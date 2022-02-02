U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,553.39
    +6.85 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,364.65
    -40.59 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,299.92
    -46.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.66
    -32.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.37
    -0.83 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    -0.0360 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3400
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,287.07
    -1,578.30 (-4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.03
    -29.44 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.29
    +59.51 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

DeepMind AI rivals average human competitive coder

Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·1 min read

Google-owned artificial-intelligence company DeepMind has announced a big achievement in competitive computer programming.

After simulating 10 contests, with more than 5,000 participants, AI system AlphaCode has ranked in the top 54% of competitors.

There was still work to do to bring it up to the same level as top performing humans, DeepMind said.

And its abilities could not immediately be applied to other forms of coding.

'Come true'

The problems in the competitions are not seen by the AI during training, so solving them requires a combination of critical thinking, logic, algorithms, coding and natural language understanding.

Typical problems include finding ways to place roads and buildings within certain constraints, or creating strategies to win board games.

DeepMind principal research scientist Oriol Vinyals said: "I have been fascinated by programming competitions my whole life."

Being part of the team that built AlphaCode was "a dream come true" but he had never expected it to achieve "human average amongst competitors".

'Really hard'

Mike Mirzayanov, the founder of the platform Codeforces, which ran the competitions, called AlphaCode a "promising new competitor".

"I can safely say that the results of AlphaCode exceeded my expectations," he said.

"I was sceptical because even in simple competitive problems it is often required not only to implement the algorithm but also - and this is the most difficult part - to invent it."

Google software engineer and competitive programmer Petr Mitrichev said: "Solving competitive programming problems is a really hard thing to do, requiring both good coding skills and problem-solving creativity."

Recommended Stories

  • Medtronic announces first procedure in Europe with Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and OLV Hospital Aalst today announced that the first clinical procedure in Europe was performed with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed by Prof. Alexandre Mottrie, M.D., head of urology at OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium, and chief executive officer and founder of the Belgium-based ORSI Academy, a multidisciplinary center for training, research and development, and data analy

  • Robots marched on in 2021, with record orders by North American firms

    More robots joined the U.S. workforce last year than ever before, taking on jobs from plucking bottles and cans off conveyor belts at trash recycling plants to putting small consumer goods into cardboard boxes at e-commerce warehouses. Companies across North America laid out more than $2 billion for almost 40,000 robots in 2021 to help them contend with record demand and a pandemic-fueled labor shortage.

  • MongoDB's co-founder is trying to universalize robotic deployment

    Investors and companies are largely on the same page when it comes to robotics and automation -- such technologies are going to be mandatory for staying competitive in the future. Larger firms like automakers and Amazon have had little issue integrating these technologies into the manufacturing and fulfillment spaces -- an easy enough ask for those with seemingly unlimited resources. New York City-based Viam Robotics is readying its own solution -- one it describes as offering a more standardized approach to deploying and monitoring these systems.

  • Chinese scientists build robot nanny to care for babies in artificial womb

    Researchers say technology could help with imminent population crisis, with birth rates in China at their lowest level in six decades

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Disney or Netflix: Who Will Win the Streaming Wars?

    The streaming landscape in the United States is heating up with rising competition as pure-play media companies are also launching their direct-to-consumer services. This popularity of streaming services has been fueled by a rising number of users cutting the cord on pay-TV and opting to view content from anywhere, anytime on different devices. According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, the over-the-top (OTT) market in the United States is expected to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate

  • Russia's Sberbank launches mobile money transfers to China

    Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it had launched money transfers to Alipay wallets in China using phone numbers. State-controlled Sberbank, which has customers in 18 countries, launched the service together with Western Union. For a transfer fee of 1%, customers can credit an Alipay account in Chinese yuan with just the recipient's full name and phone number.

  • FTX Buys Crypto Exchange Liquid Group for Expansion in Japan

    The deal announcement comes just days after FTX reached a valuation of $32 billion.

  • Mercedes-Geely Smart Venture Said to Seek Up to $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Smart Automobile Co., a joint venture between Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and China’s biggest private carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is considering raising funds as part of its plans to revive the iconic minicar as an all-electric brand, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Tak

  • Match Hopes Hinge Can Be Its Knight in Shining Armor

    Match shares fell after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results. Investors might be missing the bigger picture.

  • The S&P 500 Claimed an Important Technical Level. It Isn’t Out of the Woods, Yet.

    The S&P 500 index had an ugly January. If rate hikes are lessened, stocks could take off. But if the index falls, even more pain could be on the way.

  • Trader Joe's Native Coin Climbs as the DEX Unveils 'Modular Staking'

    Modular staking allows users to price varied token utilities independently.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.

  • January Markets, Change in Trend, Fed Pragmatism, Inflation

    The Fed was out in force on Monday to reinforce the concept of pragmatism in assessing the trajectory of future policy.

  • Dow transports charges higher as record UPS stock surge provides a near 200-point boost

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average charged up 281 points, or 1.8%, to outperform the broader stock market by a wide margin, as big surge in United Parcel Service Inc.'s stock on the back of a blowout fourth-quarter report provided a boost. UPS's stock powered up 15.3% toward a one-day record gain and a record close, with the $30.94 price gain adding about 189 points to the Dow transports' price. Shares of fellow package delivery provider FedEx Corp. got a reciprocal boost of $7.60, or 3.1%, to

  • The NASDAQ 100 Supports a Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Back on Monday

    Bitcoin (BTC) finds NASDAQ 100 support to limit the losses for January. Regulatory activity will remain a concern near-term, however.

  • Tesla stock 'checks all the boxes,' soars 8% after Credit Suisse upgrade

    Tesla (TSLA) stock soared 8% on Monday on the heels of an upgrade at Credit Suisse.

  • The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) Issues Results of 2021 Water, Energy, and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Benchmarking Study

    February 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) completed its 11th global benchmarking study – a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative research of water, e...

  • GlobalWafers' Siltronic deal fails as Germany misses deadline

    BERLIN (Reuters) -GlobalWafers' planned 4.35-billion-euro ($4.89 billion) takeover of German chip supplier Siltronic collapsed late on Monday as the deal did not receive regulatory approval on time, although the door remained open to another attempt. The failed acquisition by Taiwan's GlobalWafers comes as a global shortage of semiconductors has laid bare Europe's dependence on Asian suppliers, which has triggered recent efforts to boost production across the continent. "It was not possible to complete all the necessary review steps as part of the investment review - this applies in particular to the review of the antitrust approval by the Chinese authorities, which was only granted last week," a spokesperson for Germany's Economy Ministry said.

  • Renewed Selling Pressure Could Drive NZD/USD into .6589

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6638.