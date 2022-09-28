U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Decorative Lighting Market, Evolving Lighting Product Design Concept Leading To Premiumization to Boost Growth - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decorative lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 8.32 billion at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM GmbH, and Signify NV are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Lighting Market 2022-2026

The evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization, growing demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products, and the development of smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the perceived value gap among customers, uncertainty over the US-China trade war, and the high use of alternative lighting products will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Decorative Lighting Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Decorative Lighting Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decorative lighting market report covers the following areas:

  • Decorative Lighting Market size

  • Decorative Lighting Market trends

  • Decorative Lighting Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of smart lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the decorative lighting market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Decorative Lighting Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Decorative Lighting Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Decorative Lighting Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • AB Fagerhult

  • Acuity Brands Inc.

  • Amerlux LLC

  • Bridgelux Inc.

  • Capital Lighting Fixture Co.

  • Crenshaw Lighting

  • Feit Electric Co. Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Generation Lighting

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hubbell Inc.

  • Hudson Valley Lighting Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Decorative Lighting Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist decorative lighting market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the decorative lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the decorative lighting market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decorative lighting market vendors

Related Reports:

Overhead Cables Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Motor Sales Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Decorative Lighting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$8.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.67

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., The Jaquar Group, Maxim Lighting International, Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, and Voylite

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Wall-mounted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Competitive scenario

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Fagerhult

  • 11.4 Acuity Brands Inc.

  • 11.5 Bridgelux Inc.

  • 11.6 General Electric Co.

  • 11.7 Generation Lighting

  • 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.9 IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.

  • 11.10 Maxim Lighting International

  • 11.11 OSRAM GmbH

  • 11.12 Signify NV

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Decorative Lighting Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decorative-lighting-market-evolving-lighting-product-design-concept-leading-to-premiumization-to-boost-growth---technavio-301634226.html

SOURCE Technavio

