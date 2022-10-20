DeepUll

DeepUll raises €13M Series B financing to progress early sepsis recognition platform

Financing led by new investors Innvierte and an undisclosed strategic investor with participation from existing investors Kurma Partners, Alta Life sciences, UI Investissement and Axis

BARCELONA, Spain – October 20, 2022 – DeepUll, a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free, affordable diagnostic solutions for the early identification of sepsis and other acute infections, announces today that it has raised €13 million in a Series B financing round. The round was led by new investors Innvierte, part of the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation (CDTI), and an undisclosed strategic investor, as well as participation from existing investors Kurma Partners, Alta Life Sciences, UI Investissement (advised by Mérieux Equity Partners) and Axis Participaciones Empresariales.

DeepUll was founded in 2020 to create rapid, affordable and accessible diagnostic solutions with a specific focus on culture-free diagnostics to enable sepsis recognition in pre-symptomatic patients. The company was in founded by Jordi Carrera and Rafel Bru who previously co-founded STAT-Dx, which was acquired by Qiagen in 2018. The funds will be used to progress the development of DeepUll’s first-in-class sepsis recognition platform towards the market.

Early sepsis recognition is vital in improving patient prognosis and reducing mortality. DeepUll’s technology aims to not only rapidly identify the causative infective agent(s) within a few hours, but will also provide phenotypic antimicrobial susceptibility results, reducing the unnecessary use of antimicrobials. The product will also utilise artificial intelligence to offer seamless medical decision support across all phases of patient management, from early disease recognition, to precise diagnostics, up to therapy guidance.

Jordi Carrera, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DeepUll commented: “Early identification of sepsis is absolutely crucial to a patient’s prognosis, but the tools caregivers have available today are woefully inadequate. Our mission is to change this and this financing will allow us to ramp up our efforts to bring our first-in-class sepsis recognition platform to market. We are grateful to our existing investors and excited to welcome our new investors, that strengthen our investor base.”

About DeepUll

DeepUll is a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free diagnostic solutions for sepsis and acute infections. Founded in 2020 in Barcelona by the founders of STAT-Dx (sold to QIAGEN in 2018), DeepUll has assembled a team of world-class experts to create rapid, affordable and accessible diagnostic solutions.

DeepUll’s sepsis product is designed to detect more than 250 different pathogens and about 15 resistance genes in one hour starting from 10mL of whole blood. The product will generate phenotypic antimicrobial susceptibility results in about eight hours, without requiring a positive blood culture. The product will be a desktop system with end-to-end automation with the aim to be placed in any clinical setting (laboratory, ER, ICU).

