Decorative Lighting Market, Evolving Lighting Product Design Concept Leading To Premiumization to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decorative lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 8.32 billion at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM GmbH, and Signify NV are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Lighting Market 2022-2026

The evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization, growing demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products, and the development of smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the perceived value gap among customers, uncertainty over the US-China trade war, and the high use of alternative lighting products will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Decorative Lighting Market Segmentation

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

Decorative Lighting Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decorative lighting market report covers the following areas:

Decorative Lighting Market size

Decorative Lighting Market trends

Decorative Lighting Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of smart lighting systems as one of the prime reasons driving the decorative lighting market growth during the next few years.

Decorative Lighting Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Decorative Lighting Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Decorative Lighting Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AB Fagerhult

Acuity Brands Inc.

Amerlux LLC

Bridgelux Inc.

Capital Lighting Fixture Co.

Crenshaw Lighting

Feit Electric Co. Inc.

General Electric Co.

Generation Lighting

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

Hudson Valley Lighting Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Decorative Lighting Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist decorative lighting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decorative lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decorative lighting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decorative lighting market vendors

Decorative Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $8.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., The Jaquar Group, Maxim Lighting International, Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, and Voylite Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Wall-mounted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive scenario

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB Fagerhult

11.4 Acuity Brands Inc.

11.5 Bridgelux Inc.

11.6 General Electric Co.

11.7 Generation Lighting

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

11.9 IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.

11.10 Maxim Lighting International

11.11 OSRAM GmbH

11.12 Signify NV

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

