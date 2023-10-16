Deer District's downsized concert venue wins first city approval. It could open in 2025

FPC Live has downsized its planned concert venue at downtown Milwaukee's Deer District, just south of Fiserv Forum.

A smaller version of a concert venue planned for downtown Milwaukee's Deer District has received its first city endorsement.

FPC Live's proposed $60 million ballroom-style venue for up to 4,500 audience members is to be built just south of Fiserv Forum at 1051 N. Phillips Ave. Construction could start in 2024, with the venue hosting shows by 2025.

The Plan Commission on Monday voted 4-0 to approve changes to a previously approved FPC Live facility at that site − where the Bradley Center once stood. The revised plan also needs Common Council approval.

Madison-based FPC Live received city approval in fall 2022 to develop a four-story facility with two venues: an 800-person-capacity room and a 4,000-person-capacity room.

The firm planned to begin construction in 2023 with the new stages opening in 2024. But, after months of delays, FPC Live in August announced its downsized proposal.

FPC Live, which is backed by global entertainment company Live Nation, dropped plans for the smaller room due to rising construction costs, said Joel Plant, chief executive officer for Frank Productions, FPC Live's corporate parent.

The revisions include eliminating the seating bowl's mezzanine level and the addition of an open air roof area in the building's southwest corner, according to the proposal.

Also, Deer District's outdoor plaza is to be extended west toward the venue's main entrance.

"We're very excited for this re-envisioned project," Plant told commission members.

FPC Live's downsized downtown Milwaukee concert venue would include extending Deer District's plaza toward the building's main entrance.

The smaller project also frees up more space for a hotel that might be built south of the venue.

That hotel would have 150 to 175 rooms, said Andy Inman, chief development officer at Madison-based NCG Hospitality − which in May opened The Trade hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave., just north of Fiserv Forum.

Supporters included Peter Rickman, president of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization. That group would represent workers at the venue, which Rickman said would provide jobs with family-supporting wages.

Story continues

Opponents include Chris Ahmuty, president of Turner Ballroom Preservation Trust, who said the planned building's design isn't sympathetic to nearby Turner Hall − which includes a concert venue.

The revised proposal doesn't meet the city's design standards, said attorney John Wirth, representing Save MKE’s Music Scene LLC − an organization of concert venues. Wirth's claim was disputed by Sam Leichtling, city planning manager.

Wirth also said the venue's public safety plan "is nothing but a long, generic document."

"Milwaukee will never have vibrant development until it addresses crime," Wirth said in written remarks to the commission. "This venue will bring together thousands of young people who are drinking and smoking. Without an adequate safety plan, it will attract violence and other misbehavior."

FPC Live has presented an updated safety plan to the Milwaukee Police Department, said Brian Randall, the firm's attorney.

FPC Live expects to host 55 to 60 concerts in the Deer District venue's first year − drawing 135,000 to 165,000 people.

Meanwhile, even as Milwaukee continues to draw lots of national touring acts, Pabst Theater Group and Anschutz Entertainment Group have dropped plans for a 3,500-capacity concert venue in the proposed Iron District mixed-use development on downtown's west side.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Downtown Milwaukee's downsized concert venue wins first city approval