DeepMedia CEO Rijul Gupta to Speak at United Nations - SDG Media Summit

·1 min read
AI translation and automation company to address delegates at SDG Media Summit on partnership pledge to leverage universal translation services to accelerate the global reach of the Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepMedia, a leading AI based language translation automation company, is proud to announce Founder and CEO Rijul Gupta will speak today Friday Sept. 9 2022 at the United Nations in support of the SDG Media Summit. During today’s session, UN officials, top NGOs, media executives and celebrity influencers will discuss media for climate action.

“We’re honored and excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the UN SDGs, SDG media Summit and the eco systems to help push climate action messaging further faster with our technology,” stated Rijul Gupta CEO, DeepMedia, Inc.

About DeepMedia
DeepMedia is a leading AI based language translation automation company. Pioneering synthetic media technology, DeepMedia’s platform enables multilingual video translation, vocal synthesis, and facial augmentation of content across 50+ languages. We work with content creators, TV, film, influencers, corporations, NGOs, and governments to help push localized video content further faster. With DeepMedia’s AI, anyone who speaks one language can now speak fifty languages in their own voice with perfect lip synchronization.

DeepMedia is a proud supporter of the UN SDGs.

For more information www.deepmedia.ai

CONTACTS

Communications Contact:
Matthew Bird
CEO
CommPro Worldwide
646.401.4499
matt@commpro.com



