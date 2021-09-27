DeepIntent Launches Audience Marketplace

The release marks the industry's first and only healthcare-specific data marketplace with ready-to-activate and custom audience segments

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading independent healthcare marketing technology company built purposefully to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced the launch of its Audience Marketplace to offer clients a more diverse data ecosystem of audience segments for greater flexibility to plan and activate campaigns.

Cookieless by design, Audience Marketplace is the industry's first and only healthcare-specific data marketplace comprised of ready-to-activate and custom audience segments curated by leading digital health data providers and premium publishers. Marketers can tap into unique and new-to-market audience segments powered by a variety of medical and pharmacy claims, labs, genomic, contextual, and social data providers.

This new innovation will enable clients to activate their campaigns faster than when using third-party onboarding platforms, with better cookieless match rate and reach thanks to DeepIntent's industry-leading identity graph, and will provide daily PLD reporting for HCP audiences.

For publishers and data providers, Audience Marketplace offers an exciting new avenue to monetize their first-party data. Sellers can license and control the use of their data by setting their own rates, descriptions, and availability to eight of the top-10 pharmaceutical brands and all the major agency holding companies transacting highly effective digital healthcare campaigns within the DeepIntent platform.

"The rise in digital health companies creates a unique opportunity for healthcare marketers to tap into a vibrant health data ecosystem to improve the relevance and impact of their messaging," said DeepIntent CEO Chris Paquette. "With Audience Marketplace's industry-leading selection of data segments, clients can immediately activate custom patient and provider audiences that have been curated by healthcare industry leaders at scale. Further, we expect the volume of available audiences to only continue to grow thanks to our data-agnostic approach."

At launch, Audience Marketplace will include hundreds of HIPAA and NAI-compliant patient audiences and unique HCP audiences from leading digital health data providers and publishers, including MJH Life Sciences, HealthLink Dimensions, Fluent, Doc Delta, and ShareThis.

"We work very closely with our advertising partners to tailor custom audience segments and campaigns to deliver their message to the right patients and providers at the right time across our 60+ online journals. Using DeepIntent's new platform, we will help our advertisers leverage the same trusted and quality data to expand their reach across other channels ensuring their message is heard," said Brett Melillo, SVP Head of Marketing, MJH Life Sciences. "We're proud to partner with DeepIntent to enable greater choice and flexibility for healthcare marketers, especially when working across platforms."

"Our clients, even within the healthcare vertical, are varied -- as are their needs. Working with a partner whose offerings are flexible and allow us to bring innovative solutions for their challenges is key," said Sean Muzzy, President North America, Matterkind.

