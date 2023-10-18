Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. As one of the largest midstream companies, its operations service most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

As of the latest available data, Enterprise Products Partners LP has an outstanding share count of 2.17 billion. Institutional ownership stands at 222.53 million shares, constituting 10.25% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 19.70 million shares, accounting for 0.91% of the total share count.

Decoding Ownership and Performance: Enterprise Products Partners LP(EPD)

Recent Performance

Enterprise Products Partners LP experienced a decline of about 1.57% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 18 2023, the stock rose by 0.47%, contrasting with its three-month return of 5.77. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which rose to $57.23 billion in the most recent quarter from $56.32 billion in the preceding one. These volatility trends have sparked keen interest in the company's ownership patterns.

Income Breakdown

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Enterprise Products Partners LP's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Enterprise Products Partners LP's institutional ownership level is 10.25%, up from institutional ownership of 10.03% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 15.49% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Enterprise Products Partners LP's stock are Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), and Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.2%, 0.1%, and 0.04% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Enterprise Products Partners LP's Ebitda growth averaged 5% per year, which is worse than 63.35% of 824 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Enterprise Products Partners LP is -2.36% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 6.2% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Enterprise Products Partners LP's insider ownership is approximately 0.91% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 0.86% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

During the past three months, Enterprise Products Partners LP had 1 insider buy transactions: William C Montgomery, Director bought 50,000 shares on 2023-08-04.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Enterprise Products Partners LP's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

