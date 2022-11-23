Deere Reports Net Income of $2.246 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $7.131 Billion for Fiscal Year

Fourth-quarter net income rises sharply on net sales gain of 40%, demonstrating strong execution in face of continued supply-chain constraints.

Market environment bolstered by favorable industry fundamentals and continuation of strong demand for farm and construction equipment.

Full-year 2023 forecast calls for higher sales and net income of $8.0 to $8.5 billion.

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.246 billion for the fourth quarter ended October 30, 2022, or $7.44 per share, compared with net income of $1.283 billion, or $4.12 per share, for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. For fiscal-year 2022, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.131 billion, or $23.28 per share, compared with $5.963 billion, or $18.99 per share, in fiscal 2021.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 37 percent, to $15.536 billion, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and rose 19 percent, to $52.577 billion, for the full year. Equipment operations net sales were $14.351 billion for the quarter and $47.917 billion for the year, compared with corresponding totals of $10.276 billion and $39.737 billion in 2021.

"Deere's strong performance for both the fourth quarter and full year is a tribute to our dedicated team of employees, dealers, and suppliers throughout the world," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We're proud of their extraordinary efforts to overcome supply-chain constraints, increase factory production, and deliver products to our customers."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion.

"Deere is looking forward to another strong year in 2023 based on positive farm fundamentals and fleet dynamics as well as an increased investment in infrastructure," May said. "These factors are expected to support healthy demand for our equipment. At the same time, we have confidence in the smart industrial operating model and our ability to deliver solutions that help our customers be more profitable, productive, and sustainable."

Deere & Company

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 15,536

$ 11,327

37 %

$ 52,577

$ 44,024

19 %

Net income

$ 2,246

$ 1,283

75 %

$ 7,131

$ 5,963

20 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 7.44

$ 4.12





$ 23.28

$ 18.99







Results for the periods shown were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 7,434

$ 4,661

59 %

Operating profit

$ 1,740

$ 777

124 %

Operating margin



23.4 %



16.7 %







Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter due to higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit rose primarily due to improved shipment volumes / mix and price realization. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, higher R&D and SA&G expenses, and the impact of higher reserves on the remaining assets in Russia.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,544

$ 2,809

26 %

Operating profit

$ 506

$ 346

46 %

Operating margin



14.3 %



12.3 %







Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to higher shipment volumes and price realization, partially offset by the negative effects of currency translation. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, higher R&D and SA&G expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign exchange.

Construction & Forestry

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,373

$ 2,806

20 %

Operating profit

$ 414

$ 270

53 %

Operating margin



12.3 %



9.6 %







Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the negative effects of currency translation. Operating profit improved mainly due to price realization and higher sales volume. Partially offsetting these factors were increases in production costs and the impact of higher reserves on the remaining assets in Russia.

Financial Services

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net income

$ 232

$ 227

2 %



Financial services net income for the quarter rose mainly due to income earned on a higher average portfolio partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads. The provision for credit losses increased, reflecting economic uncertainty in Russia. Financial services received an intercompany benefit from the equipment operations, which guarantees financial services' investments in certain international markets, including Russia.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Up 5 to 10%

Small Ag & Turf









Flat to Down 5%

Europe









Flat to Up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Flat to Up 5%

Asia









Down moderately

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Flat to Up 5%

Compact Construction Equipment









Flat to Up 5%

Global Forestry









~ Flat

Global Roadbuilding









~ Flat



Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Up 15 to 20%

-1 %

+11 %

Small Ag & Turf

Flat to Up 5%

-2 %

+7 %

Construction & Forestry

Up ~ 10%

-1 %

+8 %

















Financial Services

Net Income

$900







Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $900 million. Results are expected to be slightly higher in fiscal 2023 due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads and lower gains on operating-lease residual values. Excluding the portfolio in Russia, a higher provision for credit losses is forecast for 2023.

John Deere Capital Corporation

The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.





Fourth Quarter

Full Year

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Revenue

$ 776

$ 673

15 %

$ 2,759

$ 2,688

3 %

Net income

$ 184

$ 181

2 %

$ 704

$ 711

-1 %

Ending portfolio balance

















$ 47,228

$ 41,488

14 %



Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was higher than in the previous fourth quarter primarily due to income earned on higher average portfolio balances, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads. Full-year 2022 net income moved lower than 2021 due to less-favorable financing spreads, a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and unfavorable discrete income-tax adjustments. These factors were partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023," and "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

Factors Affecting All Lines of Business

All of the company's businesses and their results are affected by general global macroeconomic conditions, including but not limited to inflation, including rising costs for materials used in our production, slower growth or recession, higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar and customer confidence, customer access to capital, and overall demand for our products; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including work stoppages or disputes by suppliers with their unionized labor; shipping delays; government spending and taxing; changes in weather and climate patterns; the political and social stability of the markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic).

Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings, and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact our access to or terms of future funding, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. A debt crisis in Europe (including the recent volatility of the United Kingdom's bond market), Latin America, or elsewhere could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, and demand for equipment. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond, and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.

Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, financial condition, and results include changes in governmental trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies, including policies and tariffs for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; actions by environmental, health, and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands and their permitted uses; speed of research and development; effectiveness of partnerships with third parties; the dealer channel's ability to support and service precision technology solutions; changes to accounting standards; changes to and compliance with economic sanctions and export controls laws and regulations (including those in place for Russia); and compliance with evolving U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise.

Other factors that could materially affect the company's results and operations include security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to the company's products; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components, and whole goods; introduction of legislation that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings; the success or failure of new product initiatives or business strategies; changes in product preferences, sales mix, and take rates of products and life cycle solutions; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies, and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices, especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; the inability to deliver precision technology and agricultural solutions to customers; labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions; changes in the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel; and the integration of acquired businesses.

Production & Precision Agriculture and Small Agriculture & Turf Operations

The company's agricultural equipment operations are subject to a number of uncertainties, including customer profitability; consumer purchasing preferences; housing starts and supply; infrastructure investment; and consumable input costs. Additionally, these operations are subject to certain factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products; world grain stocks; soil conditions; harvest yields; prices for commodities and livestock; availability and cost of fertilizer; availability of transport for crops; the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production); real estate values; availability of technological innovations; available acreage for farming; changes in government farm programs and policies; changes in and effects of crop insurance programs; changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices; animal diseases and their effects on poultry, beef, and pork consumption and prices on livestock feed demand; and crop pests and diseases.

Production and Precision Agriculture Operations

In addition to the uncertainties discussed above, the production and precision agriculture operations rely in part on hardware and software, guidance, connectivity and digital solutions, and automation and machine intelligence. Many factors contribute to the company's precision agriculture sales and results, including the impact to customers' profitability and/or sustainability outcomes.

Small Agriculture and Turf Equipment

In addition to the uncertainties discussed above, factors affecting the company's small agriculture and turf equipment operations include spending by municipalities and golf courses.

Construction and Forestry

Factors affecting the company's construction and forestry equipment operations include real estate and housing prices; the number of housing starts; commodity prices such as oil and gas; the levels of public and non-residential construction; and investment in infrastructure, while prices for pulp, paper, lumber, and structural panels affect sales of forestry equipment.

John Deere Financial

The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and the company's other financial services subsidiaries depend on timely access to capital to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate further or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.

DEERE & COMPANY

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Years Ended



October 30

October 31

%

October 30

October 31

%



2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Net sales and revenues:































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 7,434

$ 4,661

+59

$ 22,002

$ 16,509

+33 Small ag & turf net sales



3,544



2,809

+26



13,381



11,860

+13 Construction & forestry net sales



3,373



2,806

+20



12,534



11,368

+10 Financial services revenues



988



869

+14



3,625



3,548

+2 Other revenues



197



182

+8



1,035



739

+40 Total net sales and revenues

$ 15,536

$ 11,327

+37

$ 52,577

$ 44,024

+19

































Operating profit: *































Production & precision ag

$ 1,740

$ 777

+124

$ 4,386

$ 3,334

+32 Small ag & turf



506



346

+46



1,949



2,045

-5 Construction & forestry



414



270

+53



2,014



1,489

+35 Financial services



297



299

-1



1,159



1,144

+1 Total operating profit



2,957



1,692

+75



9,508



8,012

+19 Reconciling items **



(68)



(79)

-14



(370)



(391)

-5 Income taxes



(643)



(330)

+95



(2,007)



(1,658)

+21 Net income attributable to

Deere & Company

$ 2,246

$ 1,283

+75

$ 7,131

$ 5,963

+20