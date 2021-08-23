U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

·4 min read
In this article:
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss the Company's vision for its recent acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services Inc.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/660845/DeepGreenlogo-1.png
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/660845/DeepGreenlogo-1.png

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Spencer defines the points that made the commercial environmental remediation, abatement and testing services company a prime target for Deep Green's growth strategy.

'We were looking at various markets that were rapid-growth areas and also large markets, and one of those was the remediation and testing services,' he explains. 'This is a multi-billion-dollar market today, and Lyell came up on our radar screen as a company we ought to be looking at. We thought this would be a great acquisition for us to begin building a whole line of business.'

From here, Deep Green will implement a growth strategy that can be replicated for future acquisitions. The first step is to optimize the business itself, followed by 'hubbing,' or growing the surrounding service area, and then cloning it to nearby regions.

According to Spencer, applying this strategy to Nashville-based Lyell has the potential to triple the size of the business as it extends into surrounding populous metro-areas.

'Working with the team of people that we have […] we have the leadership team to be able to drive the existing business, to then take that business and expand to the next region around that,' he says, providing a timeline of projected milestones for the acquired company.

Spencer concludes the interview with his expectations that additional growth for the Deep Green will come via complimentary business acquisitions in other areas of the U.S.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/august-interview-deep-green-waste-recycling-dgwr/

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'potential,' 'plans,' 'suggests,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'intends,' or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact Information:
Lloyd Spencer, President
Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc.
13110 NE 177th Place, #293
Woodinville, WA 98072
Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN
Email: Investor@DeepGreenWaste.com

SmallCapVoice.com
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660845/Deep-Green-Waste-Recycling-DGWR-CEO-Provides-Blueprint-of-Acquisition-Strategy-in-Audio-Interview-with-SmallCapVoicecom

