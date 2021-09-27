U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.25
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,683.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,208.00
    -110.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.80
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.21
    +1.23 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +0.21 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9470
    +0.2620 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,529.26
    +187.38 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.33
    -19.73 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.26
    -3.22 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

DeepIntent Launches Audience Marketplace

·3 min read

The release marks the industry's first and only healthcare-specific data marketplace with ready-to-activate and custom audience segments

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading independent healthcare marketing technology company built purposefully to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced the launch of its Audience Marketplace to offer clients a more diverse data ecosystem of audience segments for greater flexibility to plan and activate campaigns.

(PRNewsfoto/DeepIntent)
(PRNewsfoto/DeepIntent)

Cookieless by design, Audience Marketplace is the industry's first and only healthcare-specific data marketplace comprised of ready-to-activate and custom audience segments curated by leading digital health data providers and premium publishers. Marketers can tap into unique and new-to-market audience segments powered by a variety of medical and pharmacy claims, labs, genomic, contextual, and social data providers.

This new innovation will enable clients to activate their campaigns faster than when using third-party onboarding platforms, with better cookieless match rate and reach thanks to DeepIntent's industry-leading identity graph, and will provide daily PLD reporting for HCP audiences.

For publishers and data providers, Audience Marketplace offers an exciting new avenue to monetize their first-party data. Sellers can license and control the use of their data by setting their own rates, descriptions, and availability to eight of the top-10 pharmaceutical brands and all the major agency holding companies transacting highly effective digital healthcare campaigns within the DeepIntent platform.

"The rise in digital health companies creates a unique opportunity for healthcare marketers to tap into a vibrant health data ecosystem to improve the relevance and impact of their messaging," said DeepIntent CEO Chris Paquette. "With Audience Marketplace's industry-leading selection of data segments, clients can immediately activate custom patient and provider audiences that have been curated by healthcare industry leaders at scale. Further, we expect the volume of available audiences to only continue to grow thanks to our data-agnostic approach."

At launch, Audience Marketplace will include hundreds of HIPAA and NAI-compliant patient audiences and unique HCP audiences from leading digital health data providers and publishers, including MJH Life Sciences, HealthLink Dimensions, Fluent, Doc Delta, and ShareThis.

"We work very closely with our advertising partners to tailor custom audience segments and campaigns to deliver their message to the right patients and providers at the right time across our 60+ online journals. Using DeepIntent's new platform, we will help our advertisers leverage the same trusted and quality data to expand their reach across other channels ensuring their message is heard," said Brett Melillo, SVP Head of Marketing, MJH Life Sciences. "We're proud to partner with DeepIntent to enable greater choice and flexibility for healthcare marketers, especially when working across platforms."

"Our clients, even within the healthcare vertical, are varied -- as are their needs. Working with a partner whose offerings are flexible and allow us to bring innovative solutions for their challenges is key," said Sean Muzzy, President North America, Matterkind.

Visit DeepIntent at Digital Pharma East or at our website to learn more about Audience Marketplace.

About DeepIntent
Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent connects healthcare companies with patients and providers across every device through unique data, media partnerships, and integrations. From campaign planning to audience targeting to measuring and optimization, DeepIntent is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance while improving patients' quality of life. Its Healthcare Marketing Platform empowers marketers at eight of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare advertising agencies to transact highly effective digital healthcare campaigns, positively influencing health and business outcomes. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Press Contact
Finn Partners for DeepIntent
Mena Buscetto
deepintent@finnpartners.com
860-326-1698

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepintent-launches-audience-marketplace-301385042.html

SOURCE DeepIntent

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Oil Prices Can Rise to $90, Goldman Sachs Says. Here’s Why.

    Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared. The Goldman Sachs (ticker: GS) analysts raised their year-end Brent crude forecast to $90 a barrel from $80, also raising their West Texas Intermediate crude price to $87 from $77.

  • The joys of a health savings account, and 5 ways you can use it in retirement

    You can use the money now, or to lower out-of-pocket medical costs in retirement. Here are some of the advantages of an HSA, plus how it works with Medicare.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip

  • Commodity Giant Trafigura Paints Bullish Outlook for Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future“We’re going

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

    Alphabet unit Google on Monday criticised EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system. Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court in Luxembourg at the start of a five-day hearing. The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Oil prices continue surge; Goldman Sachs lifts target to $90 a barrel

    Goldman Sachs has boosted its oil price target to $90, citing the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on supply while demand ramps up, particularly in COVID-averse Asia.

  • Oil Extends Gains as WTI Jumps Above $75 on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied at the start of the week’s trading on signs that the crude market is tightening amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWest Texas Intermediate topped $75 a barrel after a run of five weekly gains, while Brent reached

  • Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens

    Oil prices were trading at $79.19 a barrel, as of 0619 GMT on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were at $75.08 a barrel. "While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts," Goldman said in a note dated Sept. 26. Hurricane Ida's hit to supply has more than offset OPEC+'s production ramp-up since July with non-OPEC+ and non-shale production continuing to disappoint, Goldman said.

  • U.K. Fuel Panic Continues; Ministers to Meet: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering bringing in army drivers to fix a supply chain crisis in Britain, with many gasoline stations running dry over the weekend as panic among motorists spreads. Ministers a

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • Brent oil nears $80 a barrel amid supply constraints

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent at its highest since October 2018 and heading for $80 amid supply concerns as demand picks up in parts of the world with the easing of pandemic restrictions. Brent crude was up 92 cents or 1.2% at $79.01 a barrel by 1100 GMT, having posted three straight weeks of gains. U.S. Oil added 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.80, near its highest since July, after rising for a fifth straight week last week.