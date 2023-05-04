Deep Tech Leadership Certificate (DTLC): AI & Machine Learning Online Masterclass

Company Logo

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI & Machine Learning Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This masterclass in the Deep Tech Leadership Certificate (DTLC) will be on AI and Machine Learning with faculty member Manuel Leon Urrutia, Lecturer in Internet Science at the University of Southampton.

Manuel will be looking at the AI Mindset, an AI Maturity Matrix and how to create an AI Heat Map. This enables business leaders to look at how to introduce AI to the business and prioritise its application.

This session will be relevant to all senior C-Suite Executives and particularly relevant to NED's and board members looking to broaden their knowledge on AI and it's implication on business operations

It also looks at how to work with Data Scientists and uses a Natural Language Processing (NLP) case study to give business leaders an insight to how AI actually works.

This masterclass will cover the following topics:

AI Fundamentals

AI Methods

AI in Business

AI Implications

Manuel León Urrutia

Lecturer in Web and Internet Science

University of Southampton



