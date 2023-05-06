Decorative lighting market size to grow by USD 9,990.33 million between 2022 and 2027; Advent of personalization and customization of decorative lighting products identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the decorative lighting market , and it is expected to grow by USD 9,990.33 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The advent of personalization and customization of decorative lighting products is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are focused on providing personalized and customized products with growing design market, evolving decorative lighting trends, and rising consumer interest in home decoration. For instance, Hangout Lighting provides personalization and customization of its decorative lighting products, such as chandeliers and pendant lights. The company allows customers to personalize the lighting products as per their requirements. Customers can choose cord colors, ceiling plate finish, socket style, and types of bulbs in their chandeliers. This trend is encouraging many vendors in the market to offer personalization and customization options. All these factors will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Download the Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Lighting Market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., GE CURRENT A DAINTREE COMPANY, Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Lowes Co. Inc, Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, The Jaquar Group, and Voylite are some of the major market participants.

Although the evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, the high use of alternative lighting products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is driven by the evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization. The increasing demand for luxury products among consumers has encouraged vendors to focus on product premiumization. They are focused on product innovation by incorporating modern designs, use of high-quality materials, and adopting the latest trends in interior design. For instance, some vendors are introducing decorative lighting products, such as luxury chandeliers designed by interior designers. These products have a high price tag and are in high demand among high-net-worth residential users. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Decorative Lighting Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Product

Geography

The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant over the forecast period. Offline stores allow customers to check and feel the product before purchasing. These stores offer a large portfolio and support and information on products, which is crucial in driving sales. Besides, many customers opt for retail lighting stores, especially specialty stores, due to the insights and personal assistance that the sales force provides. It helps them understand innovative features, the latest designs, patterns, and technology integrated into the products. Such factors drive the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors, including rising disposable income, growing urbanization, growth in living standards of households, increase in online shopping trends, and the growing hospitality sector. The rising expenditure capacities of consumers and the implementation of various government initiatives to enhance infrastructural development are other major factors driving the growth of the decorative lighting market in APAC.

Decorative Lighting Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decorative lighting market report covers the following areas:

Decorative Lighting Market 2023-2027: Market Challenge

The high use of alternative lighting products is identified as the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Decorative lighting products face stiff competition from traditional lighting products. Traditional products, such as normal bulbs and tube lights, are economical and provide the required brightness. Hence, they are used heavily by mass consumers. The increasing availability of low-cost LEDs will also pose a challenge to vendors operating in the market. Moreover, increased government support toward the adoption of LED lights will further challenge the sales of decorative lighting as well as the growth of the market in focus.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Decorative Lighting Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the decorative lighting market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the decorative lighting market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AB Fagerhult - The company offers various types of indoor and outdoor decorative lighting.

Acuity Brands Inc. - The company offers various types of indoor and outdoor decorative lighting.

Bridgelux Inc. - The company offers various types of decorative lighting, which are state-of-the-art color lines designed specifically for premium applications, producing unmatched LED light quality with brilliant color-rendering options.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers various types of indoor ceiling decorative LED lighting solutions.

Amerlux LLC

Crenshaw Lighting

Feit Electric Co. Inc.

GE CURRENT A DAINTREE COMPANY

Generation Lighting

Hubbell Inc.

Hudson Valley Lighting Inc.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

Lowes Co. Inc

Maxim Lighting International

OSRAM GmbH

Decorative Lighting Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist decorative lighting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decorative lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decorative lighting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decorative lighting market vendors

Decorative Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,990.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., GE CURRENT A DAINTREE COMPANY, Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Lowes Co. Inc, Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, The Jaquar Group, and Voylite Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

