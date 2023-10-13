Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) is a leading American discount retailer, operating over 19,000 stores in 47 states. With the majority of its items sold at everyday low prices of $5 or less, the company has built a strong presence in the retail sector. As of the latest available data, the company has an outstanding share count of 219.48 million, with institutional ownership standing at 160.10 million shares, or 72.94% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 11.38 million shares, accounting for 5.19% of the total share count.

Decoding Ownership and Performance: Dollar General Corp(DG)

Recent Performance and Market Capitalization

Over the past week, Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) experienced a decline of about 5.77% in its stock value. However, as of October 13, 2023, the stock rose by 8.26%, contrasting its three-month return of -33.44%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which dropped to $37.06 billion in the most recent quarter from $48.57 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Decoding Ownership and Performance: Dollar General Corp(DG)

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Dollar General Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Dollar General Corp's institutional ownership level is 72.94%, up from institutional ownership of 72.71% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 95.73% from a year ago.

Decoding Ownership and Performance: Dollar General Corp(DG)

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Dollar General Corp's stock are Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), with 1.1%, 0.23%, and 0.11% of shares outstanding respectively.

Financial Performance

Over the past three years, Dollar General Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 18.1% per year, which is better than 72.37% of 257 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Dollar General Corp is 6.55% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 17.2% during the past three years.

Story continues

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Dollar General Corp's insider ownership is approximately 5.19% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 4.92% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Decoding Ownership and Performance: Dollar General Corp(DG)

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Dollar General Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

