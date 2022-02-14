U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

Deer Park Road Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

·3 min read

Michael Lehoisky Joins Deer Park from Permanens Capital Partners in New York

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Park Road Management Company ('Deer Park'), an alternative investment management firm, today announced that Michael Lehoisky has joined Deer Park as Chief Financial Officer effective February 8, 2022. Mr. Lehoisky will succeed Steve Paoli, who announced his intention to retire late last year. To help ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Paoli will remain with the company in an advisory capacity for a period of time.

Deer Park Road
Deer Park Road

Mr. Lehoisky comes to Deer Park Road with significant financial executive experience in the investment management industry. Most recently, Mr. Lehoisky was Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer for Permanens Capital Partners in New York. In addition, Mr. Lehoisky has over 15 years of leadership experience as Chief Financial Officer for several investment management companies including Alphadyne Asset Management in New York in addition to working internationally in senior financial positions for Morgan Stanley in New York, London, and Tokyo. Mr. Lehoisky started his career as an Accountant / Auditor for PriceWaterHouseCoopers in New York within the Financial Services Industry Practice.

Mr. Lehoisky is a graduate of Binghamton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He served in the United States Marine Corps for 5 years, reaching the rank of Sergeant.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mike to Deer Park's leadership team," said Michael Craig-Scheckmen, Deer Park's Founder and CEO. "Mike is a proven financial executive with a distinguished track record of result's driven leadership and strategic thinking, with extensive knowledge of complex funds, securities and derivatives. He has deep functional expertise and technical knowledge of finance, audit tax and regulatory compliance, as well managing third party vendors which makes Mike is an ideal choice to help drive Deer Park's future growth and success."

"On behalf of our entire Deer Park team, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Steve for his exceptional contributions throughout the last 13 years," said Craig-Scheckman. "He has been an invaluable contributor to Deer Park's success and his guidance has been critical to our transformative journey from a small limited partnership to a global hedge fund with $4.5 billion of assets under management. I wish Steve all the best in the next chapter in his life."

About Deer Park Road Management Company:

Deer Park Road Management Company is an alternative investment management firm based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Deer Park was founded by Michael Craig-Scheckman in 2003 and currently has approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management. The Firm offers institutional and individual investors from around the globe a range of investment funds to meet their specific needs and objectives including, its flagship STS Master Fund, the Deer Park Total Return Credit Fund (a daily liquidity mutual fund) and customized separately managed accounts (SMAs). For more information visit www.deerparkrd.com

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Deer Park Total Return Credit Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by contacting your financial advisor, or by calling 1.888.868.9501. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.

Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Deer Park Road Management Company are not affiliated.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deer-park-road-welcomes-new-chief-financial-officer-301481843.html

SOURCE Deer Park Road Management Company

