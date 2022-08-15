Deep Dive into the Emerging Trends in Gen Z's Relationships with Financial Services Providers in the United States
"Gen Z and Payments: The Next Big Cohort Is Here" lays out the demographic characteristics of the most diverse generation in U.S. history and provides statistics and analysis of the group's current and future households, income and spending. It provides a deep dive into the emerging trends in Gen Z's relationships with financial services providers as well as their use of, and preference for, specific payment products.
In 10 years, Gen Z will be the largest American generation and as with previous generations, product developers and marketers are tasked with determining which of their current behaviours and preferences reflect their youth and which reflect the unique attributes and characteristics of the cohort.
In the payments space, consumers have typically turned to credit cards as they age and their incomes rise. Millennials, Boomers and Seniors all migrated from debit cards - pay-as-you-go products - to credit. However, Gen Z, much more than Millennials at the same age, appears less willing to abandon debit and short-term buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) instalment loans (with low or zero percent interest rates) as their tools for purchasing and financing purchases.
The youngest adults are raising the bar for payments and financial services providers by demanding more versatile and nimble payment options and are comfortable using fintechs as providers of the products and services they use. Its members are embracing household finances management by debit card transactions as well any card product that offers cryptocurrency as either a reward or that lets them spend crypto in online or in-person transactions.
Gen Z adults have lost financial ground in the past year as real average hourly earnings decreased 3.0% from May 2021 to May 2022. That lost ground will have an ongoing impact on their incomes for the next 10 years. But while Gen Z is not as wealthy now as its members had hoped and are certainly not as wealthy as they will be in their 40s and 50s, they are the standard bearers for the services and products required from financial technology (fintech) firms, as well as traditional financial institutions.
The payment preferences they develop now will inform their choices of products and providers for years to come. Of course those preferences will morph over time, but the selections they make now will have coattails and will inform their future decisions while also swaying the payment choice of older cohorts and becoming the baseline for Gen Alpha (the generation younger than Gen Z).
Key Topics Covered:
SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY OF REPORT
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Why the Market Is in Hot Pursuit of Gen Z
Payments Are a Key Product for Building a Relationship with Gen Z
Fintechs, Big Banks and Big Tech All Want Gen Z
Which Gen Z Preferences Reflect Their Youth? Which Ones Their Uniqueness?
Gen Z Adults
Gen Z and Payment Cards
Gen Z Have Relatively Lower Credit Card Usage
Gen Zers Are Somewhat Less Confident About Credit Card Issuers
Gen Z Spends Less than Other Groups When They Use Credit Cards
Gen Z and Credit Card Rewards Programs
Debit Card Ownership
Contactless Payments
Gen Z and Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) Loans
BNPL Market Size
Overall BNPL Usage and Key Cohorts
Post-Boomer Generations Dominate as BNPL Users
Gen Z Are Most Likely to Be Increasing Their Use of BNPL
Platforms for Use of BNPL Services
Characteristics of BNPL Loan Usage
Enter BNPL-Style Loans Through Bank Credit Cards
Digital Wallets
Bank on Your Phone
Gen Z is Increasing its Use of Digital Wallets
P2P Payments
Gen Z and P2P
Payment-to-Merchant (P2M)
Cryptocurrencies
Emergence Tied to Global Recession
Crypto Opportunities for Card Networks and Issuers
Visa
Mastercard
CHAPTER 2: THE GEN Z COHORT
Placing Gen Z Within the Generational Grid
COMPOSITION OF GEN Z
Ethnicity and Racial Composition of Gen Z
Rapidly Changing Demographics
Education
Employment
Gen Z Was Working from Home During the Pandemic
Zoomers Led the Charge Back to the Office
Gen Z Wanted the Office, But (Emphatically) Not the Office Full-Time
Federal Pandemic Relief Programs Gave Gen Z a Cushion
Economy Now Worries Gen Z More than its Core Concern: Climate Change
Pros and Cons of Working Remotely
Digital Drives Everything
Gen Z Using Digital to Create New Ways of Managing Finances
What Gen Z Wants to Learn About Finances
Gender Difference in Financial Approaches
Crowdsourcing Knowledge, Advice and Investments
Which Gen Z Preferences Reflect Youth? Which Reflect Their Uniqueness?
Will Gen Z Transition to Credit Cards?
CHAPTER 3: GEN Z AND FINANCES
Key Concerns
Pandemic Was Massively Disruptive to Gen Z
24% of Gen Z Reported that Pandemic Had a Positive Impact on Their Finances
Federal Pandemic Relief Payments Often Surpassed Income From Low-Wage Jobs
Gen Z Workers Pushed for Higher Wages and Better Relations With Management
Economic Events Have Long Coat-Tails
Past as Prologue - Millennials and the Great Recession
Millennials Will Never Be Able to Make Up Lifetime Earnings Lost Because of the Global Recession
Gen Z Has Tried to Learn Lessons from Millennials - A for Effort
Gen Z Workers Successfully Achieved Higher Wages. In the Short Term
The Devil Is in the Details of Labor Market Composition
Inflation Has Clawed Back All Pandemic Wage Gains and Left Workers Poorer than Before
Federal Student Loan Repayment Freeze Helped Gen Z
Other Sources of Education Financing
Student Loan Debt Repayment Pause Put Money into Pockets and the Economy
Real Estate and Gen Z: Big Dreams Meet Little Money
Gen Z Wants To Be Homeowners
Gen Z's Top Anticipated Obstacles for Buying a Home
Older Adults Think Gen Z Has a Harder Time than Gen X
Gen Z Is Tapping New Sources to Get Their Credit Scores Up
Gen Z Is Focused on Building a Payments History to Boost Their Credit Scores
Timely Payments on Rent and Streaming Services Boost Credit Scores
Gen Z Is Saving for a Down Payment
Gen Z Sees Home Ownership as Essential to Starting a Family and Building Wealth
Gen Z Income
How Gen Z Is Spending Its Money
How Gen Z Is Paying its Bills
Gen Z Rationalizes Spending Money Today Because Tomorrow Is Uncertain
Allocating a Percentage of Discretionary Income to Savings or Investing
REITs Through Crowdsourcing
REITS Could be the Democratization of Higher Yields
CHAPTER 4: GEN Z AND FINANCIAL SERVICES
GEN Z IS PURSUED BY MARKETERS
The Gen Z Population Count
Gen Z and Digital Banking
Gen Z Pays High Monthly Service Fees to Bank
Friends and Family Recommendations Drive Bank Selection
Checking Accounts
INVESTING
20 Million New Investors
Robinhood
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Roots in Global Recession of 2009-2009
Crypto Opportunities for Card Networks and Issuers
Targeting Gen Z and Millennials Cardholders, Card Networks Offer Crypto Rewards to Cardholders
Visa
Mastercard
Models for Crypto-Cards: Credit Cards and Prepaid Debit Cards
Crypto Rewards Credit Cards vs. Crypto Rewards Debit and Prepaid Debit Cards
Cryptocurrency Credit Cards
CHAPTER 5: GEN Z AND PAYMENTS
INTRODUCTION
Why the Market Is in Hot Pursuit of Gen Z
Payments Are a Key Product for Building a Relationship with Gen Z
Fintechs, Big Banks and Big Tech All Want Gen Z
A Word About the Payment System
The Backbone of the Payment System
Real Time Payments Routing is Expensive for Gen Z
Credit Card Networks
GEN Z AND PAYMENT CARDS
Growth of Credit Card Industry
Gen Z Have Relatively Lower Credit Card Usage
Gen Z Spends Less than Other Groups When They Use Credit Cards
Gen Zers Are Less Likely to Prefer Credit Cards for Payments
Gen Zers Are Somewhat Less Confident About Credit Card Providers
Gen Zers Lag Millennials in Awareness/Assessment of Credit Card Benefits
Gen Z Shows its Pragmatism in its Credit Card Rewards Program Selections
Gen Z Is Nonetheless the Fastest Growing Source of Credit Card Originations
Debit Card Ownership
Debit Card Use Increasing Since the Pandemic
GEN Z AND BUY-NOW, PAY-LATER (BNPL) LOANS
BNPL Was Made for a Global Pandemic
Retail Payments Have Become the New Alternative to Marketing Campaigns
BNPL Financing Upstreamed and Downstreamed to Larger/Smaller Purchases
Consumers Demanded BNPLs for Debit Card Sized Transactions
PayPal Credit Responded to Consumers by Offering 0% Interest on $30+ Purchases
Fintech Innovation Capitalized on Greater Consumer Demand for Personalization
Card Products Enhanced Security and Loyalty Programs
Overall BNPL Usage and Key Cohorts
Post-Boomer Generations Dominate as BNPL Users
PayPal Credit Remains Most Used BNPL Loan Provider
Apple Pay Later
Drama in Product Development
Recentness of BNPL Loan Usage
Gen Z Are Most Likely to Be Increasing Their Use of BNPL
BNPL Loans by Amount Borrowed
Platforms for Use of BNPL Services
Characteristics of BNPL Loan Usage
Enter BNPL-Style Loans Through Bank Credit Cards
DIGITAL WALLETS
Standard Bank-on-Your Phone Features
Gen Z Is Increasing its Use of Digital Wallets
Apple Dominates the Phone-Based Digital Wallet Space
Apple Offers Limited BNPL Installment Loans
Amazon Pay
Google Pay
PayPal
GEN Z AND P2P
IRS Interest in P2P Payments
Payment-to-Merchant (P2M)
Contactless
