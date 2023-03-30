U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,073.75
    +16.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,040.00
    +137.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,009.25
    +44.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.90
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +0.61 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.00
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.03
    -0.94 (-4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2348
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6940
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,571.08
    +136.28 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.47
    +19.50 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.43
    +47.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Deep Learning Global Market Report 2023: Introduction of New Hardware for Deep Learning Applications Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Deep Learning Market

Global Deep Learning Market
Global Deep Learning Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Hardware, Software), By Hardware, By Application (Image Recognition, Voice Recognition), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deep learning market size is expected to reach USD 526.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Deep learning is expected to gain sustainable momentum in the coming years owing to its high computational ability and improved complex data-driven applications. The growing emphasis on big data analytics and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in customer-centric services is expected to propel the growth of the deep learning industry over the forecast period.

AI has evolved rapidly in recent years, enabling machines to perform cognitive tasks effectively. The adoption of AI across various sectors has unlocked numerous potential opportunities for machine learning and deep learning applications. Furthermore, AI-as-a-service such as virtual assistants has allowed smaller organizations to implement AI algorithms required for deep learning applications without a large capital investment. Moreover, the availability of a large amount of data and the need for high computing power encourage SMEs and large enterprises to invest significantly in deep learning technology.

Deep learning allows the machine to solve complex problems even if the data is not well organized. A deep learning algorithm performs a task repeatedly, every time tweaking it to improve the outcomes. Thus, the more the task performed by the machines, the better will be the outcome. As a result, large amounts of unstructured data can be analyzed using deep learning algorithms and further deployed to obtain relevant insights for a more reliable decision-making process. For instance, organizations may use deep learning technology to unveil any data pointers between industry insights, social media conversation, and a stock price of a given organization.

Image and voice recognition are some of the leading applications in the deep learning industry. Several online and offline services such as Alexa virtual assistant by Amazon, Microsoft Cortana, and Siri use deep learning to acquire language skills while interacting with people. Facebook and Google have implemented deep learning technology for cognitive image analysis in their image classification application. It helps companies provide relevant results and automatic descriptions related to images.

Besides, deep learning algorithms can recreate a black-and-white image in color, offering impressive and accurate results in image colorization applications. For instance, In June 2019, Amazon introduced a new deep learning model called Alexa Conversations to create natural voice experiences on Alexa.

Deep learning offers lucrative investment opportunities for vendors due to the technology's high adoption rate. As a result, the companies consider product development as one of the strategic initiatives to capture the deep learning industry share. Recently, in February 2020, Google Inc. announced the launch of Reformer, an updated version of the transformer deep-learning model. In February 2020, Concentrix Corporation launched the deep learning algorithm tool for cybersecurity applications.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Introduction of New Hardware for Deep Learning Applications

  • Improvement in Deep Learning Algorithms

  • Increased Penetration in Big Data Analytics

Market Restraints

  • Scalability of Deep Learning Models

  • Requirement of Large Training Datasets for Recognition


Deep Learning Market Report Highlights

  • The hardware segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for deep learning chipsets and reduced hardware costs

  • The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) possesses high computational capability and has better power efficiency. As a result, the FPGA segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

  • Deep learning algorithms exhibit great potential in the automated extraction of complex data, thereby excelling in big data analytics application

  • Deep learning holds the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry in the coming years by applying neural networks to analyze patient datasets to provide better outcomes

  • Several government initiatives related to digitalization and the growing adoption of next-generation technologies such as AI and machine learning in the APAC region exhibited the strong growth of deep learning technology

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

118

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$49.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$526.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

33.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Segmentation and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary & Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Deep Learnings Industry Outlook, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Deep Learning Application Solution Outlook
4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)
4.2 Deep Learning Market: Solution Movement Analysis
4.2.1 Hardware
4.2.2 Software
4.2.3 Services
4.2.3.2 Installation Services
4.2.3.3 Integration Services
4.2.3.4 Maintenance & support services

Chapter 5 Deep Learning Hardware Outlook
5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)
5.2 Deep Learning Market: Hardware Movement Analysis
5.2.1 CPU
5.2.2 GPU
5.2.3 FPGA
5.2.4 ASIC

Chapter 6 Deep Learning Market Application Outlook
6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)
6.2 Deep Learning Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2.1 Image recognition
6.2.2 Voice recognition
6.2.3 Video Surveillance & Diagnostics
6.2.4 Data Mining

Chapter 7 Deep Learning Market End-Use Outlook
7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue, USD Million)
7.2 Deep Learning Market: End-Use Movement Analysis
7.2.1 Automotive
7.2.2 Aerospace & Defense
7.2.3 Healthcare
7.2.4 Retail
7.2.5 Others

Chapter 8 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

  • Arm Ltd.

  • Clarifai, Inc.

  • Entilic

  • Google, Inc.

  • Hyperverge

  • IBM Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Nvidia Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfplp9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The World’s Most Important Oil Price Is About to Change for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of wrangling, the world’s most important oil price is about to be transformed for good, allowing crude supplies from west Texas to help determine the price of millions of barrels a day of petroleum transactions.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Chinese Mega-Refinery Lifts Heavy Oil Prices From the Doldrums

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup of a new Chinese oil refinery is fueling a rebound in heavy crude oil markets just weeks after prices bottomed out. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostChina’s state-owned PetroChina, owner of the new plan

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • BHP and Rio Chiefs Talk Green Metals in Post-Covid China Visits

    (Bloomberg) -- Green metals are becoming a major focus for the bosses of the world’s top miners after visits to their biggest customers in China. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostBHP Group’s Mike Henry and Rio Tinto Group’s Jakob

  • Emerson Electric Shares Continue to Disappoint

    Emerson Electric were upgraded to an overweight ("buy") rating at Morgan Stanley a week ago. The company was named the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management Tuesday. Lot's of media attention but in my review of March 21 I wrote that "Fundamental analysts can be comfortable recommending stocks in downtrends but technical analysts are not."

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills

    New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • EV Roundup: F & STLA's Electrification Strides Hit Headlines

    Amid EV revolution, legacy automakers Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) remain focused on launching new models and pouring millions of dollars into strengthening their position in the e-mobility domain.

  • Factbox-How U.S. electric vehicle subsidy rules impact Europe

    The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to give guidance on Friday on tax breaks for consumers buying electric vehicles and Europe's auto sector and policymakers will be closely watching to assess the consequences for European industry. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), U.S. consumers buying electric vehicles qualify for a tax credit of $7,500 as long as final assembly is in North America. Half of the credit depends on 50% of the value of battery components being produced in North America, the other half if 40% of the value critical minerals are from the United States or a country with which it has a free trade agreement.

  • Ocado says Kroger committed to build more warehouses despite roll-out slowdown

    U.S. supermarket group Kroger Co is committed to building more automated warehouses in partnership with British online grocer and technology group Ocado, despite slowing a roll-out of sites, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said on Tuesday. Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses. The initial deal saw Kroger identify 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • 2 Electronics Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry participants, MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Axcelis (ACLS), are benefiting from increased capital spending on high-performance computing, advanced packaging and memory.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • U.S. banks fallout will intensify margin headwinds for Aussie lenders, UBS says

    Australian banks are "well regulated" and carry strong liquidity coverage ratios, UBS said. However, it slashed the net interest margin forecasts for the major lenders amid increasing risk of global contagion and a weakening credit environment in the country. Regulators and bankers insist the country's banks, bolstered by post-global financial crisis reforms, are well placed to handle the solvency and liquidity shocks that rocked lenders overseas like Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

  • Qantas, Airbus to invest in Australian biofuel refinery

    Qantas Airways Ltd and Airbus SE will jointly invest A$2 million ($1.34 million) in a biofuel refinery being set up in Australia's Queensland state that would convert agricultural by-products into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The funds will be used for a detailed feasibility study and early-stage development of the proposed facility jointly developed by Jet Zero Australia and SAF technology firm LanzaJet, Qantas said on Thursday.