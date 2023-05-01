Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Deere's (NYSE:DE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Deere:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$11b ÷ (US$92b - US$32b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Deere has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 12% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Deere

roce

In the above chart we have measured Deere's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Deere.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Deere Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Deere. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 36%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Deere thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Deere is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 191% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Story continues

Like most companies, Deere does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Deere may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here