Decorative Lighting Market size to grow by USD 8.32 billion grow 2021 to 2026 | Evolving Lighting Product Design Concept Leading to Premiumization to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decorative Lighting Market by Product (Ceiling, Wall-mounted, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Decorative Lighting Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the decorative lighting market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.32 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization is one of the key drivers supporting the decorative lighting market growth. Interior designers introduced innovative and attractive design concepts such as traditional, modern, contemporary, and transitional. Decorative lighting products such as luxury chandeliers designed by interior designers are available at premium prices. These chandeliers enjoy huge demand among the high-net-worth residential users. Several luxurious decorative lighting products are manufactured in Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany, and the US. Thus, the premiumization of decorative lighting products through distinctive design concepts has led to increased adoption by premium customers contributing to market growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The perceived value gap of customers is one of the factors hindering the decorative lighting market growth. For instance, the priority for customers is to purchase decent-quality decorative lighting products at affordable prices. However, their design may vary. This is due to the presence of many retailers offering multiple designs. The presence of many local retailers makes the market more fragmented, therefore making the penetration of international brands difficult. This creates a high-value gap while buying decorative lighting products, which are more design-driven. The prices of decorative lighting products vary according to distinctive designs. This creates a challenge for established brands and influences them to lower the prices of their products, thereby, hindering market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The decorative lighting market report is segmented by Product (Ceiling, Wall-mounted, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the decorative lighting market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising disposable income will facilitate the decorative lighting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • The decorative lighting market share growth by the ceiling segment is significant for revenue generation. For example, flush mount lights do not have any gap between them and the ceiling. Based on the gap between the lights and the ceiling, the difference between semi-flush and flush-mounted lights can be easily determined. Semi-flush mount lights are attached to the ceiling with supporting parts that create a gap. Kitchen island lights, pool table lights, buffet lamps, and outdoor ceiling lights are other types of ceiling lights. These lights are available in contemporary, transitional, and modern designs and patterns. These products contribute to the segment growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights on the contribution of all the segments &regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The decorative lighting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, product innovation, product pricing, and product portfolio to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The outdoor landscape lighting market in North America is expected to increase by USD 147.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%. Download a free sample now!

  • The LED industrial lighting market has the potential to grow by USD 1.44 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%. Download a free sample now!

Decorative Lighting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.67

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., The Jaquar Group, Maxim Lighting International, Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, and Voylite

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Ceiling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Wall-mounted - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Fagerhult

  • 11.4 Acuity Brands Inc.

  • 11.5 Bridgelux Inc.

  • 11.6 General Electric Co.

  • 11.7 Generation Lighting

  • 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.9 IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

  • 11.10 Maxim Lighting International

  • 11.11 OSRAM GmbH

  • 11.12 Signify NV

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decorative-lighting-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-32-billion-grow-2021-to-2026--evolving-lighting-product-design-concept-leading-to-premiumization-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301510111.html

SOURCE Technavio

