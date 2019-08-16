Deere Gains as ‘Modestly’ Lower Guidance Eases Investor Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. rose the most in seven months as the world’s biggest tractor maker posted earnings that were better than many investors had feared given how much trade and weather disruptions have roiled farmers.

Shares in the Moline, Illinois-based company climbed as much as 4.4% on Friday, regaining some of the ground lost this week along with a market-wide rebound.

While fiscal third-quarter earnings trailed the average analyst estimate, the miss and “modestly” lower outlook may have comforted pessimist investors, according to Jefferies analysts. American growers are resisting major purchases as the U.S.-China trade war stretches into a second year and wild weather batters their crops.

For fiscal 2019, equipment sales are now projected to rise about 4%, with net income forecast at $3.2 billion, Deere said in a statement. Three months ago, it predicted 5% equipment sales growth and $3.3 billion profit. On a net basis, quarterly profit slipped to $899 million from $910 million a year ago. Sales fell 3%.

While Deere remains positive on general economic conditions, it lowered guidance for construction and forestry and now expects fiscal 2019 economic growth in the U.S. to be in line with 2018, downgrading a previous forecast for acceleration.

The company announced a review of costs. With production costs in some segments rising, it’s “initiating a series of actions to make the organization more structurally efficient and profitable.” Those actions are likely to draw interest from investors when executives hold a call to discuss earnings at 10 a.m. New York time.

--With assistance from Karen Lin.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lydia Mulvany in Chicago at lmulvany2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Attwood at jattwood3@bloomberg.net, Patrick McKiernan

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.