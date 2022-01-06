U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

DeepBrain AI grasps attention at CES 2022 with its AI Human imbedded AI Kiosks.

·2 min read

Attendees can demo at North Hall, Booth #9937

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI is showcasing its AI Human imbedded "AI Kiosks" from January 5th to January 7th at CES 2022 held in Las Vegas Convention Center, along with its CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree SaaS solution "AI Studios". "AI Kiosks" leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence with its human-based AI avatars that inform, solve, and guide users through thousands of possible scenarios and real time interactions.

DeepBrain AI demonstrating AI Kiosks to visitors from various industries at their booth.
DeepBrain AI demonstrating AI Kiosks to visitors from various industries at their booth.
(PRNewsfoto/DeepBrain AI)
(PRNewsfoto/DeepBrain AI)

As mentioned above, AI Humans imbedded in the Kiosks are based on real humans with a variety of races and languages. Visitors who tried the "AI Kiosks" on-site were all amazed to have an actual real-time interactive conversation with an AI looking like a real person. Moreover, as part of the MOU recently signed with Arirang TV, a special AI Human will be demonstrated on the 6th at DeepBrain AI's booth.

Intense interest in AI Human imbedded "AI Kiosks" and SaaS solution "AI Studios" services is pouring. Active business discussions are taking place with officials in various industries such as telecommunication companies, broadcasting stations, luxury brands, and universities. Attendees who have not tried can visit DeepBrain AI's booth at #9937.

More about DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is one of the top global companies that possess both deep learning-based video synthesis and voice synthesis source technology. The technology can be implemented in various forms regardless of industry fields such as AI announcer, AI anchor, AI banker, AI tutor, AI show host, AI kiosk, AI video consultation, AI concierge, AI doctor, AI lawyer and many more.

DeepBrain AI CEO Eric Jang said, "As a result of acquiring a clear competitive edge in the field of artificial intelligence recognized domestically as well as globally, we were able to successfully secure the Series B investment last August. To be reborn as a global leading company, we will actively strive to expand business scale and develop new technologies with AI human solution."

For more information, visit www.deepbrainai.io and to get regular updates on DeepBrain AI, make sure to follow DeepBrain AI's LinkedIn page.

CONTACT: John Son, press@deepbrainai.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepbrain-ai-grasps-attention-at-ces-2022-with-its-ai-human-imbedded-ai-kiosks-301455454.html

SOURCE DeepBrain AI

