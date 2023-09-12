Unraveling the Dividend Sustainability and Growth Prospects of Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF)

Panoro Energy ASA(PESAF) recently announced a dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on 2023-09-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Let's delve into Panoro Energy ASA's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability using GuruFocus data.

About Panoro Energy ASA

Panoro Energy ASA is a Norway-based exploration and production company primarily engaged in the exploration of oil and gas. The Group operates through four geographic segments: Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Tunisia, and South Africa.

Decoding Panoro Energy ASA's Dividend Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Panoro Energy ASA's Dividend History

Panoro Energy ASA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2023, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since -, earning the title of a 'dividend king', an accolade bestowed upon companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least the past 2023 years.

Panoro Energy ASA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Panoro Energy ASA boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.83% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.03%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Considering Panoro Energy ASA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Panoro Energy ASA stock stands at approximately 1.83%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is determined by evaluating the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio offers insights into the proportion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-06-30, Panoro Energy ASA's dividend payout ratio is 0.13, indicating a healthy retention of earnings for future growth and unexpected downturns.

Panoro Energy ASA's profitability rank of 5 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30 suggests fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 3 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Panoro Energy ASA's growth rank of 5 out of 10 indicates a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, suggests a strong revenue model. Panoro Energy ASA's revenue has increased by approximately 35.00% per year on average, outperforming approximately 86.99% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Panoro Energy ASA's earnings increased by approximately 30.00% per year on average, outperforming approximately 57.27% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Panoro Energy ASA's consistent dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, the company's dividends appear sustainable. However, investors should keep a close eye on the company's growth prospects and profitability to ensure continued dividend sustainability. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

