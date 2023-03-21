U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.11
    +30.54 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,448.20
    +203.62 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,783.38
    +107.84 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.81
    +29.82 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    +0.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.00
    -32.80 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.23 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0850 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0079 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3040
    +1.0090 (+0.77%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,142.66
    +554.71 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.61
    +10.56 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.04
    +138.19 (+1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

DeepRoute.ai Unveils Driver 3.0 HD Map-free Self-Driving Solution, Facilitating Mass Production for Automakers

DeepRoute.ai
·4 min read
DeepRoute.ai
DeepRoute.ai
DeepRoute.ai successfully completed HD map-free self-driving public road tests, breaking limitations created by geo-fencing.

DeepRoute.ai Unveils Driver 3.0 HD Map-free Self-Driving Solution

Car integrated with Driver 3.0 HD Map-Free driving smoothly in Shanghai, China
Car integrated with Driver 3.0 HD Map-Free driving smoothly in Shanghai, China

Vehicles integrated with Driver 3.0 will be on the market in 2023

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepRoute.ai, developer of the first production-ready autonomous driving solution, unveiled today its new Driver 3.0 solution, the latest advance to achieving full autonomous driving and widespread commercialization. DeepRoute.ai is among the first to successfully complete HD map-free self-driving public road tests thus breaking limitations created by geo-fencing. It is also among the first to win a production contract from automotive manufacturers to produce autonomous vehicles for consumer use.

DeepRoute.ai’s Driver 3.0 includes two version of its self-driving solutions for automakers. D-PRO, with hardware cost at US$2,000, includes HD map-free operation and features such as valet park assist (VPA), point-to-point navigation on all roads without operational design domain (ODD) restrictions. D-AIR, with hardware cost at US$1,000, focuses on HD map-free driver assistance like automatic cruise control (ACC), lane centering control (LCC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) etc, providing automakers a cost-effective alternative. Both versions of the Driver 3.0 solution expedite automakers’ mass production plans as they comprehensively address concerns regarding high cost of mapping and maintenance, as well as the limitations of geo-fencing.

Car integrated with Driver 3.0 HD Map-Free driving smoothly in Shanghai, China
Car integrated with Driver 3.0 HD Map-Free driving smoothly in Shanghai, China

Image: Car integrated with Driver 3.0 HD Map-Free driving smoothly in Shanghai, China

As demonstrated in the video, lane-level information around the car is generated in real time without HD maps. Driving by itself during peak traffic hours in Shanghai, the car interacts with pedestrians, escooters, and others using the road safely, and consistently under all road conditions. It is capable of adaptive cruise control (ACC), stop and go, obstacle avoidance, unprotected left turns, and other technologically complex maneuvers.

“We focus on rapidly bringing highly advanced, affordable autonomous driving to automobile OEMs. Unlike most other autonomous driving solution providers, we concentrate on developing one autonomous driving framework and commercialize it by first deploying ADAS functionality. Once ADAS-equipped cars are widely available, relevant regulations are in place, and the public better understands autonomous driving, OEMs can upgrade to full autonomy via over-the-air (OTA),” said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai, “We strategized the HD map-free approach back in 2020, and started OEM collaboration based on this pioneering approach last year. Not relying on HD maps, smart driving will be available everywhere and affordable for automakers and consumers alike.”

Passenger vehicles integrated with Driver 3.0 will be available for purchase this year from an established automotive brand. The smart driving system will reduce driving fatigue and offer a smooth and consistent driving experience with the hybrid mode. Software OTA will continuously equip the cars with more improved functions and services in the future.

About DeepRoute.ai
DeepRoute.ai is an international self-driving technology company committed to popularizing intelligent passenger vehicles and advancing urban logistics. It is also the only autonomous driving company in China with Alibaba Group as a strategic investor. DeepRoute.ai is the first to develop production-ready autonomous driving solutions available for under $3,000 and win a mass production contract with established OEMs. Being the first to operate Robotaxi service in the central business districts of Shenzhen, DeepRoute.ai has accumulated over 6.2 million miles across multiple cities. DeepRoute.ai is also the first to start commercial deployment of autonomous driving trucks in China in mid 2022. DeepRoute.ai’s technology was recognized with a CES Innovation Award in 2020 and has earned a Passenger Carry Permit from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

DeepRoute.ai is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices in Beijing and Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai, follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube.

Media Contacts:
Corine Chen
PR Manager of DeepRoute.ai
CorineChen@deeproute.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64079bcf-26ca-4eb3-9197-a30c440f1960

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4baab542-144c-451b-88e9-625302b9d7f9


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Is Electrifying Its Most Iconic SUV but Only for Europe Now

    Now the Ford Explorer is going electric. Ford Motor (ticker: F) on Tuesday unveiled its all-new, all-electric 2023 Ford Explorer for the European market. Ford sold 207,673 Explorers in the U.S. in 2022, down from 219,871 sold in 2021.

  • Tesla to deliver strong Q1 retail sales in China: brokerage data

    Tesla is poised to report one of its best quarters in China, the latest retail sales data showed, after becoming the first electric vehicle maker in the country to cut prices in a bid to defend its market share. The U.S. EV maker's retail sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International, which tracks car insurance registrations. That was slightly higher than the 1,327 units it sold daily on average in the fourth quarter in China, when Tesla sold a total of 122,038 cars, its best quarter so far, the data showed.

  • Volkswagen Reveals Elon Musk's Unrealized Dream Car With Latest $25,000 Entry-Level Electric Vehicle

    In 2017, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn’t quite have the same pull it does today. The stock was heavily shorted, analysts were almost certain it would fail and even CEO Elon Musk wasn’t certain of the company’s future. The company was bleeding money and running on pipe dreams of mostly unfulfilled promises Musk made from his Twitter account. There was one promise Musk did make and kept: building a quality, affordable, all-electric car for the masses. This resulted in the Tesla Model 3 rolling ou

  • Tesla’s Price Cuts Are Paying Off in Europe

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Safety board: Alabama derailed train lacked needed couplers

    A Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Alabama earlier this month lacked required alignment control couplers for two of its locomotives and a company inspection did not identify their absence, federal investigators said Monday. The notation comes in one of three preliminary reports issued Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board about Norfolk Southern train accidents this month as the board investigates the railroad’s safety practices after the fiery February derailment and toxic chemical burn in East Palestine, Ohio. In a report released Monday about a March 9 derailment of two locomotives and 37 rail cars in Anniston, Alabama, the safety board said two of the train’s six locomotives were “waybill locomotives,” or towed cars not used for any tractive power.

  • Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory

    South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday signed legislation approving $1.29 billion in state incentives for Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors to build a $2 billion manufacturing plant for trucks and SUVs. The project could also receive up to $180 million in job development tax credits based on hiring, said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles.

  • Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car

    The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made. Stellantis, formed in 2021 by combining Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid. It's what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.

  • EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in

    Manufacturers and operators of electric vehicle chargers in the United States are bracing for a slowdown in production and deployment as they scramble to comply with "Made in America" terms of a $7.5 billion federal program meant to accelerate the industry. Long-awaited rules laid out by the White House last month are part of President Joe Biden's effort to build an electric-friendly highway system by 2030, tackling climate change and creating local jobs. Requirements to immediately start assembling the chargers at U.S. factories and to use U.S.-made iron or steel enclosures have caught many in the EV charging industry off guard, according to company executives and industry experts.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Support As EV Price War Continues

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. Which one is No. 1 depends on your EV definition. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is rapidly closing the gap.

  • Foreign Car Makers Take Hard Knocks in China’s Auto-Sector Brawl

    Domestic brands have stolen a march on foreign auto makers, especially in regard to electric vehicles.

  • China Plane Crash Probe, One Year Later, Offers No Cause

    Chinese authorities said their investigation continues and made no comment on the possible cause of a crash that killed 132 people one year ago, which an initial U.S. assessment indicated was an intentional nosedive.

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • Exclusive-EU drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars

    BERLIN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission has drafted a plan to allow sales of new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 if they run only on climate neutral e-fuels, as it tries to resolve a spat with Germany over moves to phase out combustion engine cars. The draft proposal, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, suggests creating a new type of vehicle category in the European Union for cars that can only run on carbon neutral fuels. The proposal could offer a route for carmakers to keep selling combustion engine vehicles after 2035, the date when a planned EU law is set to ban the sale of new CO2-emitting cars.

  • Car Makers Revive India Growth Plans as China Market Sags

    Nissan, Renault, Hyundai and Volkswagen have announced new plans for India, a market that executives say has become too big to neglect despite historical challenges.

  • GM Is Expanding Its Self-Driving Taxi Business. That’s Good for the Stock.

    General Motors is looking to expand its autonomous-driving business, which it believes is key to the future of the auto maker. The Associated Press reported that GM’s (ticker: GM) self-driving, ride-hailing company Cruise has applied to test its vehicles across California. Cruise has had a license to operate without drivers in San Francisco since 2020.

  • Elon Musk’s Cost-Cutting Targets at Tesla Pressure EV Rivals

    Car makers trying to catch up to Tesla electric vehicles were thrown a curveball recently with Elon Musk’s latest goal: slashing the cost of building next-generation cars by 50% in coming years. Analysts already estimate Tesla’s bestselling vehicles enjoy thousands of dollars in cost advantages over rivals in producing EVs, and those competitors have been trying to close the gap. “There is a clear path to making a…smaller vehicle that is roughly half the production cost and difficulty of our Model 3,” Mr. Musk said earlier this month during a Morgan Stanley conference.

  • Auto Roundup: LAD Expands UK Presence, WPRT Incurs Q4 Loss & More

    While Lithia's (LAD) buyout of Jardine bolsters its opportunities in the U.K. market, Westport (WPRT) posts disappointing Q4 results with a wider-than-expected loss.

  • U.S. states urge Hyundai, Kia to do more to tackle theft risk

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of 22 U.S. state attorneys general on Monday blasted Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp and said they need do more to address problems with millions of U.S. vehicles that are prone to theft. Last month, the Korean automakers said they would offer software upgrades to 8.3 million U.S. vehicles to help curb increasing car thefts using a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels. "More needs to be done so that every current owner can obtain one of these devices at no cost as soon as possible – especially those owners whose cars are not compatible with the software upgrade you recently announced."

  • Train strikes: March, April dates and the lines affected

    Rail passengers battled with more travel chaos this weekend and face further industrial action by train workers over the coming weeks.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?