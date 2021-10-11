U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

DeepSight™ Technology Announces $25M Series A Funding Round

·2 min read

Funding Led by Deerfield Management to Advance Medical Imaging Technology with a Quantum Leap

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSight Technology has announced a $25 million Series A led by Deerfield Management Company, a healthcare investment firm, with additional funding from Wing, Alter Venture Partners, and Time BioVentures

Deep Sight Technology
Deep Sight Technology

"We are excited to be on the frontier of advancing medical imaging," said founder and CEO Nader Sadrzadeh. "Based on internal studies, our technology has the potential to achieve 100 times greater sensitivity, ultimately allowing us to deliver better patient care."

DeepSight is augmenting diagnostic medical imaging with the introduction of novel ultrasound technology, using patented hardware, software, and AI algorithms to deliver 100 times higher sensitivity than other ultrasound systems in the market. Existing ultrasound technologies are limited by sensitivity, depth penetration and clarity. DeepSight improves ultrasound image quality and more than doubles the effective range when compared to conventional technologies.

"DeepSight Technology provides a potential platform opportunity to enhance non-invasive and invasive medical imaging for multiple diagnostic procedures, and in turn, improve the patient care process with more efficacious testing that costs less," said Steven Hochberg, Partner at Deerfield. "We are pleased to be leading this Series A financing in a novel medical device technology which has the potential to help advance a range of imaging procedures."

About DeepSight
Founded in 2019, DeepSight Technology's vision is to reinvent diagnostic imaging. DeepSight's proprietary sensor technology delivers a quantum leap in performance that vastly extends the range of diagnostic medical ultrasound to benefit public health and well-being. DeepSight is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in St. Louis, Missouri.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepsight-technology-announces-25m-series-a-funding-round-301397143.html

SOURCE DeepSight Technology

