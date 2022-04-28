U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,221.09
    +37.13 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,465.81
    +163.88 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,617.27
    +128.34 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.13
    -8.91 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.66
    +1.64 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.41 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8670
    +0.0490 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2459
    -0.0083 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8350
    +2.3910 (+1.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,637.49
    +893.04 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.82
    +4.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    +68.52 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Deepset raises $14M to help companies build NLP apps

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Natural language processing (NLP), the field of AI that involves parsing text for tasks including summarization and generation, is a fast-growing technology. According to a 2021 survey from John Snow Labs and Gradient Flow, 60% of tech leaders indicated that their NLP budgets grew by at least 10% compared to 2020, while a third said that their spending climbed by more than 30%. Fortune Business Insights pegged the NLP market at $16.53 billion in 2020.

Against this backdrop, Deepset, the startup behind the open source NLP framework Haystack, today announced that it raised $14 million in a Series A investment led by GV with participation from Harpoon Ventures, System.One, Lunar Ventures, and Acequia Capital. The capital infusion arrived alongside Deepset Cloud, a new subscription product for building NLP-powered software.

"Driven by [our] belief in open source, the Deepset team has ... been contributing models and research outcomes to the open source NLP community [for years]," Rusic told TechCrunch via email. "Haystack, the company’s flagship open source product, was born out of the experiences, expertise, and know-how gained while building NLP for large organizations and the need for a proper set of building blocks for scalable, API-driven NLP backend applications."

CEO Milos Rusic cofounded Deepset with Malte Pietsch and Timo Möller in 2018. Pietsch and Möller -- who have data science backgrounds -- came from Plista, an adtech startup, where they worked on products including an AI-powered ad creation tool.

Haystack lets developers build pipelines for NLP use cases. Originally created for search applications, the framework can power engines that answer specific questions (e.g. "Why are startups moving to Berlin?") or sift through documents.

Haystack can also field "knowledge-based" searches that look for granular information on websites with a lot of data or internal wikis. Rusic says that Haystack has been used to automate risk management workflows at financial services companies, returning results for queries like "What is the business outlook?” and "How did revenues evolve in the past years?" Other organizations, like Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, have leveraged Haystack to launch virtual assistants that recommend documents to field technicians.

Haystack
Haystack

A screenshot of the Haystack interface.

According to Rusic, the goal with Haystack was to enable developers and product divisions to build modern, API-driven NLP apps successfully -- and quickly. He notes that, while it's often straightforward for a data science team to come up with a prototype, challenges can arise in transitioning from prototype to production. About 80% of AI projects -- including NLP projects -- never make it into production, according to a 2019 Gartner survey.

"[With Haystack,] development teams ... are equipped with all the components to build a full-stack NLP application and are guided with the proper workflows ... Modern NLP moves very fast, and it’s much easier to bridge the gap between the cutting-edge research and the actual production-ready technologies through open source," Rusic said. "[Prebuilt NLP systems] are the basis [for Haystack] and often provide great results in pipelines without additional training. Customization, if needed, happens with end users and experts who provide feedback by testing and using new iterations of a [system] or a pipeline."

But not every company chooses -- or wishes -- to go the DIY route. For those preferring a managed solution, there's the aforementioned Deepset Cloud, which supports customers across the NLP service lifecycle. The service starts with experimentation -- i.e., testing and evaluating an app, and adjusting it to a use case, and building a proof of concept -- and ends with labeling and monitoring the app in production.

"All NLP services that are developed [with Deepset Cloud] can be used in any end application, simply by integrating an API," Rusic said. "Example applications are NLP-driven enterprise search (think 'modern Google-like' search) and knowledge management."

With the new financing secured ($15.6 million in total), Deepset aims to translate its open source success -- thousands of organizations currently use Haystack -- into increased revenue. Rusic says that the 30-person, Berlin, Germany-based company was bootstrapped and break-even before raising its first funding round in 2021, and now has large enterprise customers including Airbus.

"[With the new funding,] we'll continue to build the open source Haystack NLP project — adding more features, making it even more straightforward for NLP-savvy backend developers to create NLP services," Rusic said. "[We'll also] develop Deepset Cloud into a fully-fledged enterprise software-as-a-service to build language-aware applications. This will include enabling more flexible workflows, more granular product lifecycle guidance, and offering essential and supplemental tools, like labeling and data integrations."

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Strengthens Medical Device Software Portfolio with QNX Hypervisor 2.2 for Safety

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the release of the QNX® Hypervisor 2.2 for Safety, the latest edition of the company's safety-certified, real-time embedded hypervisor product, designed to enable the healthcare industry to deliver safe, secure medical devices and applications to market faster.

  • Apple Earnings Preview: iPhone Demand, Buybacks, Revenue Outlook In Focus

    Surging inflation, supply chain disruptions and chip shortages may have hit Apple's product sales over the March quarter, but iPhone demand is expected to remain firm.

  • I Was Just Added to the Coinbase NFT Beta Test. What I Found There Surprised Me

    Last October, I signed the waitlist to join the Coinbase NFT platform when it was ready to go live, and today I was invited to join the beta test. Since I already have an account on the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange and a Coinbase Wallet, it was super easy signing up for Coinbase NFT.

  • Qualcomm Gains After Chipmaker Gives Upbeat Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, surged as much as 8.8% on Thursday after giving a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, bolstered by its expansion into new markets.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to P

  • Why Marqeta's the Right Payments Pick in a Digital-Everything World

    Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)  can be easily misunderstood by people unfamiliar with the payment industry. Marqeta changed the card-issuing industry in 2014 by developing proprietary software that improved payment card capabilities beyond the international standard that governs the flow of payment transaction information.

  • Apple May Post Third-Best Quarter Ever as Wall Street Worries About Consumer Slowdown

    Investors will follow CEO Tim Cook’s comments closely for any signs that Apple sees slowing demand among high-end buyers amid high inflation, Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine.

  • T-Mobile hits internet customer milestone after strong quarter

    A year after its launch, T-Mobile's home internet program now has over 1 million users, according to its first quarter earnings report released Wednesday. The company has put more focus on adding rural customers.

  • Intuit Sued After Hackers Stole Crypto from Customers

    A class-action lawsuit was filed against Intuit, a software company, after its email marketing service was hacked and cyber criminals stole cryptocurrencies from Trezor users. The hackers deployed a phishing attack on March 26 and gained entry into the crypto wallets that are sold by Trezor, a Czech company, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California in San Jose, California.

  • Apple's main investor concern this quarter: demand

    Apple Inc investors have for years cheered investments to expand its supply chain to meet feverish global demand for iPhone and MacBooks. Rising costs for fuel, groceries and other essentials in the U.S., Europe and Asia has spurred concerns about lower consumer spending on tech gadgets, and Wall Street now is uncertain whether Apple can sell as many iPhones as it did last year. "Demand is the focus, given the inflation pressure in United States, global and China's economy uncertainties... Supply issue is important too, but it is more short term," said Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research.

  • Salesforce's low-code workflow tool aims to unify CRM giant's largest acquisitions

    Salesforce is a big, complex set of services, which has been augmented via acquisition with several other big complex services, including MuleSoft, Tableau and Slack, three companies the CRM giant acquired in recent years. The company has been looking for ways to make all of these tools (including Salesforce itself) work better together, and it thinks the answer is using its low-code workflow tool, Salesforce Flow. Salesforce co-founder and CTO Parker Harris says that when the company launched 23 years ago, it was all about humans entering data and interacting with machines, but over time, the machine has been able to take over some of the tasks, and that's where Flow comes in.

  • Apple Pay vs. Google Pay: How They Work

    Apple Pay and Google Pay are largely identical offerings. Apple may be to be easier to use, but Google has a more features.

  • Ethereum Rollup Optimism Launches DAO, Announces Long-Awaited Airdrop

    Crypto Twitter has lit up with users excited to learn they will be eligible to claim Optimism’s OP tokens in an upcoming “season of airdrops.”

  • Apple opens Self Service Repair store for iPhone in the US

    Last November, Apple surprised everyone by announcing a Self Service Repair program for its products. At long last, Apple device owners would be able to fix Apple hardware from the comfort of their homes. Nearly six months after the initial announcement, Apple opened its Self Service Repair Store in the US on Wednesday, April 27. … The post Apple opens Self Service Repair store for iPhone in the US appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon one-day PC accessory sale offers savings of up to 48 percent

    For anyone building a PC or looking for accessories like monitors, storage or keyboards, Amazon is having a one-day sale that might be of strong interest.

  • Early Money: A San Francisco startup is hoping to lure new people into home swapping

    Kindred isn't aiming to be the next Airbnb. Instead, it's focusing on people who want to join a network of home swappers.

  • Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.08

    Absolute Software Corporation ( TSE:ABST ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.08 per share on the 25th...

  • iPhone 14 leak hints at a new color in the line-up for all iPhone models

    The iPhone 14 has appeared in a number of rumors, giving us a good idea of Apple’s iPhone strategy for this year. The leaks suggest that the standard and Pro models will be more divergent than in recent years. It will be more than just the designs. iPhone 14 Pro models will also feature better … The post iPhone 14 leak hints at a new color in the line-up for all iPhone models appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung Elec sees component shortages persisting in H2, solid server chip demand

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects firm data centre demand for high-margin memory chips to continue in the second half, but warned component shortages will likely persist as well. The world's top memory chip and smartphone maker said underlying server chip demand appears "relatively solid" as companies boost investments and look to new technologies to increase their business. "Companies are now expanding IT infrastructure, and cloud companies are expanding investments to explore new growth areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Han Jin-man, executive vice president of Samsung's memory chip business during an earnings call.

  • CommandBar lands $19M to inject in-app searches with smarts

    James Evans, Richard Freling and Vinay Ayyala encountered the problem themselves while prototyping a web-based grading tool -- CodePost -- for computer science assignments. The result, CommandBar, aims to give users a way to search in their own words for what they’re trying to accomplish instead of having to wrestle with buttons and menus. CommandBar soon evolved from a tool into a growing business, whose customers include ClickUp, HashiCorp, Gusto, Netlify and LaunchDarkly.

  • Google Just Issued Another Urgent Warning to All Android Users

    Android users are familiar with the Google Play store, which houses over 2.5 million different apps to meet all your needs. You can choose from a wide variety of options to stream music, stay up to date on news, or browse social media. But with all this talk about data tracking and cookies—not the kind you eat—it can be hard to determine whether certain apps are straying from their core function. Now, Google has issued a new warning about just that. Read on to learn what the company says you sho