How to Decode Policymakers’ Comments on the Rapidly Falling Korean Won

Hooyeon Kim and Daedo Kim
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Policymakers in Seoul have stepped up their commentary on the won as the currency weakens rapidly, briefly touching a key level of 1,400 per dollar for the first time since late 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg

South Korean authorities early Wednesday said they share “serious concerns” with Japan on the recent weakness of their currencies and that they can take “appropriate steps” to counter drastic volatility. Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said the central bank is “ready to deploy” stabilizing measures.

The comments came after Korea issued a rare warning on Tuesday that officials are closely watching currency movements and that one-sided foreign-exchange moves are not desirable for the economy.

Dollar Bulldozes Its Way Through Asian FX With Help From Yuan

While won weakness is often regarded as helping export competitiveness and boosting exporter profits, a rapid depreciation heightens concern over capital outflows and financial market instability — an outcome officials in Seoul would want to avoid at all costs. The currency has weakened more than 7% against the dollar this year, making it the worst performer in emerging Asia.

Following is a guide to some of the gradations of language that officials may use when speaking about the won to give an indication of how much action they are willing to take.

General Stance

  • The general stance of policymakers is that “the exchange rate is determined by the market, but steps can be taken if there is too much volatility.” On its own, the statement doesn’t necessarily carry a lot of weight. But it is used as a caution to traders when they may be prone to react sharply to events, such as an interest rate change by the Federal Reserve.

Meetings

  • It is common for officials from the finance ministry and BOK to hold meetings to discuss markets when key events occur overseas, such as a Fed decision, a US election or an attack in the Middle East. When a meeting is called such as this week — specifically to discuss the impact of a certain event and accompanied by jawboning of the currency — traders should take note, though the discussions can be precautionary.

  • In rarer occurrences, authorities will call for a meeting with local players in the foreign-exchange market, such as banks, exporters and importers. These meetings tend to hold more weight as officials use the platform to communicate with traders directly regarding the currency’s moves.

Closely Monitoring

  • The next level of concern is typically when officials say they are “closely monitoring” the market, though this shouldn’t be seen as a signal of imminent action.

Take Steps

  • Officials may say they can take steps or action to stabilize markets when the currency approaches a key level or is showing rapid movement. This can indicate that authorities are ready to go into the market at any moment, but will never confirm intervention at the time and maintain that it is always limited to “smoothing operations.”

Stern, Swift

  • A pledge of stern or swift action shows a higher level of determination by officials to influence the won. Traders normally speculate the comment will be accompanied by dollar-trading intervention by the authorities.

Fast, Excessive, One-sided

  • Another sign of imminent action in the market is when authorities warn that the pace of movement in the currency is rapid, or excessive. This can suggest policymakers are worried that trading isn’t in line with regional currencies, or doesn’t reflect economic fundamentals. Similar rhetoric to describe the movement of the currency may also include phrases or keywords such as “herd behavior,” or “speculative.”

Official Statements

  • The rarest and strongest form of verbal intervention is when authorities distribute official statements. Even rarer is when the statement is signed off by high-level officials at both the finance ministry and BOK, such as the one released on Tuesday. The last time the government and central bank released a joint statement was in June 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen Fully Expects Fresh Sanctions on Iran in Coming Days

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the US will strengthen its sanctions on Iran within days after the nation’s recent attack on Israel.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises“I ful

  • Conservative Broadcaster OAN Settles Defamation Claims by Voting-Machine Company Smartmatic

    The lawsuit alleged the pro-Trump network aired false claims that its voting technology stole votes in the 2020 presidential election.

  • Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers will wait longer than previously anticipated to cut interest rates following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay A

  • At Chinese trade fair, exporters despair their goods are 'as cheap as cabbage'

    Wu Huazhan's Chinese television factory used to impose minimum orders to manage production efficiently. Foshan Top Winning Import & Export's profit margin has dropped to a wafer-thin 0.5% from 2% some 3-4 years ago, according to Wu, a co-owner of the Guangdong-based factory and one of the many exporters fretting about business prospects at China's biggest trade fair in the southern city of Guangzhou. A sharp contraction in Chinese exports for March in dollar terms despite growth in volumes and data showing producer prices extending a year-and-a-half-long decline have tempered hopes that China is on its way to finding sustained post-pandemic growth.

  • Dollar Heads for Best Run in a Year as Fed Seen Delaying Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is headed for its biggest rally in over a year on expectations US interest rates will stay high for longer and as investors pile into the haven currency amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell

  • Money market account vs. money market fund: What's the difference?

    Understanding the differences between a money market account vs. money market fund is crucial. Learn more about how these two financial products work and which one is best for your savings.

  • Murdoch Partner Helps Asia’s Richest Man Build a Media Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- On a breezy April evening some 45,000 Indian Premier League cricket fans are packed into Wankhede Stadium to watch the hometown Mumbai Indians battle the Rajasthan Royals.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of I

  • Why Altcoins Were Sliding Again Today

    Are you eager for rate cuts to juice the value of your digital coins and tokens? You might have to wait a while for them to come.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.

  • Three Chinese Citizens Killed After Windstorm Pulled Them Out Of Closed Windows In New Housing Development. Is Public Corruption To Blame?

    Four people were killed when a powerful storm swept through Nanchang in China's Jiangxi province and damaged over 5,000 homes. Three of the victims were killed when the high winds sucked them through the closed windows of their new apartments. Another 1,600 people were evacuated, and the winds, estimated to be near hurricane strength, ripped air conditioning units out of windows and knocked down over 2,000 trees. Questions About Building Quality Although the storm packed a punch, the extreme dam