLD | Scientific Reports (nature.com)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decode-health-collaborates-with-quest-diagnostics-to-speed-biomarker-discovery-for-drug-and-diagnostics-development-301651333.html

SOURCE Decode Health

Recommended Stories

  • Minerva Neurosciences Shares Sink On Regulatory Setback For Schizophrenia Candidate

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone. Our goal remains to provide a new and much-needed therapeutic option to help patients and their famili

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • MacroGenics strikes deal with Gilead potentially worth more than $1.7B

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. just struck a deal with a major U.S. pharmaceutical company that could mean more than $1.7 billion for the local biotech. MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) said Monday it has formed a collaboration agreement with Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) — giving Gilead the green light to develop and exclusively license MacroGenics’ blood cancer treatment candidate, called MGD024.

  • Milestone's stock jumps 25% on positive data for tachycardia treatment

    Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 25.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is a type of arrhythmia. The treatment, etripamil, is a nasal spray. Milestone said it plans to submit a new drug application for etripamil to the Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023. The company's stock is up 29.6% this year, whil

  • Get ready for one major impact of inflation that won’t hit until next year

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • NGM Bio Plunges As Experimental Drug Fails To Meet Primary Goal In Age-Related Vision Loss Disorder

    NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) announced topline efficacy and safety results from its CATALINA Phase 2 trial of NGM621 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Over 52 weeks of treatment, NGM621 administered every four weeks (Q4W) (n=108) and every eight weeks (Q8W) (n=104) demonstrated a GA lesion area reduction of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to sham (n=106), which did not reach statistical significance in either arm. NGM621 demonstrat

  • Women share what it's like to have facial paralysis from Bell's palsy: 'This is not my face'

    Bell’s palsy, also known as idiopathic facial paralysis, comes on suddenly and is more common in pregnant women.

  • OTC hearing aids arrive; Here's what Starkey, Miracle-Ear and Best Buy have planned

    Hearing aids have now officially become an over-the-counter product, potentially shaking up a long-established industry with a big presence in Minnesota.

  • Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now

    Intra-Cellular's (ITCI) product revenues are primarily driven by higher sales of its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug Caplyta. Caplyta is also being evaluated for other CNS indications.

  • What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

    Try these small shifts in your meal plan pre- and post-flu shot to bounce back in no time.

  • Healthy living habits include eating dinner earlier — it may also help keep weight down

    A study published in Cell Metabolism found that eating later in the day doubled the odds of feeling hungry, compared to early eating — experts suggest ways to enhance healthy living habits.

  • How Late in the Evening Is ‘Too Late’ to Eat a Meal?

    Recent studies have suggested that eating late at night may lead to weight gain, so how late is too late to eat? And while we’re asking questions, do we really know that you’ll gain weight if you eat a late dinner?

  • 10 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best weight loss stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the obesity epidemic and its effects on the weight loss and fitness industry in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now. The 21st century has seen obesity emerge […]

  • Sage Therapeutics/Biogen Highlight Additional Data From Depression Candidate

    Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) presented additional data from the Phase 3 SKYLARK Study of zuranolone in adult women with postpartum depression (PPD). The SKYLARK Study, as previously reported, achieved the primary and all key secondary endpoints. Zuranolone 50 mg showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depressive symptoms at Day 15, the primary endpoint, compared to the placebo. In the presentation at the European College o

  • Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

    Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020. Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic drug typically used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction. Researchers chasing long COVID cures are eager to learn whether the drug can offer similar benefits to millions suffering from pain, fatigue and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection.

  • Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in JAZZ Stock Now

    JAZZ's new drugs like Xywav, Rylaze and Zepzelca, along with the recently-acquired drugs, are expected to generate 65% of product revenues in 2022.

  • Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price

    It just got a lot easier to order weed to your door in Toronto, but will stoners be willing to pay more for it?

  • Vir begins dosing participants in Phase 2 clinical trial for new type of flu shot

    Vir Biotechnology Inc. said Tuesday that it began dosing participants in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its experimental monoclonal antibody to prevent illness from influenza A. The investigational therapy is an intramuscular dose that has been designed to prevent seasonal flu and influenza A, which has previously caused flu pandemics, including the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 3,0000 healthy adults, and the first batch of data fr

  • Health Experts Shut Down Misinformation About Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial: 'They Weren't Skipping a Step'

    Rob Roos, a Dutch member of the European Parliament, shared a video that cast doubt on the Pfizer COVID vaccine trials, but Jessica Malaty Rivera, an infectious disease epidemiologist, says Roos video is misleading.