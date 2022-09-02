U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,976.69
    -105.33 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

DeepMarkit Announces Shareholder Meeting Update, Financial Year-End Change, and Option Amendments

·6 min read

TSXV: MKT OTC: MKTDF FRA: DEP

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company"(TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting carbon offsets onto the blockchain, announces that it will hold its upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the offices of DS Lawyers Canada LLP, Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1, at 10:00 am on October 4, 2022.

DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP) (CNW Group/DeepMarkit Corp.)
DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP) (CNW Group/DeepMarkit Corp.)

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to, among other things:

  1. Receive and consider the audited, consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021;

  2. Elect Ranjeet Sundher, Steve Vanry, J. Garry Clark, Paul McKenzie and James Henning as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  3. Appoint the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration;

  4. Approve the stock option plan of the Company;

  5. Approve the equity incentive compensation plan of the Company (see the Company's news release dated August 19, 2022);

  6. Approve Radiance Assets Berhad becoming a new "Control Person" (as such term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Corporate Finance Manual) of the Company;

  7. Approve an ordinary resolution by the disinterested shareholders ratifying the grant of an aggregate of 15,800,000 restricted share units previously approved by the board of directors of the Company and issued on August 19, 2022 (see the Company's news release dated August 19, 2022);

  8. Approve an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders amending certain previously granted options to insiders of the Corporation, subject to the policies of the Exchange; and

  9. Pass a special resolution authorizing the change of name of the Company to "First Carbon Inc." or such other name as the board of directors of the Company, in their sole discretion and subject to applicable regulatory approval, determines to be appropriate.

The notice of meeting and management proxy and information circular with respect to the Meeting are expected to be mailed to all shareholders on September 13, 2022 and will also be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Change in Financial Year-End

The Company also announces that it has today filed a Notice of Change in Year-End with the securities regulators in Alberta and British Columbia. As a result, the Company has changed its financial year-end to June 30 and it will file audited financial statements for the six-month transition year ended June 30, 2022 on or before October 28, 2022. Please see the Notice of Change in Year-End filed on SEDAR for more information.

Re-Pricing of Existing Options

The Company proposes to amend the terms of 14,980,000 stock option ("Options") to acquire 14,980,000 common shares of Corporation (the "Common Shares"). The proposed amendment is to reduce the exercise price of the Options from $0.2125 to the greater of (i) $0.15 and (ii) the Market Price of the Common Shares, as defined in the policies of the Exchange, on the date of the Meeting, being October 4, 2022.

Pursuant to the policies of the Exchange, the Company is required to obtain disinterested approval to amend 3,400,000 of the Options held by insiders of the Company. The resolution to approve the amendment of these Options will be put before the shareholders of the Company for consideration at the meeting.

The Options were granted in March, 2022. Since that time the trading price of the Common Shares has been consistently below the exercise price of the Options. As a result, the Options have held little or no value or incentive for the holders of the Options, defeating the purpose of their issuance.

The Company initially issued 16,000,000 Options in March, 2022. Pursuant to an agreement entered into between the Company and a consultant of the Company, 1,020,000 Options were cancelled effective August 19, 2022.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Ranjeet Sundher"
Ranjeet Sundher, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to obtaining shareholder approval on the matters to be brought before the Meeting, including disinterested shareholder approval and Exchange approval, as applicable, and the respective timing thereof. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward- looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A in respect of the period ended March 31, 2022 and the Company's other public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

SOURCE DeepMarkit Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c1820.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Erases Morning Gains On Russian Pipeline Retaliation

    The major stock market indexes relinquished morning gains in afternoon trading on Friday, dropping to lows for the day. Market players hit the exits on news that Russia will suspend natural gas pipeline shipments to Germany. The Nasdaq changed course, now down 0.5%. The S&P 500 has shed 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 0.2%. The Russell...

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter. Check out the ticker page here.

  • Warren Buffett keeps backing up the truck on big oil. Lock in energy yields up to 13.3% for some fat income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends too.

  • Nvidia: U.S. government to allow chip ‘development’ despite export ban, analyst says

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Broadcom earnings, chip stocks, supply chain issues, U.S. government banning the export of chips to China, and the outlook for the space.

  • After selling Nvidia last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK snaps up graphic chipmaker’s stock as it hits 52-week low

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest cut its stake in Nvidia ahead of the graphic chipmaker's results last month. Now it's snapped up the stock which has dropped to a 52-week low.

  • Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

    Orchid Island Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORC) is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%. However, in the last few years, the stock price has floundered, and ORC has reduced its dividend payment several times. Orchid’s price had recently be

  • Why Pot Stocks Are Going Up In Smoke Today

    Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • If you need one more reason why stocks will likely lose money in September, here it is.

    Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 50% This Year

    Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Annaly (NLY) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • 2 Real Estate Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) area has been particularly under fire given that office and retail properties are economically sensitive, and the economy appears to be close to a recession (or even in one). Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is the premier mall operator in the U.S. It owns 198 properties consisting of shopping malls and premium outlets. Occupancy was up 2.1% year over year to 93.9%, and the company raised its forecast for funds from operations (FFO), a crucial metric for REIT performance.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other tech stocks receiving updated recommendations from analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Tech Stocks. Notable stocks from the tech sector, including HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and […]

  • Starbucks names CEO to replace Howard Schultz

    Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) has chosen its replacement for interim CEO Howard Schultz, the company announced Thursday. Laxman Narasimhan, 55, CEO of the British conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser, is set to join the company in October and take the lead executive role in the spring, after getting up to speed. Previously, he has worked as PepsiCo Inc.'s global chief commercial officer and as a managing partner at global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. “We were looking for somebody that was a true servant leader that had a deep sense of humility,” Schultz told The New York Times.

  • Brace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equities, Bank of America Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors bracing for a recession jolt accelerated their retreat from stocks after the Federal Reserve warned it won’t be easily deterred in its fight against inflation, Bank of America Corp. strategists say.Most Read from BloombergGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesPuti

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Upstart (UPST) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Upstart (UPST) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Exclusive-Oak Street in $2 billion bid for Kohl's real estate-sources

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of property from Kohl's Corp and have the U.S. retailer lease back its stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Oak Street's interest offers Kohl's another chance to cut a deal after negotiations to sell itself to Franchise Group Inc, owner of the Vitamin Shoppe, for almost $8 billion fell through in July over the department store operator's deteriorating business prospects. Oak Street had sought to help finance Franchise Group's bid.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    For years, people have kept an eye on what stock market pros like Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and others were buying. In recent years, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, rose to prominence as her ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in value with timely investments in companies like Tesla, Roku, and Coinbase Global. Wood was active in August, adding to several long-standing positions in the ARK Innovation ETF.