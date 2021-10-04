U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.00
    -19.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,038.00
    -129.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,664.25
    -97.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.00
    -9.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.40
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.04
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1700
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,777.09
    -102.48 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.17
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

DeepUll Appoints Richard Ivey to its Board of Directors

DeepUll
·3 min read

DeepUll Appoints Richard Ivey to its Board of Directors

Diagnostics industry veteran with forty years experience to support DeepUll in its continued development of its early sepsis identification system

BARCELONA, SpainOctober 4 2021 DeepUll, a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free, affordable diagnostic solutions for the early identification of sepsis and other acute infections, announces today that it has appointed Richard (“Rick”) Ivey as a non-executive director. With four decades of senior leadership experience in the diagnostics sector at BD Diagnostics, Rick brings unparalleled industry perspective and guidance to the company as it continues to develop precision diagnostic solutions with the primary focus on the early identification of sepsis.

Early identification that a patient could be susceptible to sepsis, when they can still be effectively treated through narrow spectrum antibiotics, is essential in order to improve the patient’s prognosis and reduce mortality. DeepUll’s first-in-class platform is based on culture-free diagnostics to enable sepsis recognition in pre-symptomic patients. DeepUll’s technology aims to not only rapidly identify the causative infective agent(s) within a few hours, but will also provide antimicrobial susceptibility results at the same time, reducing the unnecessary use of antimicrobials. An artificial intelligence layer will offer seamless medical decision support across all phases of patient management from early disease recognition, to precise diagnostics, up to therapy guidance.

For over twenty years, Rick was Worldwide Vice-President of R&D for BD (Becton Dickinson) Diagnostic Systems, a global leader of products and instruments used for diagnosing infectious diseases. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with some of the world’s most prominent business leaders to drive new growth opportunities via technology and product development, and forged numerous external collaborative partnerships.

Rick has been integral to BD’s continued growth and development that has seen the company deliver dozens of new diagnostic platforms, assays, and new technologies. Most relevantly, Rick’s specific experience covers both automated blood sepsis and TB detection systems, bacterial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility systems, as well as informatics lab software-based systems, microbiology lab automation, and rapid/automated molecular diagnostic systems. Rick holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech and an MEA in Engineering Administration from The George Washington University.

Jordi Carrera, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DeepUll commented: “We are deeply honoured to have someone of Rick’s vast experience and deep knowledge join DeepUll. Our mission to create innovative tools in the fight against acute infections, sepsis and antimicrobial resistance with the next generation of affordable, simple to use and rapid diagnostics is closely shared by Rick. We look forward to working with him.”

Rick Ivey, newly appointed Board Member of DeepUll, commented: Most patients with sepsis first present to the ER where current diagnostic tools are both inadequate and slow to identify the cause of infection and provide timely administration of appropriate antibiotics. DeepUll’s platform has the potential to speed up sepsis recognition and management and I am very excited to work with this highly experienced team to bring such a breakthrough innovation to market.”

ENDS

About DeepUll

DeepUll is a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free diagnostic solutions for sepsis and acute infections. Founded in 2020 in Barcelona by the founders of STAT-Dx (sold to QIAGEN in 2018), DeepUll has assembled a team of world-class experts to create rapid, affordable and accessible diagnostic solutions.

For more information, please contact:

DeepUll

Elena Balsells de Sola ebalsells@deepull.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell / Maya Bennison deepull@consilium-comms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 4, 2021

    BANKING Kristy Amaro has been promoted to chief diversity and inclusion officer at Amerant Bancorp in Miami. She joined the company in 2006, and most recently served as people and organizational development manager. Before joining Amerant, she was a public school teacher and worked in the luxury hotel industry.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • S&P revises Oman outlook to positive on higher oil prices, reforms

    S&P Global Ratings said on Saturday it had revised its outlook on Oman to positive from stable due to higher oil prices and fiscal reform plans that are expected to narrow state deficits and slow a rise in debt levels over the next three years. The ratings agency affirmed Oman's 'B+/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings. Oman, a relatively small oil producer, is more sensitive than its hydrocarbon-rich Gulf neighbours to oil price swings, meaning it was hit especially hard by 2020's price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Do Mutual Funds Pay Interest?

    Find out how and why some mutual funds pay interest, and which types of funds make regular dividend distributions to shareholders each year.

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • Share Trading Suspended as Debt Test Looms: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in China Evergrande Group and its property management unit were suspended from trading Monday, as a fresh debt test loomed for the developer underscoring broader risks that have left credit markets on edge. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Su

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Volvo Cars Is Completing Plans for IPO in Stockholm

    The Swedish auto maker is completing plans for an initial public offering, in a deal that could value the company at as much as $25 billion.

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • Earnings Week Ahead: PepsiCo, Acuity Brands and Constellation Brands in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release Oct 4-8, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are probably not much significant for major market movements, but it is adequate to gauge investors’ sentiment.

  • Datadog, Netflix Lead Five Stocks Standing Tall In Market Correction

    In a market correction, look for stocks with strong relative strength lines such as Netflix and Datadog. That's a good way to find potential winners.

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Dis

  • 10 Steps to Financial Security Before Age 30

    Working toward financial security need not be an exercise in self-deprivation, though many people assume it to be. The following are 10 steps to consider to achieve financial security before you turn 30. You might discover that ordering in food several times a week costs more than $300 a month, or recurring charges for streaming services and subscriptions you never use are a waste of your hard-earned money.

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 4366.00 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the December E-mini S&P 500 Index early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 4366.00.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Europe’s Power Crisis Moves North as Water Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe’s energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis as dwindling water reservoirs hamper the generation of hydroelectric power.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Wor