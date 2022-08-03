DeepMarkit Announces Board and Management Changes

TSXV: MKT OTC: MKTDF FRA: DEP

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), announces that Mr. Darold Parken has resigned as President and a Director on the Board of the Company in order to dedicate more time to his other endeavours. DeepMarkit also announces that Mr. Steve Vanry has been appointed as a Director of the Company to fill the vacancy on the Board.

Steve Vanry has 25 years of professional experience in senior management positions with public and private companies, providing expertise in capital markets, strategic planning, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, accounting and financial reporting. His breadth of experience spans various industries, including mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, high-technology and manufacturing. Mr. Vanry regularly consults for other listed companies in the role of Director and/or as a senior executive. Mr. Vanry holds the right to use the Chartered Finance Analyst (CFA) and Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) designations and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Vancouver Society of Financial Analysts.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to personally thank Mr. Parken for his invaluable contributions to the Company as a founder, long-time CEO, and more recently as President and Director. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said Ranjeet Sundher, CEO of DeepMarkit. "We are also pleased to welcome Mr. Vanry to the Board. We expect that his wealth of experience and substantial network, particularly in the ESG sector, will be valuable to DeepMarkit's business," added Mr. Sundher.

Mr. Vanry has also replaced Mr. Parken on the Company's audit committee. DeepMarkit will evaluate and appoint a replacement member to its corporate governance, compensation and compliance committee at a later date.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

