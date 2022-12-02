Deep learning market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global deep learning market size is projected to grow by USD 11113.13 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.79% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the region will contribute to 37% of the market growth by 2027%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deep Learning Market 2023-2027

Global deep learning market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global deep learning market as a part of the application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. Technavio calculates the global application software market size based on combined revenue generated by companies that are engaged in the provision of all types of IT software, including cloud-based software.

Global deep learning market - Five Forces

The global deep learning market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global deep learning market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global deep learning market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application, type, and region.

The image recognition segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The need for identifying and removing fake social media accounts is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing demand for image processing from the BFSI sector for a diverse range of applications, such as personalizing communication with customers, staying competitive in a continuously evolving market, and improving productivity is fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global deep learning market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global deep learning market.

North America is projected to contribute 37% of market growth by 2027. The increasing use of deep learning in various industrial applications, such as voice recognition, image recognition, and smartphone assistants is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, governments in the region are increasingly focusing on developing policies to implement deep learning in the industrial sector. This is expected to further foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Global deep learning market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing entry of startups is the major growth driver in the market.

With increased funding from global investors, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of startups over recent years. For instance, Atomwise Inc. (Atomwise) and IBM-backed precision medicine startup Pathway Genomics Corp. (Pathway Genomics) offer deep learning platforms for the healthcare industry. Similarly, Comma.ai Inc. (Comma.ai) is another major startup funded to offer deep learning-based solutions for the robotics industry

Increased funding in the field of deep learning has encouraged many startups to apply the technology in various industry verticals. Thus, the increasing number of startups, coupled with the expanding application areas of deep learning, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The increasing number of collaborations among vendors is the key trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are forming collaborations and partnerships with other market players to expand their product portfolios, enter new markets, and gain access to new distribution networks.

The strategy also helps vendors gain access to the latest technologies and other resources to improve their market shares.

This trend among vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of technical expertise is a major challenge in the market.

The deployment of deep learning requires different set of skills when compared to traditional data analysis. It is more complex and requires advanced knowledge of machine learning and programming languages.

However, many organizations across the world lack specialists that are properly skilled in the field of deep learning. Moreover, it is time-consuming for organizations to find well-trained professionals with the right skill sets.

These factors are limiting the implementation of deep learning solutions among organizations, which is hindering the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this deep learning market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the deep learning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the deep learning market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the deep learning market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deep learning market vendors

Deep Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11113.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Atomwise Inc., Comma.ai Inc., Deep Instinct, DeepMind Technologies Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., and Qualcomm Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

