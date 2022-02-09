U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,548.00
    +35.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,547.00
    +205.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,903.00
    +168.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.60
    +16.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.04
    -0.32 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -2.18 (-9.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4480
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,235.80
    +881.18 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.29
    -1.57 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.10
    +57.03 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Deep Sea Freight Sourcing and Procurement Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Sea Freight Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

Deep-Sea Freight Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Deep-Sea Freight Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

The Deep Sea Freight market is poised to grow by USD 63.48 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2.98% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Deep Sea Freight suppliers listed in this report:

This Deep Sea Freight procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA

  • Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp

  • CMA CGM Group.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/deep-sea-freight-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Best Selling Reports:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Deep Sea Freight that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Deep Sea Freight TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deep-sea-freight-sourcing-and-procurement-market-2021-2025--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301475531.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Oil prices stable at $90/bbl, Iran supply prospects add pressure

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable around $90 a barrel on Wednesday but the prospect of increased supply from Iran and the United States kept pressure on the market. Brent crude futures edged down 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $90.42 a barrel by 1150 GMT. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal.

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Oil Gets Another Tailwind as Refiners Go All Out in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiners in the world’s third-biggest crude importer are stepping up purchases as they strive to meet annual production goals, giving prices another tailwind as they march toward $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackPeloton’s Famous Instructor

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • GSK racks up £1.4bn in COVID sales ahead of consumer health split

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline racked up £1.4bn in COVID-related sales as the company remains on track to split its consumer healthcare business.

  • Let's See If CVS's Charts Look Healthy Ahead of Earnings

    CVS Health Corp is set to report their latest earnings numbers before the opening of trading Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of CVS, below, we can see that prices recently reached our year-ago price target of $108. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a new rising trend since early October and tells me that traders are more aggressive buyers of CVS.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • The biggest wild card Frontier and Spirit face in clearing $6.6B tie-up

    A tie up between ultra low cost airlines Frontier (ULCC) and Spirit (SAVE) shouldn’t raise significant red flags for antitrust regulators, according to economic and competition scholars who talked with Yahoo Finance. Still, they say regulators can be expected to take a careful look and could ask for concessions.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Tesla Braces for Discrimination Lawsuit. Investors Had a Heads-Up.

    Tesla says in a blog post that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing 'intends to file a lawsuit against Tesla alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment.'

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.