Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2022.
