Deep Learning Chip Market to Reach $81.77 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Surge in demand for smart homes & smart cities, rise in investments in AI startups, growth in number of AI applications, and emergence of quantum computing drive the growth of the global deep learning chip market. However, the emergence of COVID-19 has lowered the growth of the deep learning chip market in 2020. Nevertheless, the market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Portland,OR, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global deep learning chip market generated $4.46 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $81.77 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 35.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 275 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2558

Surge in demand for smart homes & smart cities, rise in investments in AI startups, growth in number of AI applications, and emergence of quantum computing drive the growth of the global deep learning chip market. However, dearth of skilled workforce restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, development of smarter robots and rise in adoption of deep learning chips in the developing regions present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of deep learning chip industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and manufacturing facilities.

  • The pandemic disrupted the supply chain, leading to difficulty in supply of raw materials and aircraft appliances. This, in turn, affected the market demand and reduced sales.

  • Nevertheless, the market is estimated to witness significant growth post-pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global deep learning chip market based on type, technology, industry vertical, and region.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2558

Based on type, the GPU segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the FPGA segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 36.90% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on technology, the system on chip segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the multi-chip module segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 37.20% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global deep learning chip market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 37.10% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Deep Learning Chip Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2558?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global deep learning chip market analyzed in the research include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm, Amazon, Xilinx, and Samsung.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


