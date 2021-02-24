U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Deere & Company Raises Dividend 18 percent

·1 min read
MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today increased the company's quarterly dividend to $.90 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable May 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 14 cents per share over the previous level – an increase of approximately 18 percent.

"The dividend increase is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and it shows our confidence in the company's future direction," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release regarding future events and future financial performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated (expressed or implied) by such forward-looking statements, because of, among other things, the risks and uncertainties related to COVID and the risk factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" and under the heading "Safe Harbor Statement" in the Company's "Management's Discussion and Analysis" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-raises-dividend-18-percent-301234766.html

SOURCE Deere & Company

  • Why Harley-Davidson Abandoned Its Amazon Storefront

    Because Harley-Davidson's (NYSE: HOG) dealer network has always been critical to its success, the bike maker's decision to cut the legs out from under it by opening a Harley storefront on Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was misguided at best. CEO Jochen Zeitz seems to have a much better grasp of how to save the motorcycle company than his predecessor, and not hurting his dealers was likely the rationale behind the decision to abandon Amazon's e-commerce platform. "We want to have a fully integrated, digital e-commerce business with our dealers," Zeitz told Bloomberg.

  • Exxon to divest some UK, North Sea assets for over $1 billion

    Exxon could also receive about $300 million in contingent payments based on an increase in commodity prices. Exxon said on Wednesday HitecVision, which bought Exxon's Norwegian North Sea assets for $4.5 billion in 2019, was making the purchase through its British unit Neo. Exxon's share of production from the fields, which was about 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2019, will more than double NEO's output to around 70,000 boepd, making it among the top five oil and gas producers in the UK.

  • Top 15 Pharmaceutical Companies With Highest R&D Spending

    In this article we are going to list the top 15 pharmaceutical companies with the highest R&D spending. Click to skip ahead and jump to the Top 5 Pharmaceutical Companies With Highest R&D Spending. Pharma companies have always been among the most important companies in the world, even if they have been much maligned as […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    Almost two months into 2021, the market appears undecided about where it is heading next. In fact, many investors fear the market is due for a serious correction, especially for the wide selection of richly valued stocks. It is an environment that requires fussier stock picking. Or maybe it’s prudent to turn in such times to the best at spotting where the next opportunity lies. And for best, we mean the cream of the crop – the finest analysts on Wall Street. We’ve pulled up the details on 3 stocks that the Street’s top 3 analysts, according to the TipRanks database, have recently earmarked as ones to look out for over the next 12 months. All three are from different sectors but have one characteristic in common; they are rated Strong Buys by the analyst consensus. Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) We'll start with Avalara, a software company that develops cloud-based systems for international tax preparers, making it a much-needed product for any business with international clients. Avalara’s products automate business tax compliance, and integrate apps for business, tax, and accounting records – all services that are necessary for keeping small- and mid-sized customer companies in line with local and international tax regulations. The COVID pandemic – and the social lockdowns and travel restrictions put in place to combat it – have made it difficult for small businesses to reach out to their tax professionals – and made Avalara’s products in tax automation suddenly more valuable. The company’s stock has soared since the market downturn last winter, gaining 205% since its lowest point, hit last March. These share gains have come alongside steady revenue growth. The last quarter reported, 4Q20, showed $144.76 million at the top line, up 13% sequentially and 34.5% year-over-year. Even better, for investors seeking strength, Avalara announced in December that it will be acquiring the German tax software firm INPOSIA. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but INPOSIA brings additional international tax know-how, access to Europe’s largest economy, and workforce of 50 people – which are all now assets for Avalara. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin is ranked #1 out of more than 7,200 analysts, and he sees the INPOSIA acquisition as a strong move for Avalara in adjusting to the European compliance scene. “New e-invoicing laws could emerge as a regulatory catalyst. Several European countries have plans to modernize the 20+ year old VAT system with intent to move to digital invoicing and real-time reporting,” the 5-star analyst said. “INPOSIA acquisition serves as a key digital bridge into tax authorities. The acquisition of a German software firm that is expected to close during the 1H of 2021 has the potential to emerge as a new vehicle for Avalara to capitalize on all these new e-invoicing laws…” Bracelin believes that international sales are Avalara’s next leap for incremental growth. In line with this outlook, the analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $210 price target implies 26% upside for the coming year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here) Of the 11 analysts who have reviewed Avalara in recent weeks, 10 agree with Bracelin that this is a stock to buy, and this breakdown of 10 Buys to 1 Hold gives the company a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares in Avalara are priced at $166.60, and the $209.45 average price target suggests its has ~26% growth potential from that level. (See AVLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Next up, Axcelis, is a small-cap company in the support sector of the semiconductor industry. Axcelis produces manufacturing equipment essential in semiconductor chip fabrication; specifically, Axcelis is a specialist in ion implantation technology essential to the chip fab process. Turning to the revenues, Axcelis reported $122.2 million in 4Q20, a 13.5% year-over-year gain and beating the estimates by $3.8 million. EPS in Q4 jumped from 0.29 cents one year ago to 43 cents, also beating the Street’s call by 13 cents. The beat was the latest in a long series of bottom-line outperformance; Axcelis has beaten the forecasts in each of the last 9 quarters. In his review of Axcelis, Needham's Quinn Bolton, rated the #2 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, believes the company’s product line and sales prospects back up management’s optimism. “[We] are more confident about the strength and visibility of WFE (wafer fab equipment) in 2021, and now expect the company to reach $500MM revenue for the full year. We also raise our 2022 estimates and now believe ACLS will reach its $550MM revenue target in 2022, driven by two consecutive years of DRAM WFE growth, continued strength of mature nodes, and share gains,” Bolton opined. These comments support Bolton’s Buy rating, and his $44 price target implies an upside of ~13% for the next 12 months. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here) Bolton’s colleagues on Wall Street are in broad agreement with his stance on ACLS – as shown by the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating with a unanimous 5 reviews. The average price target, $46.80, is a bit more bullish than Bolton’s, and suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $39.02. (See ACLS stock analysis on TipRanks) TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) From the semiconductor industry, we move over to the biotech sector, to TFF Pharmaceuticals. The TFF stands for Thin Film Freezing, the biopharma’s patented tech platform on which it is basing the development of its innovative drug products. The platform makes it possible to create dry powder-based formulations of agents that are presently given orally, turning them into inhalable therapies. Amongst a selection of next-generation versions of available drugs, the two most advanced candidates are poised to enter mid-stage trials over the medium-term. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju is ranked 3rd amongst Wall Street analysts and believes these can act as major catalysts for the stock. One candidate is TFF VORI, an inhaled dry powder version of Voriconazole and earmarked for the treatment of Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA), a dangerous fungal pulmonary disease that in some patient populations can have a 90% mortality rate. Selvaraju expects TFF to kick off Phase 2 development of TFF Vori in 1H21, and anticipates top-line data in mid- to late 2022. This could lead into a Phase 3 study also next year or an NDA filing “if the pivotal program is determined not to be required by the FDA.” The second candidate making progress is TFF Tac-Lac, an inhaled dry powder take on Tacrolimus, and designed to prevent the rejection of an organ transplant. A Phase 2 program could begin sometime this year with the possibility for a data readout in 2022. If the Phase 2 data is “sufficiently impactful,” says Selvaraju, a Phase 3 program might not to be required. Selvaraju thinks the company could launch both TFF Vori and TFF TacLac in 2024 and “achieve profitability in that year.” Summing up his bullish thesis, the 5-star analyst said, “We are convinced that there is still substantial upside potential with respect to its most advanced clinical-stage candidates and that the company's early-stage pipeline and platform applicability remain underrated.” Accordingly, Selvaraju rates TFFP shares a Buy along with a $31 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 95% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) TFF has few analysts tracking its progress right now, but all are backing its success. Based on 3 Buys, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $28.33 and suggests gains of ~78% in the year ahead. (See TFFP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles

    Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said it will work with Apple Inc supplier Foxconn to produce more than 250,000 vehicles a year beginning in late 2023, sending its shares up 18%. The deal, codenamed "Project PEAR" (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), is looking at markets globally, including North America, Europe, China and India, Fisker said. Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV's Fiat Chrysler unit.

  • U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices

    An aerospace parts maker in California is struggling to procure cold-rolled steel, while an auto and appliance parts manufacturer in Indiana is unable to secure additional supplies of hot-rolled steel from mills. Soaring prices are driving up costs and squeezing profits at steel-consuming manufacturers, provoking a new round of calls to end former President Donald Trump's steel tariffs. "Our members have been reporting that they have never seen such chaos in the steel market," said Paul Nathanson, executive director at Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users.

  • Oil Falls After Industry Report Shows Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in New York after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week amid a spate of refinery outages from the country’s recent cold snap.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 1.03 million-barrel build in domestic oil inventories, compared to expectations for a decline. At the same time, U.S. drillers have already restored about 80% of crude production in parts of Texas following the polar blast.“People have been counting on continuous drawdowns, so there will be these surprise builds on occasion,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. Technical indicators were also showing a pullback in benchmark crude prices was overdue after they jumped 18% this month. The rally has been supported by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and an improving outlook for demand. The futures curve continues to reflect tightening supplies, with Brent’s nearest contracts trading at a premium to later ones in a bullish pattern known as backwardation. The market is pricing in a strong short-term deficit, as oil stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day, according to Vitol Group.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia will once again head into an OPEC+ meeting with differing opinions about adding more crude to the market, potentially pressuring the recent rally. Saudi Arabia is calling for caution while Moscow appears to favor a supply hike. The group will meet March 4 to discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April.“It’s unmistakable that we’ll see some increase, but how much we get” is still uncertain, said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The Saudis like this price level a lot, because it’s high enough where they generate good levels of income but low enough to where they don’t anticipate a huge pickup in U.S. production.”Crude production from the Texas portion of the Permian Basin has rebounded significantly to around 2.9 million barrels a day, from just 600,000 to 700,000 exactly a week ago, according to Bert Gilbert, head of North American business development at oil-data analytics startup OilX. Typically, the area produces roughly 3.5 million barrels a day.“This recovery is largely due to a return of electricity to the region,” Gilbert said.The API report showed stockpiles grew at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, and gasoline inventories also rose. The U.S. government will report its storage figures on Wednesday.Other energy infrastructure impacted by the U.S. deep freeze is also in the process of restarting. Plains All American Pipeline LP plans to restore normal operations at 16 oil pipelines after notifying users last week of a force majeure, according to a person familiar with the matter, while at least eight refineries in Texas were trying to restart as of early Tuesday, with varying degrees of success.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Whispers of $100 Oil Return as Crude Shakes Off Covid’s Clasp

    (Bloomberg) -- While oil’s dizzying collapse is still fresh for many traders, rumblings are starting to emerge that by the end of next year prices could once again top $100 a barrel.Azerbaijan’s Socar Trading SA predicts global benchmark Brent could hit triple digits in the next 18 to 24 months, and Bank of America sees potential spikes above $100 over the next few years on improving fundamentals and global stimulus. Speculators are also getting in on the action, increasing bets in the options market that oil will reach the vaunted level by December 2022.The views are ultra bullish, but they highlight increased confidence in the oil market after Brent rallied more than 200% after hitting an 18-year low during the pandemic. Demand has bounced back in key Asian markets, while OPEC+ is withholding barrels and a lack of investment is keeping shale supplies at bay. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this week lifted its third-quarter forecast by $10 to $75 a barrel.Option bets on oil prices rising above $100 for the December 2022 Brent contract have jumped in recent days, with open interest on the calls rising from 500 to 3,950 in the past week.The $100 mark occupies a special place in the mind of many traders, as oil hovered around that level for several years in the early part of last decade as strong demand from emerging markets enticed drillers into ever more expensive locales, from deep ocean beds to Canada’s remote tar sands.That era ended in 2014, when U.S. shale firms proved they could pump massive amounts at far lower costs. But while the vaunted price level has been out of the market’s reach since then, it hasn’t been out of traders’ minds. It was just a little more than two years ago that major trading houses made $100 projections that ended up falling far short.Forecasts for $100 are far from the current consensus. The median analyst forecast compiled by Bloomberg has Brent staying below $65 a barrel through 2025. And there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of such a resurgence. For one, the OPEC cuts that have limited supply are artificial, and the cartel has enough spare capacity to meet any shortfall should demand rocket following a worldwide recovery from the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC shifts focus from west to east as profits dive

    The UK-based bank has signalled its "pivot to Asia" as annual profits slump during the pandemic.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Moutai’s $80 Billion Rout Sends Signal for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Kweichow Moutai Co. investors are selling their shares at the fastest pace in more than two years, a warning for a market that owes much of its rally to a handful of large caps.The biggest stock listed in mainland China has lost $80 billion since onshore markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. Wednesday’s 5.1% drop put Moutai’s five-day decline at 16%, the biggest for such a period since October 2018. The company had rallied 30% this year through its Feb. 10 record close.Momentum trades are cracking after the CSI 300 Index briefly surpassed its 2007 closing peak. Chinese traders were griping about a lack of market breadth before the holiday and extreme valuations for some of the most-loved stocks. Less than 10 companies accounted for half of the returns on the benchmark -- including Moutai -- with foreign investors and domestic mutual funds compounding the problem by buying the most liquid megacaps.“This is the beginning of the end for baijiu’s outrageous valuations and the mark of a massive shift to value stocks,” said Dong Baozhen, fund manager at Beijing Lingtongshengtai Asset Management. The big baijiu gains of the past year “have become a prisoner’s dilemma - whoever sells first wins.”Triggers for the reversal include signals on tighter monetary policy from the central bank. The People’s Bank of China is withdrawing liquidity from the financial system, while local media ran a front-page editorial this week saying China’s economic recovery is creating the conditions for the central bank to “normalize” monetary policy.The CSI 300 ended 2.6% lower, with the consumer staples sector that includes baijiu down 4.5%. Health care, which had also been among the market’s best performers until the holiday, dropped 4.4% Wednesday to cap its biggest three-day drop since December 2018.Other makers of baijiu -- a popular liquor in China -- are among the worst performers on the CSI 300 in the past five days, with Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co. down 22% and Luzhou Laojiao Co. losing 21%. The Securities Times newspaper on Tuesday listed three major concerns around the baijiu trade, including record-high valuations, overly heavy positioning by institutional investors and the demise in popularity of the spirit among the younger generation.A high-profile fund managed by a star manager Zhang Kun, known for his outperformance in recent months and heavy allocation in the baijiu sector, suspended new orders starting Wednesday. The industry accounted for about 40% of the fund’s holdings, according to a fourth-quarter filing, with top positions including Moutai.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Powell Signals Fed Will Keep Supporting the Economy

    Feb.23 -- Federal Reserve Chairman&nbsp;Jerome Powell&nbsp;signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year. He spoke before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Less easy financial conditions will likely lead to lower overall returns in global markets while favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.Growth and earnings will become bigger drivers of returns next quarter, strategists including Bhanu Baweja wrote in a note Monday. A bottoming in real rates and credit spreads will signal the end of a liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11. It was at minus 0.83% on Wednesday.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets The “phase change” from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as “inflation enthusiasm” peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, according to the UBS team.An analysis of similar episodes when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said.The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.(Updates with latest TIPS yield in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nigeria’s Crypto Ban Fuels Mistrust in Government

    A central bank ban on crypto transactions is at odds with the government's goal to build a digital economy around blockchain technology.