DeepRoute.ai Unveils Driver 3.0 HD Map-free Self-Driving Solution, Facilitating Mass Production for Automakers

DeepRoute.ai successfully completed HD map-free self-driving public road tests, breaking limitations created by geo-fencing.

DeepRoute.ai Unveils Driver 3.0 HD Map-free Self-Driving Solution

Car integrated with Driver 3.0 HD Map-Free driving smoothly in Shanghai, China

Vehicles integrated with Driver 3.0 will be on the market in 2023



FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepRoute.ai, developer of the first production-ready autonomous driving solution, unveiled today its new Driver 3.0 solution, the latest advance to achieving full autonomous driving and widespread commercialization. DeepRoute.ai is among the first to successfully complete HD map-free self-driving public road tests thus breaking limitations created by geo-fencing. It is also among the first to win a production contract from automotive manufacturers to produce autonomous vehicles for consumer use.

DeepRoute.ai’s Driver 3.0 includes two version of its self-driving solutions for automakers. D-PRO, with hardware cost at US$2,000, includes HD map-free operation and features such as valet park assist (VPA), point-to-point navigation on all roads without operational design domain (ODD) restrictions. D-AIR, with hardware cost at US$1,000, focuses on HD map-free driver assistance like automatic cruise control (ACC), lane centering control (LCC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) etc, providing automakers a cost-effective alternative. Both versions of the Driver 3.0 solution expedite automakers’ mass production plans as they comprehensively address concerns regarding high cost of mapping and maintenance, as well as the limitations of geo-fencing.

As demonstrated in the video, lane-level information around the car is generated in real time without HD maps. Driving by itself during peak traffic hours in Shanghai, the car interacts with pedestrians, escooters, and others using the road safely, and consistently under all road conditions. It is capable of adaptive cruise control (ACC), stop and go, obstacle avoidance, unprotected left turns, and other technologically complex maneuvers.

“We focus on rapidly bringing highly advanced, affordable autonomous driving to automobile OEMs. Unlike most other autonomous driving solution providers, we concentrate on developing one autonomous driving framework and commercialize it by first deploying ADAS functionality. Once ADAS-equipped cars are widely available, relevant regulations are in place, and the public better understands autonomous driving, OEMs can upgrade to full autonomy via over-the-air (OTA),” said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai, “We strategized the HD map-free approach back in 2020, and started OEM collaboration based on this pioneering approach last year. Not relying on HD maps, smart driving will be available everywhere and affordable for automakers and consumers alike.”

Passenger vehicles integrated with Driver 3.0 will be available for purchase this year from an established automotive brand. The smart driving system will reduce driving fatigue and offer a smooth and consistent driving experience with the hybrid mode. Software OTA will continuously equip the cars with more improved functions and services in the future.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an international self-driving technology company committed to popularizing intelligent passenger vehicles and advancing urban logistics. It is also the only autonomous driving company in China with Alibaba Group as a strategic investor. DeepRoute.ai is the first to develop production-ready autonomous driving solutions available for under $3,000 and win a mass production contract with established OEMs. Being the first to operate Robotaxi service in the central business districts of Shenzhen, DeepRoute.ai has accumulated over 6.2 million miles across multiple cities. DeepRoute.ai is also the first to start commercial deployment of autonomous driving trucks in China in mid 2022. DeepRoute.ai’s technology was recognized with a CES Innovation Award in 2020 and has earned a Passenger Carry Permit from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

DeepRoute.ai is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices in Beijing and Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai , follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, and Twitter , and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube .

Media Contacts:

Corine Chen

PR Manager of DeepRoute.ai

CorineChen@deeproute.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64079bcf-26ca-4eb3-9197-a30c440f1960

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4baab542-144c-451b-88e9-625302b9d7f9



