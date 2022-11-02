Deep Plane Facelift: A Natural and Longer Lasting Facelift Approach

Robb Facial Plastic Surgery

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned Atlanta, and Alpharetta Georgia facial plastic surgeon Dr. Philip Robb Jr. is excited to discuss the most advanced facelift technique known to medicine: the Deep Plane Facelift. Many celebrities, such as Marc Jacobs, are now requesting this headlining procedure for its revolutionary take on the old-fashioned facial rejuvenation.



To start, we must understand what the deep plane technique is improving upon to fully comprehend its fresh approach. If we peel back the facial skin, we uncover a fabric layer of muscle called the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS). Surgeons performing a more traditional facelift, achieve their results by manipulating this layer. By lifting the skin away from the SMAS in front of the ear and placing stitches into the muscle, the patient gains tension that pulls the tissues superiorly, or away from the jaw line- hopefully sharpening the jawline. This is a safe approach but yields far inferior results to the Deep Plane Facelift.

While various surgeons have contributed to the modern deep plane facelift’s creation, no individual can take more credit than New York City facial plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. Building upon techniques popularized by facelift giants such as Hamre, Johnson, and Quetella, Jacono presents his updated, streamlined, and conceptualized deep plane method which Dr. Robb has adopted into his surgical repertoire. Dr. Robb has been personally trained, hand to hand by Dr. Jacono on this technique.

Why is the Deep Plane Facelift Different?

The reason as to why the deep plane facelift technique is novel is in the name itself: deep. The skin is tethered to bone at several anchor points in the face. Much like a boat anchor, if the anchor is not lifted, the tissues do not move; however, the classic SMAS methodology does not lift those anchors, and thus the face does not truly move. By going deeper into the surgical layers of the face, Dr. Robb is then able to elevate unwanted jowls to sharpen the jawline as well as banish vertical bands on the neck and fullness under the chin. The technique further allows for a greater release of tissues in the center of the face resulting in a more thorough and natural lift between the lateral aspects of each eye. This is performed in a natural, tension free procedure which allows for better healing.

A more natural procedure with shorter recovery

The concept of a deeper surgery with a shorter recovery period might seem counterintuitive but can be justified by simply looking at the facial anatomy. The level of the deep plane is a natural fusion plane of the face, so it lifts cleanly without bleeding as no blood vessels are significantly disturbed. In addition, the skin is not lifted off of the deeper structures in a deep plane facelift but remains attached to fat and the SMAS in a composite unit. This aspect results in an even speedier recovery as well as no prolonged, uncomfortable sensations in the surgical area.

Because the deep plane approach offers multiple improvements to the traditional facelift, one might be shocked to find that only 1.5-2% of facelift surgeons perform true deep plane facelift. Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Philip Robb Jr. is one of these rare surgeons in the United States, and he explains that the main hindrance in utilizing this newer technique is a lack of visualization ability. A surgeon must prove adept in visualizing a dissection path around the nerves that move the face and the muscles that form the smile, making this procedure dangerous if performed infrequently; however, if completed by a uniquely trained and advanced Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon such as Dr. Robb, the complication rate is comparable or less than classic facelift methods. This fact is in part contributed to the reason the surgery is considered difficult: visualization. As a deep plane procedure cannot be performed without visualizing nerves, the surgeon actively keeps these nerves away from harm, a precaution not always taken during a regular facelift.

