U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6000
    +0.4000 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,748.49
    -1,259.95 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.89
    -23.84 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

DEEPMARKIT ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR FIRST CARBON ACQUISITION AND TSXV CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/

(TSX-V: MKT)

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with First Carbon Corp. ("First Carbon") and each holder (each, a "First Carbon Shareholder") of common shares of First Carbon ("First Carbon Shares") in connection with the Company's previously announced (November 23, 2021) proposed acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of First Carbon (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Closing of the Acquisition and Private Placement (as defined below) is subject to receipt of final approval from the Exchange upon satisfaction of all remaining conditions.

DeepMarket Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (CNW Group/DeepMarkit Corp.)
DeepMarket Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (CNW Group/DeepMarkit Corp.)

The Company will complete the Acquisition pursuant to the Definitive Agreement by acquiring all 39,474,999 First Carbon Shares in exchange for 15,000,000 DeepMarkit Shares issued to the First Carbon Shareholders at a deemed price of $0.50 per DeepMarkit Share, for aggregate deemed consideration of $7,500,000. First Carbon Shareholders holding 2,849,905 DeepMarkit Shares issued in connection with the Acquisition have delivered lock-up agreements to the Company in which they have agreed not to trade such shares prior to October 15, 2022. There are no finder's fees payable in connection with the Acquisition. No "Control Person" will be created as a result of the Acquisition or the Private Placement, and the Acquisition will be an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such terms are defined in Policy 1.1 of the Exchange.

The Company's previously announced (November 23, 2021, December 17, 2021) upsized non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Private Placement") has also received conditional acceptance from the Exchange. Under the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to a maximum of 4,500,000 units ("Units"), with each Unit comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company ("DeepMarkit Shares") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), for the price of $0.50 per Unit and maximum gross proceeds of up to $2,250,000.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be expected to be used to fund continued business and corporate operations of DeepMarkit (for which it is estimated that approximately 40% of the net proceeds will be allocated), as well as the operations of FCC (for which it is estimated that approximated 60% of the net proceeds will be allocated). The Company will pay finder's fees of up to 7% cash or DeepMarkit Shares, and 7% compensation warrants to eligible finders in connection with the issue and sale of all of the Units under the Private Placement. The Private Placement will close concurrently with the closing of the Acquisition.

All DeepMarkit Shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition and Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period required under applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. A copy of the Definitive Agreement will be filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Trading in the DeepMarkit Shares is currently halted pending final approval from the Exchange for the Acquisition and Private Placement. Trading is expected to resume two business days following the issuance of the Exchange's bulletin confirming that final approval for the Acquisition has been issued.

Overview of FCC

FCC is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a SaaS, web-based platform which facilitates the minting of carbon credits. MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing beta testing and FCC anticipates an official launch in the first quarter of 2022.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability. DeepMarkit's Common Shares are listed on the Exchange, symbol MKT.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the completion of the Acquisition and the expected timing of receipt of all regulatory approvals, the Private Placement and the expected timing for closing of same, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the expected timing with respect to the resumption of trading. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain final regulatory approval for Acquisition, inability to complete the Private Placement, or failure to complete the Acquisition on the terms proposed, or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, execution of the Definitive Agreement and acceptance by the Exchange.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

SOURCE DeepMarkit Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c2467.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.