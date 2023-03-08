U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,872.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,169.25
    +0.25 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    -0.34 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    +1.08 (+5.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5640
    +0.4730 (+0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,995.49
    -400.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.35
    -10.67 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,896.48
    -23.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Deep Tech Leadership Certificate (DTLC) Course: Masterclasses in Cyber Security, Data Leadership, Blockchain & Crypto Currencies, and AI & Machine Learning (March 10, 2023 May 19, 2023)

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Tech Leadership Certificate (DTLC)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enjoy being involved in the cutting edge of business development

The Deep Tech Leadership Certificate is designed to bring Board Directors and C-Suite Executives up to date in the key Deep Tech competencies of our time.

This will enable them to:

  • Ensure their organisations keep pace with technology

  • Understand the impact of Deep Tech on their role and business model

  • Understand the risks, opportunities and challenges Deep Tech presents

  • Engage in Deep Tech conversations and development

  • Give advice and feedback to Deep Tech and technology leaders

  • Build Deep Tech capacity and strength

This is the technology decade (Techade) and those that do not engage will be left behind and become commercially redundant. Understanding Deep Tech in the boardroom is of equal importance to profit and loss.

The key areas to master are covered by the below four masterclasses:

  • Cyber Security Masterclass - Date: 10/03/2023

  • Data Leadership Masterclass - Date: 24/03/2023

  • Blockchain & Crypto Currencies Masterclass - Date: 12/05/2023

  • AI & Machine Learning Masterclass - Date: 19/05/2023

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oph2k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Layoffs, burnout, return-to-office wars: There’s never been a worse time to be a middle manager

    For the first time since O.C. Tanner began measuring engagement and cultural sentiment, managers are reporting lower morale than their reports.

  • Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on China's Inspur

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a U.S. export blacklist last week. The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the China's military modernization efforts.

  • Amazon worker loses bid for California class action over remote work expenses

    Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday defeated a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 7,000 workers in California that claimed the company should have reimbursed employees who worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic for home office expenses. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco said the named plaintiff, David Williams, failed to show that Amazon had a company-wide policy of not reimbursing employees for internet, cell phone and other costs, and the judge denied his motion to certify the workers as a class. Williams' motion for class certification was denied without prejudice, meaning he can file a renewed motion later on.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Peak-Oil Fears Cast Shadow Over US Supply Outlook as Costs Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of peak oil that haunted global energy markets during the first decade of the 21st century is once again rearing its head. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ InflationXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of Conflict

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Silvergate's Collapse May Spell Regulatory Trouble for Crypto

    Silvergate Bank had a really rough week, to the point where a not-insignificant number of people were waiting for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to announce the bank had entered receivership after close of business Friday.

  • GBTC discount narrows following arguments in Grayscale-SEC lawsuit

    Arguments in a closely-followed lawsuit between crypto firm Grayscale and the SEC suggested some investors are optimistic Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust could win approval to convert to an ETF.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund Medicar

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for March 2023

    The top tech penny stocks by 12-month total returns are ride-hailing company DiDi Global, enterprise software support provider Remini Street, and data management solutions provider AvePoint Inc.

  • Amazon to close eight Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York

    Amazon is permanently closing eight of its cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York. The closures mark Amazon's latest move to rein in some of its brick-and-mortar retail operations.

  • Oil extends declines on rate hike concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, driven by fears that more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.24 a barrel. Both Brent and WTI fell by more than 3% on Tuesday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

  • US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

    The Biden administration sued to block JetBlue Airways' $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, saying Tuesday that the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers. The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit to find cheaper options to JetBlue and other airlines. Attorney General Merrick Garland held a news conference to announce the antitrust lawsuit — a sign of the importance that the administration places on stopping further consolidation in the airline industry.

  • South Korea Says U.S. Chips Act Subsidies Have Too Many Requirements

    Seoul’s Trade Ministry says there are too many strings attached for chip makers such as Samsung and SK Hynix to apply for federal funding intended to boost domestic production.