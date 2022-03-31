U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Deepki grabs $166 million to help real estate investors reduce carbon emissions

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Deepki has raised a $166 million Series C funding round (€150 million). The company is building a software-as-a-service platform for the real estate industry. It’s a monitoring and analytics product that helps you take better decisions.

Companies using Deepki can track and analyze ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria, starting with carbon emissions generated by their real estate portfolio.

You can’t reduce what you can’t measure. As real estate investors want to lower their environmental impact with new and existing projects, Deepki first lets you get a comprehensive overview of your carbon emission performance.

Deepki lets you collect and aggregate data, such as energy, water and waste. The company tries to automate this process as much as possible using APIs, web scraping or connections to SFTP servers.

It can be a good starting point to see how you stack up compared to legal requirements across various geographies. You can also extract data and use it for certifications.

But using a product like Deepki can be particularly useful to see trends over time. From Deepki’s data management and monitoring platform, you can see how your electricity or water consumption changes over time.

Big corporate clients with multiple commercial properties can add several locations to Deepki and compare them on the platform. This way, you can prioritize one building over another to implement energy savings plans. It’ll improve your overall carbon trajectory.

The Series C round has been led by Highland Europe and One Peak Partners. Bpifrance’s Large Venture fund and Revaia are also participating in the investment. Some existing investors are also putting more money on the table, such as Hi Inov and Statkraft Ventures.

“The global real estate sector needs to act now if it is to halve its emissions by 2030 and meet the net zero target by 2050. This represents a huge market opportunity for Deepki. Today’s new funding announcement means that Deepki can make a greater impact and support even more asset owners in taking on the climate change challenge, and we are pleased to have our new partners Highland Europe and One Peak, as well as Revaia and Bpifrance Large Venture on this journey,” co-founder and CEO Vincent Bryant said in a statement.

As you can see, Deepki develops a highly specific SaaS platform for clients with very specific needs. That’s why the company also has a consulting service to help Deepki’s customers implement ESG strategies and action plans.

The company currently has 150 employees across five European capital cities. Deepki currently monitors buildings in 38 different countries, which represent over 500 million square meters. Clients include AEW, Tikehau, Generali RE, DeA Capital, Allianz Real Estate, Warburg HIH, Azora Capital and Neinver.

