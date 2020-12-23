U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

DeepMind's latest AI can master games without being told their rules

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·4 min read

In 2016, Alphabet's DeepMind came out with AlphaGo, an AI which consistently beat the best human Go players. One year later, the subsidiary went on to refine its work, creating AlphaGo Zero. Where its predecessor learned to play Go by observing amateur and professional matches, AlphaGo Zero mastered the ancient game by simply playing against itself. DeepMind then created AlphaZero, which could play Go, chess and shogi with a single algorithm. What tied all those AIs together is that they knew the rules of the games they had to master going into their training. DeepMind's latest AI, MuZero, didn't need to be told the rules of go, chess, shogi and a suite of Atari games to master them. Instead, it learned them all on its own and is just as capable or better at them than any of DeepMind's previous algorithms.

Creating an algorithm that can adapt to a situation where it doesn't know all the rules governing a simulation, but it can still find a way to plan for success has been a challenge AI researchers have been trying to solve for a while. DeepMind has consistently attempted to tackle the problem using an approach called lookahead search. With this method, an algorithm will consider future states to plan a course of action. The best way to wrap your head around this is to think about how you would play a strategy game like chess or Starcraft II. Before making a move, you'll consider how your opponent will react and try to plan accordingly. In much the same way, an AI that utilizes the lookahead method will try to plan several moves in advance. Even with a game as relatively straightforward as chess, it's impossible to consider every possible future state, so instead an AI will prioritize the ones that are most likely to win the match.

MuZero lookahead search
MuZero lookahead search

The problem with this approach is that most real-world situations, and even some games, don't have a simple set of rules governing how they operate. So some researchers have tried to get around the problem by using an approach that attempts to model how a particular game or scenario environment will affect an outcome and then use that knowledge to make a plan. The drawback of this system is that some domains are so complex that modeling every aspect is nearly impossible. This has proven to be the case with most Atari games, for instance.

In a way, MuZero combines the best of both worlds. Rather than modeling everything, it only attempts to consider those factors that are important to making a decision. As DeepMind points out, this is something you do as a human being. When most people look out the window and see dark clouds forming on the horizon, they generally don't get caught up thinking about things like condensation and pressure fronts. They instead think about how they should dress to stay dry if they go outside. MuZero does something similar.

MuZero results
MuZero results

It takes into account three factors when it has to make a decision. It will consider the outcome of its previous decision, the current position it finds itself in and the best course of action to take next. That seemingly simple approach makes MuZero the most effective algorithm DeepMind made to date. In its testing, it found MuZero was as good as AlphaZero at chess, Go and shogi, and better than all its previous algorithms, including Agent57, at Atari games. It also found that the more time it gave MuZero to consider an action, the better it performed. DeepMind also conducted testing in which it put a limit on the number of simulations MuZero could complete in advance of committing to a move in Ms Pac-Man. In those tests, it found MuZero was still able to achieve good results.

Putting up high scores in Atari games is all well and good, but what about the practical applications of DeepMind's latest research? In a word, they could be groundbreaking. While we're not there yet, MuZero is the closest researchers have come to developing a general-purpose algorithm. The subsidiary says MuZero learning capabilities could one day help it tackle complex problems in fields like robotics where there aren’t straightforward rules.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Still Worth Buying After Its 800%-Plus Rally? Analyst Weighs In

    Can you feel the ground moving beneath your feet? Shares of Ocugen (OCGN) skyrocketed over 800% in the past three trading sessions after the biopharmaceutical company disclosed it had signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) with India based Bharat Biotech to co-develop a COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. market.Bharat's offering COVAXIN, a whole-viron inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has already shown promise in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in India and the enrollment of 26,000 subjects for the Phase 3 study is currently underway.The agreement stipulates Ocugen will hold the vaccine’s U.S. rights, and the remaining details are expected to be finalized over the coming weeks.Considering Bharat’s reputation for world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities in vaccines and bio-therapeutics, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth thinks the company is a “suitable partner.”Ramakanth believes the “broad immunity targeting different components of the virus could potentially provide better protection against emerging mutant viruses, such as the one currently circulating in the UK.” With this in mind, in the Phase 1 study, COVAXIN has shown robust antibody responses against spike (S1) protein, receptor-binding domain (RBD) and the nucleocapsid (N) protein of SARS-CoV-2. “More importantly,” the 5-star analyst added, “COVAXIN also induces comparable levels of neutralizing antibodies to those in human convalescent serum," which, the analyst believes," bodes well for the success of the ongoing Phase 3 trial in India.”Over the next few weeks, Ocugen is expected to meet with the FDA to discuss how to advance COVAXIN’s development.However, due to the fact the details of the definitive agreement have yet to be finalized, in addition to the current lack of “insight into the U.S. regulatory pathway or commercial strategy,” Ramakanth stays on the sidelines for now.Accordingly, the analyst rates OCGN a Neutral (i.e. Hold) without suggesting a price target. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here)In contrast, all 3 other analysts who have recently posted an Ocugen review rate the stock a Buy. However, the Strong Buy consensus rating is backed with a $0.9 price target, which implies downside of 68% from current levels. This is most likely a result of the stock’s meteoric rise and analysts’ inability to turnaround new price targets so quickly. (See OCGN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nikola's stock crashes after announcing cancelation of contract with Republic Services for 2,500 garbage trucks

    The undoing of Nikola continues. Today, the company announced the termination of its contract with Republic Services for 2,500 garbage trucks. Announced back in August, the deal had Nikola building garbage trucks in 2023 with on-road testing scheduled for 2024.

  • The new stimulus deal includes 6 tax breaks that could help Americans

    The $900 billion coronavirus relief deal includes six tax breaks for Americans. Another three tax benefits show up in the government spending bill attached to the package.

  • Trump wants you to get a bigger stimulus check — so what now?

    The president is demanding $2,000 payments, not $600. What can he do?

  • Why Apple entering the EV market is 'a good thing'

    Los Angeles-based startup Canoo's executive chairman said the Apple electric car news had a ripple effect through the EV space.

  • A ‘long-term top’ is taking shape in the market, and these stocks could bear the brunt, investor warns

    In 2000, while it was all about the likes of Qualcomm QCOM, Intel INTC, an assortment of dot-com stocks were doomed. Two decades later, and the players may have changed, but the stock-market story rings familiar, according to Luke Palmer of the popular Bear Traps Report blog.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    The conventional wisdom is that we’re on the cusp of another major stock market rally. 2020 has been a volatile year, with the unprecedented ‘coronavirus recession’ in February and March, followed by a bull run through the summer and fall, with increased volatility in late autumn, as investors tried to make sense of the elections and the ‘second wave’ of the virus.But that’s all in the past. The election is settled, Congress will be split so narrowly that major legislative initiatives are unlikely, and the long-awaited COVID vaccines are starting to enter circulation. In short, we have a combination of risk and reward setting up, for investors willing to put some skin in the game. And for those who are truly ready to shoulder the extra risk, penny stocks can be the right choice for a major rally. These stocks are priced low, under $5 per share, and low prices usually happen for a good reason. But some penny stocks are fundamentally sound, and with their low price already baked in, they have nowhere to go but up. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up details on two compelling stocks that fit this profile of low share price and huge upside potential, 200% or more, according to Wall Street analysts. Not to mention, both boast a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Palatin Technologies (PTN)We'll start with Palatin Technologies, a biopharmaceutical company with a unique niche and a competitive advantage. Palatin specializes in the development of melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. These are a new class of potential medications, receptor-specific and highly targeted toward specific diseases. Palatin has drugs in development for dry eye disease, obesity, and congestive heart failure. Palatin’s pipeline has more immediate applications, as well – PL8177, originally developed to target ulcerative colitis, has recently entered Phase 1 trials as a treatment for COVID-19.For the competitive advantage, Palatin has Vyleesi. Vyleesi is the marketing brand name of bremelanotide, the first melanocortin peptide treatment for premenopausal women with generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The FDA considers Vyleesi a ‘first in class’ medication, and approved it for use in June 2019. Palatin has been marketing Vyleesi in North America since then. In July of this year, Palatin settled a legal dispute with AMAG Pharmaceutical, in which Palatin regained all North American legal rights to Vyleesi, along with a $16.3 million settlement, of which $12 million has already been paid. Currently going for $0.42 apiece, Canaccord analyst John Newman thinks that the share price presents an attractive entry point."Vyleesi continues to make commercial progress, securing broader insurance reimbursement coverage and strengthening relationships with healthcare providers [...] Palatin continues to look for potential US re-licensing for Vyleesi to enhance commercialization. Possible re-licensing/partnership could revolve around a company currently in the female healthcare products market. We believe a new re-licensing agreement could carry a meaningful upfront payment, given that Vyleesi has full FDA approval," the 5-star analyst opined.On top of this, Palatin announced Phase 2 data from its PL9643 dry eye disease (DED) exploratory study last week. Newman points out that the results "showed statistically significant improvement in multiple signs and symptoms in the moderate to severe patient population." Palatin plans to initiate phase 2/3 trials in mid-2021.In line with his bullish stance, Newman rates PTN a Buy, and his $3 price target implies room for a whooping 615% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Newman’s track record, click here)Overall, Palatin gets a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, and that verdict is unanimous, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. The average price target, $2.17, implies an impressive 417% upside for the coming year. (See PTN stock analysis on TipRanks)Mustang Bio (MBIO)Mustang Bio is another clinical phase biopharmaceutical company. Mustang’s focus is on potential cures for blood cancers, solid tumors, and genetic diseases, using medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies to create targeted medications. The company is actively developing CAR-T (Chimeric antigen receptor T cells) therapies as treatments for non-Hodgkin’s Leukemia and other cancers.Mustang has a robust research pipeline, with gene therapies, hematologic CAR-Ts, and solid tumor CAR-Ts in development to treat a wide range of diseases. Pre-clinical research is ongoing, and Phase 1 and 2 trials are planned through 2023. The company has six clinical trials ongoing, for conditions ranging from glioblastomas to multiple myeloma to prostate cancer. The company’s clinical stage drug, MB-106, is showing promise as a treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Leukemia.In his detailed review of the company for B. Riley Securities, analyst Justin Zelin notes the early success of MB-106, and its potential for the company going forward.“We view MB-106's robust efficacy of 89% overall response rate (ORR) and 44% complete response rate (CRR) and an extremely favorable safety profile in n=9 NHL patients treated with Mustang's modified cell manufacturing process as a significantly positive de-risking event for the program and Mustang's platform overall. On the heels of this positive data-set, Mustang will file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in 1Q21E to enable the initiation of a multi-arm multicenter Phase II study of MB-106, providing a de-risked registrational pathway to approval in CD20+ NHL patients,” Zelin wrote.At the bottom line, Zelin is bullish on Mustang, writing, “We continue to believe Mustang Bio is undervalued relative to peers due to a historical lack of catalysts and clinical data, which is now changing with positive clinical data presentations.”Zelin’s comments back up his Buy rating, and his $13 price target indicates room for up to 300% growth next year. (To watch Zelin’s track record, click here)Mustang is another penny stock with a unanimous Strong Buy rating, this one based on 4 recent Buy reviews. The company’s shares are selling for $3.16 and have an average price target of $10.75, suggesting an upside 235% on the one-year time frame. (See MBIO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Ethereum 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of market capitalization. The cryptocurrency was released on July 30, 2015, with Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood as its original authors. So how has this altcoin fared in the past half-decade?Ethereal Highs: Assuming an investor purchased $1,000 worth of ETH on Dec.23, 2015, they would have picked up 1162.79 units priced at $0.86 approximately.Fast-forward just three-years to Jan. 13, 2018, when ETH hit its all-time high of 1,432.88 and that $1000 investment would have turned into $1.67 million. Five years later to press-time and the $1,000 would be worth $709,740.70. The returns may not be as impressive, like those in 2018, but it is still a whopping 70,974% gain.Even for the earliest of ETH investors, the cryptocurrency has unleashed a bonanza returning 21,971.12%. The earliest known price for ETH is $2.77, recorded on Aug. 7, 2015.What about Bitcoin and Stocks: The returns from the apex cryptocurrency pale in comparison to ETH, as Bitcoin appreciated 5,295.16% in the same period. $1,000 would have bought approximately 2.29 bitcoins on Dec 23, 2015, which would be worth nearly $52,956 as of press-time.On the equities side, investors in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) would have enjoyed returns of 1,278.85%, 2450.02%, and 391.72%, respectively.Price Action: ETH traded 2.17% higher at $617.13 at press-time while BTC traded 3.54% higher at $23,589.53.On Tuesday, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 7.64% higher at $23.40 and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 1.43% lower at $30.39.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * SEC Rule Change On Direct Listings 'Unquestionably' Spells The End-Game For Traditional IPOs, Says Bill Gurley * AstraZeneca To Test Its COVID-19 Vaccine In Combination With Russia's Sputnik V(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Down 30% After Posting All-Time High

    Moderna (MRNA) shareholders have been hitting the exits at an aggressive pace in the last four weeks.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    Alibaba stock is an IBD Long-Term Leader with outstanding fundamentals, but does that make the China bellwether a buy right now?

  • What Rate of Return Should I Expect on My 401(k)?

    There's no one number. Pinpoint what you’ll need in retirement and your time frame until that day, and derive what to expect from your 401(k) from that.

  • 2 More IPOs Make Their Trading Debuts Today

    Two small offerings from (GBS) and (IKT) are expected to open for trading later Wednesday. GBS, which is developing a Covid-19 screening test, raised $21.6 million late Tuesday. Its initial public offering calls for the common stock to separate from the units and trade on the Nasdaq market under the ticker GBS.

  • Obvious reasons why a Tesla-crushing Apple car won't exist

    It's not easy making a car. Even for tech giant Apple.

  • How a millennial's $57,700 charity lunch with Bill Ackman turned into a $46.5 million IPO

    The $57,700 lunch turned out to be an excellent investment that led to a friendship and, ultimately, a business partnership.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Cruise Line Stocks to Bet on (And 1 to Avoid)

    The coronavirus pandemic crisis shows no signs of abating, even with a vaccine coming on to the markets. We’re still facing severe social lockdown policies, with a number of states (such as California, Minnesota, and Michigan) forcing even harsher restrictions on this round than previously.It’s a heavy blow for the leisure industry that is still reeling from one of the most difficult years in memory. The difficulties faced by restaurants are getting more press, but for the cruise industry, corona has been a perfect storm.Prior to the pandemic, the cruise industry – which had been doing $150 billion worth of business annually – was expected to carry 32 million passengers in 2020. That’s all gone now. During the summer, the industry reeled when over 3,000 COVID cases were linked to 123 separate cruise ships, and resulted in 34 deaths. After such a difficult year, it’s useful to step back and take a snapshot of the industry’s condition. JPMorgan analyst Brandt Montour has done just that, in a comprehensive review of the cruise industry generally and three cruise line giants in particular."We believe cruise shares can continue to grind higher in the near term, driven overwhelmingly by the broader vaccine backdrop/progress. Looking out further, operators will face plenty of headwinds when restarting/ramping operations in 2Q3Q21, but significant sequential improvement of revenues/cash flows over that period will likely dominate the narrative, and we believe investors will continue to look through short-term setbacks to a 2022 characterized by fully ramped capacity, near-full occupancies, and so far manageable pricing pressure," Montour opined.Against this backdrop, Montour has picked out two stocks that are worth the risk, and one that investors should avoid for now. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these cruise line players.Royal Caribbean (RCL)The second-largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, remains a top pick for Montour and his firm. The company has put its resources into facing and meeting the pandemic’s challenges, shoring up liquidity and both streamlining and modernizing the fleet.Maintaining liquidity has been the most pressing issue. While the company has resumed some cruising, and has even taken delivery of a new ship, the Silver Moon, most operations remain suspended. For Q3, the company reported adjusted earnings of -$5.62, below consensus of -$5.17. Management estimates the cash burn to be between $250 million and $290 million monthly. To combat that, RCL reported having $3.7 billion in liquidity at the end of September. That included $3 billion in cash on hand along with $700 million available through a credit facility. Total liquidity at the end of Q3 was down more than 9% from the end of Q2. Since the third quarter ended, RCL has added over $1 billion to its cash position, through an issue of $500 million senior notes and a sale of stock, putting an additional 8.33 million shares on the market at $60 each.In his note on Royal Caribbean, Montour writes, “[We] are most constructive on OW-rated RCL, which we believe has the most compelling set of demand drivers... its extensive investments in premium priced new hardware, as well as consumer data, all set RCL up well to outgrow the industry in revenue metrics, margins, and ROIC over the longer term.”Montour backs his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating with a $91 price target. This figure represents a 30% upside potential for 2021. (To watch Montour’s track record, click here)Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. 4 Buy ratings and 6 Holds give RCL a Moderate Buy status. Meanwhile, the stock is selling for $69.58 per share, slightly above the $68.22 average price target. (See RCL stock analysis on TipRanks)Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)With a market cap of $7.45 billion and a fleet of 28 ships, Norwegian Cruise Line found its relatively smaller size as an advantage in this pandemic time. With a smaller and newer fleet, overhead costs, especially ship maintenance, were lower. These advantages don’t mean that the company has avoided the storm. Earlier this month, Norwegian announced a prolongation of its suspension of voyages policy, covering all scheduled voyages from January 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021, plus selected voyages in March 2021. These cancellations come as Norwegian’s revenues are down – in the third quarter, the top line was just $6.5 million, compared to $1.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a cash burn of $150 million per month.To combat the cash burn and minimal revenues, Norwegian, in November and December, took steps to improve liquidity. The company closed on $850 million in senior notes, at 5.875% and due in 2026, during November, and earlier this month closed an offering of common stock. The stock offering totaled 40 million shares at $20.80 per share. Together, the two offerings raised over $1.6 billion in new capital.On a more positive note, Norwegian is preparing for an eventual resumption of full services. The company announced, on Dec 7, a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions for the installation of air purification systems on all 28 vessels of its current fleet, using filtration technology known to defeat the coronavirus.JPM’s Montour points out these advantages in his review of Norwegian, and sums up the bottom line: “This coupled with a relatively newer, higher-end, brand/ship footprint would generally lead us to believe it was in a good position to outperform on pricing growth, though its demographics skewing to older age customers probably will remain a drag through 2021. Ultimately, NCLH is a high-quality asset within the broader cruise industry, with a higher beta to a cruise recovery, and it should see outperformance as the industry returns and investors look further out the risk spectrum.”Montour gives the stock a $30 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies an upside of 27% on the one-year time frame.Norwegian is another cruise line with a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus. This rating is based on 4 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell set in recent months. Like RCL above, the stock price here, $23.55, is currently higher than the average price target, $23.22. (See NCLH stock analysis on TipRanks)Carnival Corporation (CCL)Last up, Carnival, is the world’s largest cruise line, with a market cap of $23.25 billion, more than 100 ships across its brands, and over 700 destination ports. In normal times, this giant footprint gave the company an advantage; now, however, it has become an expensive liability. This is clear from the company’s fiscal Q3 cash burn, which approached $770 million.Like the other big cruise companies, Carnival has extended its voyage cancellations, or, in the company’s terms, the ‘pause in operations.’ The Cunard line, one of Carnival’s brands, has cancelled voyages on the Queen Mary 2 and the Queen Elizabeth through early June of next year. Carnival has also cancelled operations in February from the ports of Miami, Galveston, and Port Canaveral, and pushed back the inaugural voyage of the new ship Mardi Gras to the end of April 2021. These measures were taken in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.Carnival’s shares and revenues are suffering deep losses this year. The stock is down 60% year-to-date, despite some recent price rallies since the end of October. Revenues fell to just $31 million in the fiscal third quarter, reported in September. Carnival reported a loss of nearly $3 billion in that quarter. The company did end the third quarter with over $8 billion in available cash, an impressive resource to face the difficult situation.This combination of strength and weakness led Montour to put a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating on CCL shares. However, his $25 price target suggests a possible upside of 23%.In comments on Carnival, Montour wrote, “[We] believe that some of the same relative net yield drags it saw in 2018-2019 due to its sheer size will likely become top of mind on the other side of this crisis… However, given CCL’s relative share discount, less pricing growth ahead of the crisis, and geographical diversification, we see it as the company with the least downside over the next few months and are not surprised by its recent outperformance. We believe this will reverse in the 2H21.” Overall, Carnival has a Hold rating from the analyst consensus. This rating is based on 10 reviews, breaking down to 1 Buy, 8 Holds, and 1 Sell. The stock is selling for $20.28 and its $18.86 average price target implies a downside potential of ~7%. (See CCL stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Rules on RMDs for Inherited IRA Beneficiaries

    You can inherit an IRA tax-free, but you could be hit with a 50% penalty if you don't follow the rules for required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Pool Stock, Veeva, PayPal Among 15 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, Veeva and Lululemon on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Grayscale Trust (GBTC) Is Key to Bitcoin Price: JPMorgan

    The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is key to determining a correction in Bitcoin price, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

  • Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank resigns

    Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in the lender's wealth management division, recently handed in her resignation, which the bank accepted effective as of year-end, Deutsche Bank spokesman Dan Hunter said in an emailed statement. According to the New York Times, which first reported Vrablic's resignation, she arranged for the lender to grant hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Trump's company. The resignation of another longtime colleague of Vrablic, Dominic Scalzi, has also been accepted by the bank, Hunter said, without mentioning reasons for the resignations.

  • Jim Cramer: Novice Buyers Are Having the Time of Their Lives

    I think the enthusiasm of the indefatigable wave of these buyers is equal to or superior to the disdain the S&P; mimicking pros have.