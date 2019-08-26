Dee Poku-Spalding Turned Her Passion Into A Paycheck — & She Wants To Help You Do The Same

Success stories can seem just as fantastical as the fairy tales you (may have) loved growing up: Bold career woman finds herself in the right place at the right time, and poof, her fairy godmother mentor snaps her fingers, transforming our hero into an overnight success who brings home a seven-figure salary, jet-sets around the world spreading her you-can-have-it-all gospel, all while looking awesome and Instagramming the whole thing. Umm...really? Why do we so rarely hear the other side of the story — the false starts, the waves of doubt, the failures, and the fuck-ups? Those late-night worries and, occasionally, breakthroughs that are so relatable to the rest of us?

Welcome to Self-Made, Refinery29's column spotlighting the real stories that fueled success — the wins, the fails, and the curveballs — proving there's no one path to getting what you want.

Dee Poku-Spalding is the co-founder and CEO of WIE (Women Inspiration and Enterprise), a membership platform for women leaders that grew from a single conference into a portfolio of four brands designed to advance and connect women in the workplace – the WIE Network (you can apply here), The Other Festival, A Dinner For Ladies and Black Women Raise. Connecting people is her job, but before that Poku-Spalding was the founder of Right Angle, a marketing consultancy firm that focused on strategic partnerships. She also spent 15 years as a Hollywood executive at Paramount Pictures and Focus Features, overseeing the promotions for films such as Al Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient Truth’, Sofia Coppola’s 'Lost in Translation' and Ang Lee’s 'Brokeback Mountain'.

Refinery29 caught up with Poku-Spalding to chat about how she turned her passion into her paycheck, her biggest career regret, and what being self-made means to her.

Photographed by Jessie English More

You majored in mathematics at university. How did you end up a marketing executive and entrepreneur?

It was definitely a circuitous route!

I studied math because I have immigrant parents who really wanted me to do something that would be grounding and would help me get good jobs. It made sense to me in that moment because I was good at math and science. And so I went to university originally to study electronic engineering. I got to my engineering class and it was just all white dudes. There may have been a couple of other women, but certainly I was the only Black woman. And I think the only Black person.

It was odd. Thats a charitable way of putting it. I didn’t fit in. I wasn’t very happy, so I tried to swap. I wanted to study English literature and they wouldn’t let me because I specialized so early in the sciences. (In the UK, where I’m from, our education system is set up so you specialize very early on.) So the only thing I could do was math. And I loved it actually.

Then, as I was graduating, I was still sort of following my parents’ wishes. I got these job offers at big accounting firms and at banks, and I just had an epiphany. I really don’t want to do this. The negotiation with my parents was I would take a year out. And a lot of people do that in the UK, but most people take a year out and they go backpacking or traveling. I took a year out to do another job. That job ended up being in fashion. Fashion wasn’t the thing, but it was closer to the thing for me.

I’m often asked by young women How did you find your passion? Everyone is looking for their passion. I wouldn’t say I started out thinking “ I know exactly where I want to be.” So I always say, you should follow the thing that makes sense in the moment, and you get to where you need to be. Its harder to try and find it — it’s much easier to go with the flow of the universe.

Story continues