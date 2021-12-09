U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,667.45
    -33.76 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,754.69
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,517.37
    -269.63 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.21
    -51.50 (-2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.61
    -1.75 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.96
    -0.47 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    -0.0220 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3219
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4560
    -0.2810 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,101.25
    -2,646.38 (-5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,251.32
    -54.63 (-4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.13 (-0.47%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Deed raises $10M for its workplace giving platform

Greg Kumparak
·2 min read

As I wrote earlier this year, Deed's mission is a clearcut one: take the employee giving/charity/volunteer program that many big companies have, and make it better. Give it a proper home — one with a modern UI, built-in community management tools and that hooks into your workflow (read: Slack) so as to not be forgotten.

With that they were able to quickly get some big names on board, citing the likes of Airbnb, Stripe, Box and Adidas as customers quickly after launch. Now they've raised a $10 million Series A to keep the ball rolling.

Last week I hopped on a call with Deed co-founder Deevee Kashi, who stepped away from a conference he was speaking at to catch me up on what's new with the company. He tells me that this latest round was led by Earlybird, and backed by PruVen Capital, Y Combinator and Paua Ventures, along with a few names that seem extra interesting from a strategic standpoint — like David Clarke (former CTO of the enterprise workplace management tool Workday), Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Jeffrey Katzenberg's Wndrco.

One thing Kashi tells me about is an evolving focus for Deed right now: helping companies figure out what their employees really care about, and how to shape the company's efforts — often wrapped up under a label of "Environmental, Social, and Governance" (or ESG) — accordingly.

"ESG investments are at record highs, right?" he says. "Companies are spending a lot of money, but they are not getting [employee] buy-in before doing so."

"Our goal for Deed is really changing ESG, and the strategies around ESG, from 'me' to 'we'." he adds. "Really empowering employees to take action around causes they care about, thereby allowing companies to listen to and discover what their employees actually care about."

Part of making that work, he says, will involve giving individual employees — not just those in charge of a company's social impact team — more abilities to create and manage programs, fundraisers and volunteer campaigns. "[It's about] empowering the employees themselves to manage the program for the company, as opposed to the companies managing the program for the employees."

The other part, he notes, is building out their data team and finding ways to "measure and report on impact" in a clear, actionable way.

Before this, Deed had raised $2 million in a seed round in late 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Kinross Gold Slumped 11% on Thursday

    Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) slumped on Thursday after the miner announced a $1.4 billion deal to acquire Great Bear Resources. In a press release sent out on Wednesday, Kinross Gold announced its intent to acquire Great Bear Resources for $1.4 billion in stock and cash at a proposed price of 29 Canadian dollars per share. The target company owns a mining complex in Ontario, Canada, and it looks like Kinross Gold management thinks it could be a top-tier deposit area.

  • R.R. Donnelley agrees to buyout deal with Atlas Holdings, at a 21.5% higher bid price

    R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. announced Thursday that it has accepted a proposal from Atlas Holdings LLC for an increased bid for their pending merger of $10.35 a share in cash. That is 21.5% above the previously agreed-upon buyout bid of $8.52 announced last month. The total equity value of the deal for the business communications services and marketing company is $856 million. The increased bid for the comes after a bidding war between Atlas and shareholder Chatham Asset Management LLC, which orig

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Jumped Today

    Shares have retreated since the marijuana company announced an all-stock acquisition, but it still expects the deal to close.

  • India's Biocon Mulls Merger Of Biosimilar Business With Mylan: Moneycontrol

    India-based Biocon Ltd is reportedly in talks with generic drugmaker Mylan for a merger of their biosimilar businesses, financial news website Moneycontrol reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Biocon will seek to hold a controlling majority stake in the merged entity. The companies will also look for an initial public offering for the post-merger entity seeking an over $10 billion valuation. Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) was formed after combining Mylan with Pfizer Inc's (N

  • Battle for South African Platinum Miner Comes to a Boil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersTensions in the takeover battle for one of South Africa’s smallest platinum miners -- Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd. -- ratcheted up on a day littered with statements to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.It kicked off wi

  • Stanley Black & Decker Will Sell Its Security Business to Securitas. The Stock Rises.

    Swedish rival Securitas agrees to buy Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security solutions business for $3.2 billion.

  • CP shareholders back $31B purchase of Kansas City Southern

    Canadian Pacific's $31 billion plan to acquire Kansas City Southern cleared one of its final hurdles Wednesday when CP shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal that would create the first railroad connecting the United States, Canada and Mexico. Ownership of the railroad, based in Missouri, is expected to change next Tuesday as long as Kansas City Southern shareholders endorse the deal later this week. Kansas City Southern won't see any major changes immediately because it will be held by a voting trust for the next year while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board scrutinizes the deal.

  • Vercel acquires Turborepo

    Vercel, the well-funded front-end development platform from the team behind Next.js, today announced that it has acquired Turborepo, a high-performance build system for JavaScript and TypeScript monorepos, an increasingly popular way for organizing source code into a single repository that includes all of the necessary packages to build an application. As part of this acquisition, Vercel is open sourcing the Turborepo command-line interface and giving Turborepo users a path for migrating their caching infrastructure to Vercel. Turborepo founder Jared Palmer will join Vercel to lead its build performance team.

  • Triton Strikes £1.2 Billion Deal for U.K. Pharma Group Clinigen

    (Bloomberg) -- Triton Investment Management Ltd. agreed to buy Clinigen Group Plc, the U.K. pharmaceutical company targeted by activist Elliott Investment Management earlier this year. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town:

  • Captrust Adds 8th Firm in 2021 With $2.2B Rinet Acquisition

    The latest acquisition expands Captrust's presence in Boston and builds out the wealth management side of its business.

  • Roku, Google Reach Long-Term Deal for YouTube and YouTube TV

    UPDATED: Roku and Google have buried the hatchet, announcing a multiyear extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV apps on the Roku streaming platform. The companies reached the agreement just days before their previous deal covering YouTube on Roku was set to expire Dec. 9. In April 2021, Roku’s deal to distribute YouTube TV expired and Roku […]

  • Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

    Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to […]

  • How David Zaslav Plans to Combine Discovery and WarnerMedia to Unleash ‘Shock and Awe’ on the Streaming Wars

    David Zaslav is sad. His day started off with a sobering phone call with Suzy Welch, author, host and widow of longtime General Electric CEO Jack Welch. The morning headlines from the once largest company in the world and citadel of corporate America came as a jolt to Zaslav, who previously worked for then-GE-owned NBC […]

  • TPG Weighing Pathology Asia Stake Sale Ahead of IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TPG Capital Asia is exploring selling a stake in its pathology business in the region ahead of a potential initial public offering for the unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s Mega

  • System1’s MapQuest to Acquire RoadWarrior App to Boost Subscription Services Business

    By Jarrett Banks Marketing firm System1 said it reached an agreement through its MapQuest brand to acquire RoadWarrior, a subscription app focused on route planning for gig economy drivers. In June, System1 agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by Bill Foley, in a deal valuing the combined company at $1.4 […]

  • Egypt-based celebrity platform Minly acquires Dubai's Oulo to consolidate its position in the GCC

    Minly, a MENA-based media and entertainment startup, announced today that it has acquired Oulo, a Dubai-based celebrity shoutout platform, for an undisclosed fee. The acquisition is coming six months after Minly raised a $3.6 million seed round and off the back of an impressive year of growth that saw the platform -- which connects fans with athletes, musicians and stars through personalized experiences -- acquire 130,000 users and 1,000 celebrities in over a year. Oulo, on the other hand, is a video gifting platform with more than 300 celebrities across Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

  • Kestra’s Bluespring Expands Reach in California With Another RIA Purchase

    The RIA acquirer has added Capital Planning Advisors, which oversees more than $1.1 billion of assets.

  • CDPQ to Buy Stake in Supply Chain Monitoring Firm QIMA

    (Bloomberg) -- Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec has agreed to buy a minority stake in supply chain compliance provider QIMA. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesThe Canadian pension fund is acquiring the stake in QIMA from Asia-focu

  • Done Deals: Farfetch Acquires Luxury Resale Platform Luxclusif + More

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • SPACs Provide an Alternative to Traditional Showbiz Funding

    As Hollywood constantly looks to novel forms of funding, the special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, has found new popularity over the past couple of years. Besides being a welcome source of funding, these blank-check investment vehicles look to energize the lightly populated middle of the corporate ecosystem in the media, entertainment, sports and digital […]