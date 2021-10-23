U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,446.91
    -1,936.71 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Decoupling tech supply chains would do more harm than good

Phil Levy
·5 min read

For a technology sector that would much prefer to focus on growth over geopolitics, the push for U.S.-China “decoupling” poses an inescapable threat. The fuzziness of the concept only increases the danger.

U.S. distrust of China, particularly in technology, is nothing new. Indeed, Congress took action to keep Huawei and ZTE out of U.S. telecommunications almost a decade ago, during the Obama administration.

But during the administrations of both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, there was a broad push to engage in dialogue and find common ground between the world’s two biggest economies. As China emerged as a leading global economy and became an increasingly important trading partner to the U.S., (accounting for 2.5% of U.S. imports in 1989 and rising to a peak of 21.6% in 2017), there were moves to incorporate it into the U.S.-led global trading system. In 2005, Deputy Secretary of State Robert Zoellick put forward the idea of China as a "Responsible Stakeholder,” under the assumption that embracing China’s entry into the global trading system would ensure that it helped that system continue to function.

Not long before that, the U.S. had agreed to China’s 2001 accession to the World Trade Organization. But while it was seen by many as a turning point, it was really just a waypoint. That year, China’s share of U.S. imports was already 9.0%. Growth in Chinese imports, moreover, reflected a rebalancing of Asian trade more than anything else; from 1989 to 2017, Asia’s share (including China) of U.S. imports grew from 42.3% to just 45.2%. China’s relative growth instead ate into the share of countries like Japan and Malaysia, reflecting a reordering within Asia. The standard system of trade accounting overplayed this shift, as a good that was finished in China and had 10% Chinese value added would count as 100% Chinese for trade statistics.

Regardless of what was labeled as produced where, the bottom line was that a well-developed Asian supply chain incorporated China as a major player. With increased engagement, however, and very different economic systems, the points of economic disagreement between China and the United States accumulated. During the Trump administration, dialogue took a back seat to new trade barriers. The United States applied tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports and China responded with barriers of its own. Although the Trump tariffs were initially cast as temporary measures meant to achieve finite policy objectives, some key policymakers within the Trump administration saw value in diminished interaction between the two countries.

Matthew Pottinger, who served as Deputy National Security Adviser under President Trump, subsequently wrote that “important U.S. institutions, especially in finance and technology, cling to self-destructive habits acquired through decades of ‘engagement,’ an approach to China that led Washington to prioritize economic cooperation and trade above all else.” His solution calls for bold steps “to frustrate Beijing’s aspiration for leadership in … high-tech industries.” The Biden administration recently announced, after a prolonged review, that it was maintaining the Trump tariffs and Congress has pushed to fund initiatives that would subsidize technological independence. These moves for lessening dependence, particularly in technology, have fallen under the broader rubric of “decoupling.”

Amidst all the newfound enthusiasm for U.S. decoupling from China, one might imagine that the term is well-defined. Yet it takes relatively little probing to discover a lack of clarity. Of course, the above-mentioned tariffs have served to discourage trade between the two countries, but how far is this policy meant to go?

Does decoupling mean the U.S. will turn away from inbound and outbound foreign direct investment? What about portfolio investment, such as the purchase of U.S. Treasuries? Does it mean that the U.S. should avoid importing final goods produced by Chinese firms? What about European firms producing in China? What about U.S. firms producing in China? Or European or U.S. firms producing outside China but incorporating Chinese parts? Or companies selling into the Chinese market and thus, presumably, subject to Chinese influence?

The sheer breadth of economic interactions between the two giant economies illustrates the implausibility of a clean divide between them. Instead, the most likely result of an attempt at exclusion would be another reordering, not China’s disappearance as a supply chain power. This is particularly true when other global economic powers, such as the European Union, do not share even the vague objective of decoupling.

TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

The nebulous nature of the decoupling push poses a particular threat to the tech sector. Over decades, the push to take advantage of scale economies and to drive down production costs has resulted in highly-integrated global tech production. Further, in subsectors that have recently emerged as particularly contentious, such as the production of semiconductors, investments have to be made at large scale and well in advance. That leaves the sector especially vulnerable to rapidly-shifting rule changes, as policymakers struggle to give substance to a problematic concept at a time of difficult supply chain disruptions. Policy responses that shower the sector with subsidies, as some bills in Congress have proposed, seem appealing, but lose their effectiveness when countries such as Japan move to match them.

A world in which the United States provides an extreme answer to the above questions and is absolutist in its separation from China is likely to be one in which the United States cripples itself technologically, denying itself access to globally-competitive sourcing and empowering competitors elsewhere. The only politically viable alternative at the moment, a world in which the United States takes a more moderate stance and struggles to find a middle ground, is likely to be an unpredictable one in which rules are constantly evolving.

In either case, proponents of U.S.-China decoupling will find such a move counterproductive. Far from resolving strategic policy concerns, its primary impact may be to challenge U.S. technology leadership instead.

Digital ID tech is moving fast. #GoodID will ensure it doesn’t break things

Recommended Stories

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Blasting Higher Today

    A report from Bloomberg News today said that the biopharma heavyweight Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) might be interested in buying Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. The report also noted that Bristol could still walk away from the negotiations. Rumors of a buyout of Aurinia are nothing new.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Passes Buy Point; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes, Gains 846%

    The Dow Jones rallied despite Intel earnings. EV leader Tesla passed a buy point. Donald Trump SPAC exploded to a massive gain.

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.

  • Why Magnite, The Trade Desk, and Other Ad-Tech Stocks Tanked Friday

    Shares of a wide number of digital advertising stocks took it on the chin Friday. Programmatic advertiser PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) was down as much as 14.3% on Friday, sell-side platform Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) was off by 13.8%, online advertising technology specialist Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) was down as much as 10.5%, and digital advertising kingpin The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) was off as much as 9.6%.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Stocks Soared 107% and 471% Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) skyrocketed on Friday, as excitement for former President Donald Trump's new media company continued to build among investors. On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company intends to launch a new social network to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • The problem with Trump’s new media company

    it took Twitter more than a decade to turn a profit. Can Trump's new social-media platform do better?

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Pain at the pump: California gas prices are sky high, with one town charging almost $8 a gallon

    Prices are so high — and consumers are so perplexed — that a Google search of "Why are gas prices going up?" has spiked this month.

  • Democrats Back Off Plan to Raise Tax Rates on Corporations, Wealthy

    Raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households is a key part of Democrats’ plan to pay for their proposed multi-trillion-dollar social spending plan, but opposition to that approach from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has sent lawmakers scrambling to find alternative ways to offset costs. Given Sinema’s resistance, there’s a growing chance that the corporate income tax rate could remain untouched in the Democratic budget bill. Even the compromise rate of 25% reportedly preferred by

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Went Down in Flames on Friday

    The maker of plant-based meat substitutes released preliminary results for the third quarter, warning that its growth would fall far short of its forecast. Beyond Meat said in a press release that the company was reducing its third-quarter net revenue outlook after reviewing its preliminary results. This marks a sharp deceleration from the company's recent growth rate.

  • These Stocks Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    For instance, innovative technologies have changed the world on dozens of different occasions, acting as catalysts for productivity and economic growth. Looking forward, I think several burgeoning technologies have the same potential, but none more so than artificial intelligence (AI). Building on that idea, let's look at two companies that are shaping the future of autonomous technology.

  • Roku Stock Is at an 'Interesting' Juncture

    Roku, if you did not know, is the company whose devices are small streaming boxes or streaming sticks that connect to your television. In the daily bar chart of ROKU, below, we see an interesting picture.

  • The ‘Mother Memes’ fall as retail investors rotate into the frothy MAGA meme trade

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment slump as Trump's unconsummated SPAC deal grips the psyche of Reddit.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Progenity Stock Was Up More Than 24% Friday

    Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) were up more than 24% on Friday. The biotech company is developing a test called Preecludia that rules out preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related blood pressure disorder, while also specializing in gastrointestinal drugs and oral biotherapies. The stock has been a favorite of retail investors looking for a short squeeze.

  • Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate for 2021

    Capital gains tax generally applies when you sell an investment or asset for more than what you paid for it. In other words, any profits resulting from the sale are considered taxable in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service. … Continue reading → The post Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate for 2021 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.