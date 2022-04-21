U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.00
    +22.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,216.00
    +137.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,110.00
    +105.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.50
    +10.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -1.05 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2090
    +0.2820 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,472.77
    +36.51 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.73
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,551.30
    +333.45 (+1.23%)
     

DediProg Champions Universal ALL-IN-ONE, UFS-Ready Programming Solution

·3 min read

TAIPEI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mushrooming data centers, intelligent vehicles and the infusion of IoT in all things electronic are piling enormous pressure on the storage sector to keep pace. As prices tumble per gigabyte of storage, many industry players are starting to look to UFS chips to replace current eMMC memory chips for the storage needs of electronic gadgets.

Industry norms usually nudge engineers towards collaboratively developing a "Universal Programmer"—a single, universal IC-programmer that programs a wide range of IC devices. However, due to multifarious technical constraints in programming UFS devices, many industry players have opted for "Dedicated Programmers" instead—essentially a quick-fix set-up that links the programmer to a separate adapter board to access UFS chips.

DediProg has long noticed this cumbersome bottleneck and has therefore pioneered the NuProgPlus series. It aims at unpicking the inflexibility of those cumbrous Dedicated Programmers, with the goal of making them flexibly universal, and prompt. The NuProgPlus is therefore an elegant Universal Production Programmer that supports UFS memory, e-MMC, MCU, NAND Flash and SPI Flash chips, as well as components of many other categories. Clients will therefore use only one single programmer for all their chip-programming needs, thus realizing the twin goals of flexible "ALL-IN-ONE" universality and "UFS-Ready" promptness.

Mr. Tsao, Chung-Yung, CEO of DediProg, is evidently proud of his team's achievement: "We have an excellent R&D team involved in early-stage technology development. What's more, UFS is known for its complex communicational protocol, which is the reason why many competitors find it difficult to overtake us."

There are currently two main UFS programming architectures on the market: the highly scalable FPGA core architecture, and that aforementioned ASIC-device-to-UFS-chip configuration. The NuProgPlus programmer uses the FPGA architecture, which means it can promptly tune access to UFS chips without adding any special adapter board. For instance, if a UFS chip is upgraded to a new specification, an FPGA-based device can readily resolve compatibility issues within a few weeks. In contrast, an ASIC-based device will need at least six months of development time for a new ASIC device to support that new specification, or risk compatibility pitfalls that notoriously arise from the slightest disparities between different UFS variants.

FPGA-architectured NuProgPlus has five key manufacturing advantages: it is able to support UFS chips of 512GB and above capacities; it offers the direct programmer-to-chip configuration which circumvents the USB transmission restriction; it requires a lower performance load on its host computer; it manifestly shortens data download time; and it can flexibly be installed on the DP3000-G3 automated handler, known for high efficiency up to 3,600 UPH and fits 96 sockets.

Founded in 2005, DediProg is a leading brand in chip-programming technology in Taiwan. It is reputed for its excellent research and development team, and IC-programming solutions. DediProg's service network spans three continents across the globe, providing efficient, real-time technical support around the world. Click here for more information: https://bit.ly/3iTJlgh

SOURCE DediProg Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Musk says robot, aimed for 2023, will be worth more than Tesla's car business

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robot, named Optimus, will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD." FSD, or "full self-driving," is Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that relies on cameras and computer vision technology to perform some autonomous driving tasks. An FSD subscription costs Tesla owners about $12,000, or up to $199 per month.

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity Software

    There are several ways investors can benefit from the metaverse, an emerging tech trend that aims to connect people located anywhere on Earth in a virtual, three-dimensional world. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are two companies that could help make the metaverse a reality. Roblox provides a platform for developers for creating, publishing, and operating 3D experiences, and allows users to consume those experiences on different types of devices.

  • Near-Based DeFi Protocol Bastion to Launch BSTN Token at a $180M Valuation

    Bastion, the largest DeFi protocol on the Near blockchain, will be allocating 5 billion BSTN tokens with trading set to begin just before midnight UTC on Thursday.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Inconspicuous Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Investors aren't talking about the long-term prospects of these companies, and that's a shame.

  • Sony Plans to Follow Microsoft's Controversial Move (And You Won't Like It)

    One major one that's driven up revenue for companies like Microsoft and Sony has been the era of microtransactions, also known as downloadable content or DLC, in video games. Gamers complained about the nickel and dime nature of DLC when it started to get big under Microsoft's promotion of it during the Xbox 360 era, but the numbers told a different story.

  • This budget-friendly smartphone is on sale for just $110 on Amazon — seriously!

    At just $110, this smartphone is a fraction of the cost of other name brands.

  • Alexa getting ‘more proactive’ to free up people’s time, Amazon executive says

    Dave Limp, the tech giant’s devices and services boss, says the virtual assistant is learning to take ‘mundane’ tasks off users.

  • Privacy Focused Monero Plans Hard Fork in July; XMR Surges 11% on ‘Monerun’

    The hard fork would see version fifteen of Monero launched with several upgrades for improved security.

  • Coinbase launches NFT marketplace in hopes of appealing to crypto and mainstream users

    It might be a good morning -- or perhaps “gm” -- for the hundreds of thousands of NFT community members who will now get another marketplace to trade their digital collectibles. Six months ago, Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. by volume, announced that it was launching an NFT marketplace, but provided few details as to when it would actually arrive. Fast-forward to today: “Coinbase NFT” launched its beta mode with collections of NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Is Ethereum Staking Pool Lido’s Growth an Omen of Centralization?

    Lido might be on track to control over 50% of all staked ether on the Beacon Chain. Better it than Coinbase, proponents say.

  • The odds that Netflix will introduce ads on the service just went way, way up

    Back in the fall of 2019, in a conversation with me, Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph swatted away the likelihood that the streaming giant would ever allow ads on the platform. That’s in spite of analyst speculation at the time showing that the company could grab a windfall of as much as $1 billion if it … The post The odds that Netflix will introduce ads on the service just went way, way up appeared first on BGR.

  • This kamikaze drone sacrifices its own rotors to take down other drones

    Drones can be dangerous, and we've seen consumer-grade drones used for all sorts of nefarious purposes. Lithuanian hacker Aleksey Zaitsevsky has another option with the prototype of a high-speed racing drone that can self-destruct, using its own propellors to spread out a net to take down other drones. The propellors detach from the drone to widen the net, aiming to take down offending drones.

  • Global smartphone shipments record sharpest decline since the Covid-19 outbreak, eroding major Chinese vendors' market share

    Global smartphone shipments in the first quarter saw the steepest decline since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 amid economic headwinds and sluggish seasonal demand, further eroding the market share of China's top three handset vendors, according to the latest industry data. Smartphone shipments fell 11 per cent last quarter because of broad market uncertainty, according to a report on Tuesday by tech research firm Canalys, which did not provide volume numbers. That compares to the 13 per cent yea

  • Crypto exchange Coinbase launches NFT marketplace for some U.S. users

    Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc launched its NFT marketplace on Wednesday, in a sign of confidence in the niche digital asset even as the market shows signs of cooling. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of crypto asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership of digital files such as an image, video or piece of text. On the popular marketplace OpenSea, NFT sales on the ethereum blockchain halved to around $2.5 billion in March, from $5 billion in January.

  • iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says

    Ever since Apple debuted the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we have been waiting for the next evolution. In theory, the ideal smartphone design is one in which the display takes up the entire front side of the device. No buttons, no notches — just a screen. That will involve placing all of … The post iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says appeared first on BGR.

  • Billionaire CEO's US Senate run focuses on one issue: Banning 'self-driving' Teslas

    Dan O'Dowd, the billionaire founder of The Dawn Project and Green Hills Software, is running for U.S. Senate on a single issue. It's about making computers safer for humans, starting with a ban on the Tesla-branded "Full Self Driving" beta software that some 100,000 owners currently have access to as part of a safety mission that takes inspiration from Ralph Nader. The tweet included a 60-second ad that shows clips of various Tesla vehicles equipped with the FSD software nearly hitting pedestrians, cyclists or making other errors while an ominous voice explains the failures and at one point says "sometimes the Tesla doesn't seem to want the driver to take over."

  • Ethereum DeFi Staple MakerDAO Adds StarkNet Bridge in First Step Toward Multi-Chain

    Rebuilding Maker on StarkNet involves four phases, starting with a simple bridge that goes live on April 28.

  • Brave's browser can automatically bypass Google's AMP pages

    Brave is putting Google's Accelerate Mobile Pages (AMP) on blast with a new feature called De-AMP.

  • Apple rolls out message scanning feature to keep children safe from harmful images in UK

    Apple is introducing new protections for children on iPhones in the UK. The feature allows the phone to scan the messages of children and look for images that contain nudity. If it finds them, it will warn children about what they are receiving or sending, offering them extra information or the ability to message someone they trust for help.