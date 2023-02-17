U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,073.00
    -26.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,585.00
    -154.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,375.75
    -106.75 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.90
    -12.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.00
    -2.49 (-3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.20
    -15.60 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    -0.41 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    -0.0050 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.79
    +2.56 (+14.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8710
    +0.9210 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,818.12
    -708.23 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.50
    -15.89 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,992.83
    -19.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Deere Raises Guidance as Cashed-Up Farmers Fuel Tractor Boom

Joe Deaux and Elizabeth Elkin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. raised its earnings guidance above analyst estimates as sustained high crop prices keep farmers spending, resulting in a record windfall for the top maker of agricultural machinery. The shares rose.

A year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent wheat futures to a record, Deere is betting crops will stay pricey, enabling farmers to absorb cost inflation and overhaul aging fleets. China’s reopening from the pandemic and a drought in Argentina are set to boost demand, with US farmers remaining optimistic even as income moderates from record levels.

“Deere is looking forward to another strong year on the basis of positive fundamentals, low machine inventories, and a continuation of solid execution,” Chief Executive Officer John May said in Friday’s statement.

Deere shares rose 28% last quarter but had pulled back this year. The stock was up more than 2% at 6:20am in New York on Friday, before the start of regular trading.

Last quarter’s sales and net income also came in ahead of expectations, with surging demand for farm equipment helping Deere put the fallout from a prolonged work stoppage into the rear-view mirror.

The agriculture industry has endured droughts in the US and China as well as lingering pandemic supply-chain snarls exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Still, demand for Deere’s iconic green tractors remains buoyant, with crop disruptions also helping keep prices of corn, soy and wheat high — and farm economies strong.

Read More: US Farm Income Set to Drop But Growers Remain Optimistic

The world’s biggest tractor maker expects net income for fiscal 2023 of between $8.75 billion and $9.25 billion, it said in a statement. That compares with the average estimate of $8.36 billion by 26 analysts. In November, Deere forecast fiscal 2023 net income of $8 billion to $8.5 billion.

Deere sees business in the US and Canada’s large agriculture and turf segment up in 2023, but smaller agriculture down. Smaller scale farmers have struggled with rising costs of production as inflation hits everything from fertilizer to seeds to pesticides.

The company forecasts production and precision agriculture sales to rise about 20% in 2023 as farmers focus on wasting as little of their inputs as possible amid rising prices.

