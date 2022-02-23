U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable ­­­­May 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2022.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-announces-quarterly-dividend-301488864.html

SOURCE Deere & Company

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c1640.html

