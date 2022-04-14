U.S. markets closed

DeepMarkit Announces 4-for-1 Share Split

·3 min read
In this article:
  • HIZOF
  • MKTDF

CALGARY, AB, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), is pleased to announce that it will forward split its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) new Common Shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Share Split"). All shareholders of record on April 21, 2022 will be entitled to receive Common Shares pursuant to the Share Split.

Logo: DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT, OTC: MKTDF, FRA: DEP) (CNW Group/DeepMarkit Corp.)
Logo: DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT, OTC: MKTDF, FRA: DEP) (CNW Group/DeepMarkit Corp.)

DeepMarkit currently has 42,465,707 Common Shares issued and outstanding, which will be increased to 169,862,828 Common Shares after the Share Split is completed. The Corporation proposes the Share Split to increase the liquidity of the Common Shares.

As per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policy, the share split is being conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore DeepMarkit's CUSIP number will remain the same. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the share split. Holders of stock options, Common Share purchase warrants, and broker warrants will be contacted by DeepMarkit to replace the certificates or agreements representing their securities, where applicable. The Company has made an application to the TSXV for the Share Split. The Share Split, as well as the proposed record date, remains subject to approval by the TSXV. The Company will issue an additional news release with more information about the Share Split once additional information becomes available.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("MKT"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Ranjeet Sundher"
Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO

Web: www.deepmarkit.com
Twitter: @DeepMarkit

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected timing of the record date, and statements relating to receipt of approval from the TSXV. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this news release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

SOURCE DeepMarkit Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c8410.html

