U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,959.75
    -14.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    -97.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,670.75
    -37.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.90
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    -0.87 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.22 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0283
    -0.0037 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    -3.7750 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    -23.93 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5030
    +0.1780 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,178.99
    -510.09 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.52
    -19.55 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,898.29
    -1.48 (-0.01%)
     

Decorative Lighting Market Size to Grow by USD 8.32 Mn, Driven by evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decorative lighting market is growing at a CAGR of 4.75% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 8.32 from 2021 to 2026. The report has analyzed the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Lighting Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Lighting Market 2022-2026

Key Highlights

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the decorative lighting market: AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co. among others.

  • The global decorative lighting market structure is fragmented in nature.

  • APAC is expected to have a significant share in the decorative lighting market.

  • Market to observe 3.67% YOY growth in 2022.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast as well as research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The decorative lighting market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization. Growing demand for luxury decorative lighting products among premium customers has encouraged manufacturers to come up with new and unique designs in this category. Luxury decorative lighting products are available as per innovations, quality standards, modern designs, and the latest trends formed by famous interior designers. Interior designers introduce innovative and attractive design concepts such as traditional, modern, contemporary, and transitional. Decorative lighting products such as luxury chandeliers designed by interior designers are available at premium prices. These chandeliers enjoy huge demand among high-net-worth residential users. Several luxurious decorative lighting products are manufactured in Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany, and the US. Thus, the premiumization of decorative lighting products through distinctive design concepts has led to increased adoption by premium customers.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a FREE Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global decorative lighting market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors, including both international and regional players. These players offer distinct designs, patterns, and other advanced technology such as smart connectivity in lighting and LED technology. In this market, the vendors compete based on product quality, product innovation, product pricing, and product portfolio. They also focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market share. The vendors form several competitive strategies to maintain their position in the market. Moreover, the probability of new players entering the market is low in the market. The market constitutes both established brands and private-label brands. Some of the prominent vendors in the global decorative lighting market include Fagerhult, Acuity Brands, Bridgelux, General Electric, Generation Lighting, Honeywell International, IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM Licht, and Signify.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Key Segments

The decorative lighting market is segmented by product into ceiling, wall-mounted, and others. The ceiling segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global decorative lighting market during the forecast period. The ceiling segment includes fixtures that are mounted on a ceiling or hung from the ceiling. These include chandeliers, pendant lights, semi-flush, and flush-mounted lights; pool table lights, buffet lamps, kitchen island lights, and outdoor ceiling lights. These are largely used in residential and commercial places. They are also available in traditional, transitional, and modern designs and are made of varied materials. Customers who do not have much ceiling space for big chandeliers opt for small-sized chandeliers, which are also known as mini chandeliers.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Regional Growth Analysis

The global decorative lighting market is analyzed across five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 49% of the global market share over the forecast period. Several manufacturers of decorative lights in this region are from China and Japan. The decorative lighting market in APAC is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of many domestic brands that offer a wide variety of products. The increasing preference for sleek lights such as lamps, pendant lights, and floor lamps is driving the growth of the regional market.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. View FREE Sample Report

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the decorative lighting market report:

 Regional Analysis 

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. View our FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The outdoor landscape lighting market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 147.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%. The growing demand for LED lighting for different applications is notably driving the outdoor landscape lighting market growth in North America, although factors such as poor performance of LED lighting products at high temperatures may impede the market growth.

  • The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is projected to grow by USD 41.56 billion with a CAGR of 17.44% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs is notably driving the industrial and commercial LED lighting market growth, although factors such as the limited thermal tolerance of LEDs installed in industrial facilities may impede the market growth.

Decorative Lighting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.67

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM GmbH, and Signify NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Wall-mounted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Competitive scenario

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Fagerhult

  • 11.4 Acuity Brands Inc.

  • 11.5 Bridgelux Inc.

  • 11.6 General Electric Co.

  • 11.7 Generation Lighting

  • 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.9 IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.

  • 11.10 Maxim Lighting International

  • 11.11 OSRAM GmbH

  • 11.12 Signify NV

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Decorative Lighting Market 2022-2026
Global Decorative Lighting Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decorative-lighting-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-32-mn-driven-by-evolving-lighting-product-design-concept-leading-to-premiumization---technavio-301681492.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump C

  • Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO for two years

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Former Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger is returning to the media company as CEO less than a year after he retired, a surprise appointment that comes as the entertainment company struggles to turn its streaming TV services into a profitable business. Iger, who retired last year after 15 years as chief executive, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday. While Chapek steered Disney through the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney disappointed investors this month with an earnings report that showed continued losses at its streaming media unit that includes Disney+.

  • TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona. Last year, Reuters reported TSMC's plans to build more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including discussions about whether its next plant should be more advanced which could make chips with 3-nanometer technology compared to the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer chips that will be churned out when the facility begins production.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Sti

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting L

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • What Is My Coast FIRE for Retirement?

    Adherents of the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) movement aim to reach a point where they don't need ongoing income to retire and to get to that point before reaching age 65. Not surprisingly it requires rigorous savings and a frugal mentality. However, … Continue reading → The post What Is Your Coast FIRE for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • What Warren Buffett Wants From Tech Stocks

    The Berkshire Hathaway leader doesn't often invest in tech, but when he does, there are certain attributes a business has to have.

  • Does Amazon's Latest Healthcare Move Make It a Buy?

    It's clear that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to make its mark in the world of healthcare. Amazon is shuttering its own service, Amazon Care, and is in the process of buying 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), better known as One Medical -- a provider of in-person and virtual care. Its latest news is the creation of Amazon Clinic.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japanese Trading Houses

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its stakes in five of Japan’s major trading companies, according to filings released on Monday. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformBer

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

    Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. While oil prices could go higher in 2023, giving oil stocks the fuel to continue growing their cash flow, the industry isn't banking on that outcome.

  • Russia’s War Rewires Trade, the Cost of Shipping Oil Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tanker tycoons are enjoying a surge in revenue as the sanctions triggered by Russia’s war are redrawing the global trade in crude. And it’s set to last.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own Pl

  • If you're taking a road trip this Thanksgiving, here are some ways to save on gas

    Gas prices are expected to reach a record high this Thanksgiving. Here's how much you might pay and some tips to save where you can.

  • Oil prices fall around $1 to near 2-month lows as supply concerns ease

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped to near two-month lows on Monday, sliding around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices. Brent crude futures for January had slipped 87 cents, or 1%, to $86.75 a barrel by 0436 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.21 a barrel, down 87 cents or 1.1%, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday.

  • How To Save for Retirement Without a 401(K)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how you can save for retirement without a 401(k).

  • Are you prepared for year-end 401(k) deadlines?

    As we approach the end of the year, now is a great time to ensure you’re getting the most out of your 401(k) plan. What is a 401(k)? The 401(k) is the most popular type of retirement program offered through an employer.